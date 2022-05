I really don't like the talk around "well if only we had beaten so and so, we'd have won the league".



Any team can say that. City won't be sitting there thinking "fair play, we can't feel hard done by or unlucky in any of our games where we dropped points".





When you go 2-0 up against a midtable side you should see the game out. City has claimed all three points when they have taken the lead (Liverpool aside).Leicester had a ton of their first team missing and we had a penalty at 0-0.City can bemoan dropped points but the above was a glorious opportunity to claim 5 points or at worst 3 points for seeing out the Brighton game and no chance we lose vs Leicester if Salah slots his penalty.