The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
The desperation  ;D

I'm with you man, pray for it daily.

haha I'm really only saying it because I'm going to the Wolves game and I refuse to believe the highlight will be the lap of honour.
I am waiting though for the media to find way to have a pop at us for not being able to win the league, conveniently forgetting or ignoring that we are the only team remotely capable of stopping them sporstwashing light blue cheating bastards. Such a defeatist attitude from a lot of clubs and fans before playing them it seems. Man Utd are pish like, but the amount of their "fans" I heard say stuff like they will mop the floor with us or City will destroy us (them, not Liverpool) was insane.
Re: The PL run-in
Rotation???

If City draw West Ham, then Southampton-Wolves become the biggest back-go-back games the club has played in years. Possibly ever.

Nope, they don't.
Re: The PL run-in
Rotation???

If City draw West Ham, then Southampton-Wolves become the biggest back-go-back games the club has played in years. Possibly ever.


You're aware we're playing a Champions League final, for only the 10th time in our history, against a title winning Real Madrid, about 10 days after that Southampton game? If City lose to West Ham then fine - there's a really tough decision to be made there and it becomes a completely different situation. If it's a draw though, then goal difference is largely academic. It would only be a factor if they lost to Villa on the final day and we beat and drew with Wolves/Southampton in some combination. That would mean an overhaul of 7 goals would need to happen in the single victory - ie, it's largely irrelevant.

The last thing we need is to pick up another hamstring strain or muscular injury, that could have been avoided, because we've run players close to the red-line. Fab is already touch and go. Henderson, as an example, needs to be protected as much as possible.

We should, imo, be going with the CL team (with exception of Fab, if he can make it) in the FA Cup Final and Wolves games - that retains the sharpness and rhythm and also gives them a pretty perfect rest, recovery and training period in between the three fixtures. Having them all go again, 2.5 days after an FA cup final, in a game that we just need to win (if West Ham fail to beat City) would be a) pretty daft from an injury risk perspective, and b) arguably not the best way to try and win that game anyway given loads of them will close to the red-line after the FA cup game and we've got an exceptional squad that would contain fitter/fresher players that are available.
Re: The PL run-in
Rotation???

If City draw West Ham, then Southampton-Wolves become the biggest back-go-back games the club has played in years. Possibly ever.



Theyre not even the biggest games that fortnight
