Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 10:59:25 am
The desperation  ;D

I'm with you man, pray for it daily.

haha I'm really only saying it because I'm going to the Wolves game and I refuse to believe the highlight will be the lap of honour.
I am waiting though for the media to find way to have a pop at us for not being able to win the league, conveniently forgetting or ignoring that we are the only team remotely capable of stopping them sporstwashing light blue cheating bastards. Such a defeatist attitude from a lot of clubs and fans before playing them it seems. Man Utd are pish like, but the amount of their "fans" I heard say stuff like they will mop the floor with us or City will destroy us (them, not Liverpool) was insane.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:08:11 am
Rotation???

If City draw West Ham, then Southampton-Wolves become the biggest back-go-back games the club has played in years. Possibly ever.

Nope, they don't.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:08:11 am
Rotation???

If City draw West Ham, then Southampton-Wolves become the biggest back-go-back games the club has played in years. Possibly ever.


You're aware we're playing a Champions League final, for only the 10th time in our history, against a title winning Real Madrid, about 10 days after that Southampton game? If City lose to West Ham then fine - there's a really tough decision to be made there and it becomes a completely different situation. If it's a draw though, then goal difference is largely academic. It would only be a factor if they lost to Villa on the final day and we beat and drew with Wolves/Southampton in some combination. That would mean an overhaul of 7 goals would need to happen in the single victory - ie, it's largely irrelevant.

The last thing we need is to pick up another hamstring strain or muscular injury, that could have been avoided, because we've run players close to the red-line. Fab is already touch and go. Henderson, as an example, needs to be protected as much as possible.

We should, imo, be going with the CL team (with exception of Fab, if he can make it) in the FA Cup Final and Wolves games - that retains the sharpness and rhythm and also gives them a pretty perfect rest, recovery and training period in between the three fixtures. Having them all go again, 2.5 days after an FA cup final, in a game that we just need to win (if West Ham fail to beat City) would be a) pretty daft from an injury risk perspective, and b) arguably not the best way to try and win that game anyway given loads of them will close to the red-line after the FA cup game and we've got an exceptional squad that would contain fitter/fresher players that are available.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:08:11 am
Rotation???

If City draw West Ham, then Southampton-Wolves become the biggest back-go-back games the club has played in years. Possibly ever.



Theyre not even the biggest games that fortnight
Re: The PL run-in
For the Southampton game  ;D

If West Ham get tonked 5-0: Play the kids
If West Ham lose by a single goal: Rotate a decent amount, go top heavy for goals
If West Ham draw: 75% of full strength
If West Ham win: Full strength

Re: The PL run-in
League title over this City team, on the final day of the season, if Villa somehow manage a draw and we win, would be far greater accomplishment than winning the CL. Only '05 in Istanbul will match this accomplishment, in our history. People will go on about it for ever.

Who goes on about winning CL three years ago? Be honest.

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:08:11 am
Rotation???

If City draw West Ham, then Southampton-Wolves become the biggest back-go-back games the club has played in years. Possibly ever.

But then your relying on Villa going to the Etihad and getting something -
City arent just winning games - They are swatting teams aside by 4/5 goals - Leeds, Newcastle, Watford and then Wolves last night.
Even if a Villa team, with nothing to play for, manage to pinch a goal like Brighton did in the last game of the 18/19 season - City are gonna just smash them at the other end - I'm all for optimism but no way would I now risk any player planning to start in Paris in the final 2 league games.
If Fab doesnt recover - who are we then gonna start if we lose Henderson, Keita or Thiago ? Milner or Curtis Jones in a CL Final - No thanks!
Re: The PL run-in
If wests ham get anything, we definitely will go strong against both saints and wolves.  There simply is no other option.
Re: The PL run-in
I'd love to see some jeopardy going into the final day.  A draw for them against hammers would make it interesting at least, particularly if we can do our job against Southampton.  Then we need Villa to still be in the game against them in the final 10 mins - you never know.

COME ON HAMMERS!
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:32:51 am
League title over this City team, on the final day of the season, if Villa somehow manage a draw and we win, would be far greater accomplishment than winning the CL. Only '05 in Istanbul will match this accomplishment, in our history. People will go on abut it for ever.

