If this were tennis I'd say it's match point Abu Dhabi, they're serving and they have Advantage
Thing is, even though their first serve is more good than not, they've done some ridiculous double faults every once in a while. And maybe the pressure is getting to them.
So there's nothing we can do except be on the lookout if there's another double fault coming and seize the chance. The odds aren't in our favor but, who knows? Maybe AD'll botch the serve and our reply will leave them hanging.
Whatever happens, I'm incredibly proud of our team.