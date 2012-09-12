Better that they drew than lost in a way. If they lost we might've been in mixed minds and lost balance on defence and attack in our last two games and risked a repeat of crystal palace.
Now its clear. All we can do is win and hope for Villa to get something off of city.
True. Plus with our extra time heroics, i think we will have a very changed team for Tues, with the likes of Gomez, Matip, Milner, Kostas, Jota and firminio coming in, and trying to smash them would have been difficult. Now we focus on just getting a win, and make it an interesting final day.