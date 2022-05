QPR were fighting for survival weren't they?



Ideally Villa had something to play for or were at home but at least Gerrard will want them to give a good account of themselves before heading into next season.



The first 20 minutes is crucial - City will win about 3 corners and have about 3 or 4 chances on goal. If Villa can break away on the counter and nick a goal it changes the whole dynamic.



It's a long shot. City will try to kill the game early to ease the pressure. If somehow Villa could keep them out in that first 30 minutes they might have a chance of knicking something. Villa will get a few chances, we've got to hope they've one of those days where everything they hit goes in and that they ride their luck at the back. I can't see it ending 0-0, a score draw is probably our best chance. All immaterial if we don't win tonight, of course