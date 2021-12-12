So easy that City, despite all their unfair advantage, still haven't pulled it off. And only a handful of clubs have.
In the league, Abu Dhabi only have to play against one other brilliant team and one good one. They steamroll the cannon fodder 99 times in 100. Over the course of a long season, that usually tells.
In Europe, they don't have it all on their own terms, and it would appear referees don't bend over for them like the incompetents in this country do.
As far as the league is concerned, I'm heartened by the fact that we have room for improvement, whereas Abu Dhabi don't have so much. This season they've been assisted to points by some outrageous decisions. The one at Goodison defies belief.
Also, despite them supposedly being the best team the world has ever seen
they have lost more league games than we have. Our Achilles heel has been drawing too many games this season. If we turn just a few of them into wins next season the table looks a fair bit different. Also, we drew both of the crucial games against the sportswash. Now if we can win even one of them next season it could be highly significant to the final table.
As good as we've been, we know we can actually improve. It's not like we are miles behind. Little details have made all the difference. They can do again next season. We have both the room and the ability to improve enough to beat the sportswash.