Who goes on about winning CL three years ago? Be honest.



The club? Jurgen? The players? The general football media? Nearly every Liverpool fan that I see write or listen to over the last few weeks months? You missed all the comments and, rightful, admiration that this team has been to three CL finals in the last 5 seasons? You miss the parade in 18/19?

Madness.

its a Champions League final. We'd be the joint second most successful team in the history of that competition with a win.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:08:11 am
Rotation???

If City draw West Ham, then Southampton-Wolves become the biggest back-go-back games the club has played in years. Possibly ever.



You are doing your own head in, if you are putting any emotion on City drawing at home to Aston Villa.
Re: The PL run-in
I wonder if Abu Dhabi will whine when the Saudi spending blows them out of the water. I'm loving that klopp can put up a fight, but this is becoming like an F1 procession.
I think of Barcelona and real, but other teams do compete there. Is rangers/ Celtic a better comparison? Maybe we should have a split league.
Re: The PL run-in
Abu Dhabi is just L'il Saudi
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:42:20 am
I wonder if Abu Dhabi will whine when the Saudi spending blows them out of the water. I'm loving that klopp can put up a fight, but this is becoming like an F1 procession.
I think of Barcelona and real, but other teams do compete there. Is rangers/ Celtic a better comparison? Maybe we should have a split league.

This is the tragedy of the Super League debacle and its mindless shit presentation / reveal / planning... within its proposals was a salary cap for teams in that league, an attempt by the non-doped big clubs to level the playing field and have some kind of competitive environment.
Now its failed so totally it seems like nothing will stop unlimited spending by *actual fucking countries* on 3 or 4 football teams (maybe 4 or 5 in 10 years time.. why wouldn't China buy one for example and also sports wash their rep)
Medium term there's no way to compete - short term Klopp can as Newcastle will take 2/3 years to fight for the league and we're currently on par with City - but yeah medium and long term unless something changes we're a bit fucked  (as are United, Chelsea etc etc) 
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:36:01 am
The club? Jurgen? The players? The general football media? Nearly every Liverpool fan that I see write or listen to over the last few weeks months? You missed all the comments and, rightful, admiration that this team has been to three CL finals in the last 5 seasons? You miss the parade in 18/19?

Madness.

its a Champions League final. We'd be the joint second most successful team in the history of that competition with a win.

And I think we can remain successful in the CL. Because it is easier than winning the EPL.

City are not going to stop with Haaland. They will spend whatever they want. Nobody will stop them. They clearly plan to turn EPL into Ligue 1. 

As somebody just pointed out, we may have to shoot for 100 points next season to win the title. Are we going to even be in the running come next May?

Of course, all this becomes irrelevant unless West Ham gets a result in 3 days.
Re: The PL run-in
The titles gone barring an absolute miracle. We go again for the league  title next season. But we still have 2 cups to try and win this season. And a main concern for now is we don't pick up anymore injuries. Fab is already out. Be surprised if he makes the CL final with a hamstring injury after 2.5 weeks out, but you never know.
Re: The PL run-in
We have to be very careful with players like Matip, Naby and Thiago. We know all 3 are prone to picking up injuries. We are already going to play Chelsea and likely Real Madrid without Fab.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:49:46 am
And I think we can remain successful in the CL. Because it is easier than winning the EPL.

City are not going to stop with Haaland. They will spend whatever they want. Nobody will stop them. They clearly plan to turn EPL into Ligue 1. 

As somebody just pointed out, we may have to shoot for 100 points next season to win the title. Are we going to even be in the running come next May?

Of course, all this becomes irrelevant unless West Ham gets a result in 3 days.


Nothing is certain, we all thought the same at the height of Chelsea's spending.

We can't forget City lost 9 Premier League games and ended the year with a single League Cup only 2 years ago when we ran away with it.

Re: The PL run-in
I agree that this all comes down to the West Ham game now. 

If City win then we need to prioritise the CL final and look to rest players and essentially play the League Cup team against Southampton. 

