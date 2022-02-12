Maybe. A while back I argued that there is a strong likelihood that the title may be decided by goal difference and the vast majority disagreed. If City lose tomorrow and we stuff Southampton even with 3-5 goals, we may be in a good position for the last game even if we trail in goal difference by a goal or two. It ain't over yet. Imagine City losing tomorrow, they will panic against Villa. Two draws are not out of the realm of possibilities either.
And if City win 3-4 nil against West Ham, we can rest up the squadanyway.
Can we have a temporary ban for anyone who uses "City" and "deserved" in the same sentence?
Kids and any rusty first teamers that need minutes v Southampton hopefully. Feels like we are on the verge of ending up missing half our team v Real if it carries on like this though the news seems positive so far luckily.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
