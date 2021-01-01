« previous next »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12200 on: Today at 05:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:06:00 pm
They seem a slow team to me.
Watkins and Ings are very fast.
Online kennedy81

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12201 on: Today at 05:21:07 pm »
Today was a massive missed opportunity for City, especially with the missed pen. These things can play on a team's mind. Add City's defence looking a bit ropey and we're in with a shout.
Online Vinay

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12202 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:20:19 pm
Watkins and Ings are very fast.
Watkins is a Championship striker, really....
Online Andar

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12203 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:20:19 pm
Watkins and Ings are very fast.

Ings isn't fast at all :D

Not slow but hardly quick.  Watkins has decent pace but not frightening.

Bailey is quick but has been a total letdown.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12204 on: Today at 05:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:10:25 pm
Coutinho this, Coutinho that. Hell do fuck all. Name of our best hope is Danny Ings. That boy has fire in him.

I agree after we took away his chance of the big cup with Barca he wont really give a toss about us, in his mind he probably still has a beef in his bonnet about us not letting him go there in the summer.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12205 on: Today at 05:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:23:58 pm
Ings isn't fast at all :D

Not slow but hardly quick.  Watkins has decent pace but not frightening.

Bailey is quick but has been a total letdown.
Faster than Fernandinho though. ;D
Online PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12206 on: Today at 05:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:01:27 pm
If I could write the perfect story for Sunday. It would be in the 91st minute with City searching for the winning goal, Coutinho plays a through ball and Laporte intercepts it, falls on his arse and Ings scampers through to score in front of the 10's of rabid City fans.
But not before coutiniho is running down the touchline, Gerrard steps forward to bellow instructions, slips, accidentally knocks coutiniho, the nudge and consequentiak rebalancing causes him to nutmeg a city defender.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12207 on: Today at 05:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:23:58 pm
Ings isn't fast at all :D

Not slow but hardly quick.  Watkins has decent pace but not frightening.

Bailey is quick but has been a total letdown.
They caused us nervy moments. Without team bite. Just need to tweak that.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12208 on: Today at 05:30:21 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:28:42 pm
They caused us nervy moments. Without team bite. Just need to tweak that.
Yeah, it was very tough against them. Hopefully, they beat City.
Online devaney

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12209 on: Today at 05:30:57 pm »
Come on Stevie G get yer boots polished  ;D
Online slaphead

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12210 on: Today at 05:31:06 pm »
Guardiola's just dropped a bombshell there. He says people might not believe it but the Etihad will be full next week. He is right though, people don't believe it