If they draw then it becomes interesting, but goal difference is then irrelevant so we just need to beat Southampton, not thrash them.  So same tactics as at Villa, with key players rested but a strong side overall.  We can turn to the bench later in the game if we need a goal.  City will at least feel some pressure on the final day needing a win and not just a draw.

If West Ham win then we have to go as strong as possible (and as attacking as possible) against Southampton.

If you catch yourself feeling down that we may come up just short then just think back to that final game of the season against Stoke 7 years ago and think how unlikely this all seemed back then!
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:49:46 am
And I think we can remain successful in the CL. Because it is easier than winning the EPL.

City are not going to stop with Haaland. They will spend whatever they want. Nobody will stop them. They clearly plan to turn EPL into Ligue 1. 

As somebody just pointed out, we may have to shoot for 100 points next season to win the title. Are we going to even be in the running come next May?

Of course, all this becomes irrelevant unless West Ham gets a result in 3 days.

So easy that City, despite all their unfair advantage, still haven't pulled it off. And only a handful of clubs have.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:38:18 am
You are doing your own head in, if you are putting any emotion on City drawing at home to Aston Villa.

Exactly, putting faith in these average teams will only disappoint you even more when they lose.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:10:35 pm
I agree that this all comes down to the West Ham game now. 

If City win then we need to prioritise the CL final and look to rest players and essentially play the League Cup team against Southampton. 

If they draw then it becomes interesting, but goal difference is then irrelevant so we just need to beat Southampton, not thrash them.  So same tactics as at Villa, with key players rested but a strong side overall.  We can turn to the bench later in the game if we need a goal.  City will at least feel some pressure on the final day needing a win and not just a draw.

If West Ham win then we have to go as strong as possible (and as attacking as possible) against Southampton.

If you catch yourself feeling down that we may come up just short then just think back to that final game of the season against Stoke 7 years ago and think how unlikely this all seemed back then!

I knew when we got Benteke that summer - everything was looking rosy!  ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 12:13:00 pm
So easy that City, despite all their unfair advantage, still haven't pulled it off. And only a handful of clubs have.

Yes exactly how many champions league have man city won? Zero so far.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 11:32:51 am
League title over this City team, on the final day of the season, if Villa somehow manage a draw and we win, would be far greater accomplishment than winning the CL. Only '05 in Istanbul will match this accomplishment, in our history. People will go on about it for ever.

Who goes on about winning CL three years ago? Be honest.

Me
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 12:13:00 pm
So easy that City, despite all their unfair advantage, still haven't pulled it off. And only a handful of clubs have.
In the league, Abu Dhabi only have to play against one other brilliant team and one good one. They steamroll the cannon fodder 99 times in 100. Over the course of a long season, that usually tells.

In Europe, they don't have it all on their own terms, and it would appear referees don't bend over for them like the incompetents in this country do.

As far as the league is concerned, I'm heartened by the fact that we have room for improvement, whereas Abu Dhabi don't have so much. This season they've been assisted to points by some outrageous decisions. The one at Goodison defies belief.

Also, despite them supposedly being the best team the world has ever seen  ::) they have lost more league games than we have. Our Achilles heel has been drawing too many games this season. If we turn just a few of them into wins next season the table looks a fair bit different. Also, we drew both of the crucial games against the sportswash. Now if we can win even one of them next season it could be highly significant to the final table.

As good as we've been, we know we can actually improve. It's not like we are miles behind. Little details have made all the difference. They can do again next season. We have both the room and the ability to improve enough to beat the sportswash.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:15:38 pm
Me

Yes and me too, it was three years ago, not twenty.
Re: The PL run-in
Whether it's us or City, one of us is going to finish this season with exactly the same reward from a league campaign as one of Arsenal or Spurs .... which is just horrendous when you look at it properly (they've both lost 11 games so far).
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Whether it's us or City, one of us is going to finish this season with exactly the same reward from a league campaign as one of Arsenal or Spurs .... which is just horrendous when you look at it properly (they've both lost 11 games so far).

But if we end up with number 7, we will have trumped them regardless of finishing second.
