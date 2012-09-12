« previous next »
Tue 17th May     Southampton A
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May         Real Madrid
I kind of miss that crazy ass fixture list from April.
Lijnders to mange us for the Wolves game, while Klopp goes to help Stevie.
Let's take this fucker to the final day!

Mahrez miss against us in the last minute, and now the Mahrez penalty miss.

Something is going on here.
Draw and defeat for city would effectively have been the same thing.  This keeps us in it, we just need to win our last 2 games, and watch shitty shit themselves against villa hopefully
Well, Anthony Taylor did try his best, but it was not to be ...
We've got to beat Saints, if we do then hope Stevie can help us on the last day, whatever happens its a massive credit that we're still there or thereabouts against Pep / City
We buy Coutinho for fuck all. He plays magic for us. We sell him for an absolute fortune, buy Van Dijk and Alisson and form a dynasty. He turns shit for 5 years. He signs for Villa for fuck all. He scores two worldies on the last day of the season to help us clinch number 20. He gets a statue next to Origi.

There we have it.
Better that they drew than lost in a way. If they lost we might've been in mixed minds and lost balance on defence and attack in our last two games and risked a repeat of crystal palace.

Now its clear. All we can do is win and hope for Villa to get something off of city.
Too bad the opposition is doing its best to not make it interesting. Shocking miss by Antonio today.
Woww. Is that really happening?

Have a drink
Enjoy your weekend
Make sure empty your balls
And we are going to give a shot for the Quad!
Villa could do it but very unlikely! Were gonna be knackered after that extra time win
We are fucking doing this.

How fitting is it that Stevie has our fates in his hands..


Just win on Tuesday
That's true, because no way are we over hauling that goal difference in 2 games. At least we don't lose the league on goal difference. If city don't blow it at home to villa. Doubt they will though.
It's still on! Let's do our job and hope Stevie can get something.
Good job we don't need to chase goal difference, get the games won and see what happens.
Nope . I mean people keep saying it for some reason but its doesnt make it true

As it is at least we dont have to through on our tired players chasing goals on Tuesday  any win gives us the same situation
Villa made us work for it at Anfield.
Coutinho masterclass coming up lads, theres no need to worry.
Beat Southampton first then see where were at.
If we win our game in hand Im convinced Villa get a draw at their place on the final day. GD is out of the equation now anyway so no point looking at numbers.
It's all that we needed. We were never going to make up the GD difference anyway, draw or loss for City today made no difference to us. It's up to Villa.
Yeah, but pisses me off that we could potentially lose the quad over numerous dodgy decisions for City. I mean, if it meant Everton got relegated for the non penalty, then fair enough. But its turned out to be a lose lose for us
If we do it, I'll stop being an atheist because it will be proof that God exists and he/she has a sense of humour.
Mahrez deciding unlaterally that our team does not get to rest.
Oh well, I guess a narrow 0-1 against Southampton, with Jota up front doing the job should still be enough :P
Look at it this way: Steven Gerrard has the chance of winning the Premier League title for Liverpool Football Club ...
History tells us, teams in front always finish the job on final day. Never happened in PL era.

First time for anything though.
True.  Plus with our extra time heroics, i think we will have a very changed team for Tues, with the likes of Gomez, Matip, Milner, Kostas, Jota and firminio coming in, and trying to smash them would have been difficult.  Now we focus on just getting a win, and make it an interesting final day. 
Imagine the scenes if Villa get a point with Gerrard walking off with a cheeky grin.

Can life be that lucky?
I dont for a moment believe Villa will get a draw at the Etihad.
Zero chance.
Not when they have a title hanging on it.
Stranger things may have happened, but this would top it.
Rest the whole starting 11 and play out a dull 0-0 draw on Tuesday. City think it's job done and take their eye off the ball against Villa, losing 1-0 whilst we beat Wolves 9-0 to win the title. Simple.
