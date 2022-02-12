« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 765464 times)

Online lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12000 on: Today at 11:02:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:59:13 pm
Maybe. A while back I argued that there is a strong likelihood that the title may be decided by goal difference and the vast majority disagreed. If City lose tomorrow and we stuff Southampton even with 3-5 goals, we may be in a good position for the last game even if we trail in goal difference by a goal or two.

It ain't over yet. Imagine City losing tomorrow, they will panic against Villa. Two draws are not out of the realm of possibilities either.

And if City win 3-4 nil against West Ham, we can rest up the squad
anyway.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12001 on: Today at 11:08:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:02:28 pm
And if City win 3-4 nil against West Ham, we can rest up the squad
anyway.

Yes, its sort of win win for us.
Online Red1976

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12002 on: Today at 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:02:28 pm
And if City win 3-4 nil against West Ham, we can rest up the squad
anyway.


Have faith - has Klopp as manager taught you nothing! You can tell by Guardiola's comments that he is rattled by LFC not going quietly and is feeling the pressure. 
Online macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12003 on: Today at 11:10:25 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 09:03:46 am
Can we have a temporary ban for anyone who uses "City" and "deserved"  in the same sentence?

You just did ;)
Online rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12004 on: Today at 11:10:53 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:31:16 pm
Kids and any rusty first teamers that need minutes v Southampton hopefully. Feels like we are on the verge of ending up missing half our team v Real if it carries on like this though the news seems positive so far luckily.

If City lose tomorrow, we need to twat the fuck out of Southampton and make it a who scores the most wins the league on the last day - although Stevie, Coutinho and Ings might just be in the mood last day to take points off Abu Dhabi
Online macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #12005 on: Today at 11:12:06 pm »
In case goals needed in bulk on Tuesday, please play Origi.

Oh, and take corners v v quickly.
