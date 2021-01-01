« previous next »
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 02:10:58 pm »
Tonight decides it for me. A comfortable City win like we saw vs Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle and it's unfortunately done. I don't see a great deal of difference with West Ham and Wolves. Both should be difficult games so if tonight isn't difficult then I don't think West Ham will be.

All ifs and buts.

Other way round and we'd be nervous so I'm sure the City fans are and hopefully some of the players.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 02:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Is it me being paranoid or does it seem that a lot of teams try harder against us than they do against City ? The oppo fans too seem to celebrate more when they score against us.

I don't know about the fans but I am not sure if you saw the Villa-City game from earlier in the season. Villa really gave City a game and should have at the very least got a draw out of it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:10:58 pm
Tonight decides it for me. A comfortable City win like we saw vs Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle and it's unfortunately done. I don't see a great deal of difference with West Ham and Wolves. Both should be difficult games so if tonight isn't difficult then I don't think West Ham will be.

All ifs and buts.

Other way round and we'd be nervous so I'm sure the City fans are and hopefully some of the players.

If there is a belief that you think the title is still on then I think you would need some sort of encouragement today, whether it be actual dropped points or even the chance that the players of city are flagging and maybe West Ham can beat them.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 02:20:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:14:47 pm
If there is a belief that you think the title is still on then I think you would need some sort of encouragement today, whether it be actual dropped points or even the chance that the players of city are flagging and maybe West Ham can beat them.

I'd believe genuinely if we were going against most other title chasing sides in Premier League history but this City side face teams who don't even have a go half the time and they get the refs helping them so it's virtually impossible.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Le Westalero

  I'm so glad that I'm a Red.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 02:25:10 pm »
Wolves looked decent against Chelsea. If they could put in a performance like 2 or 3 years ago when they came back against City from 0-2 to 3-2, that would be great.

I just hope a team could hold a 0-0 a little bit longer than the previous teams. Or just capitalize the chances they get like Rodrigo after the Cancelo slip or Chris Wood 5 m in front of the goal.

Offline SamLad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 02:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:45:06 am
I think it's great that they now play twice in the league before we play again. By the time we play Southampton we'll hopefully know what we need, or if we realistically need anything at all. 
I hope Wolves and WHam both get results of course.

but you're right.  it's not all doom and gloom if City win both those games -- if that happens, we can start resting some men with the CL Final in mind.  we have a lot of weary bodies and minds to look after.

silver lining and all that.
Offline macmanamanaman

  Robbie Returns!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 02:27:34 pm »
Chill folks.

The title will be City's.
Until the 89th minute, Wolves/WestHam first shot on target....
(and then, REAL PTSD will kick in)



We just need to tonk Southampton 9-0, and scrape by Wolves (after a needless scare or two there).
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline SamLad

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 12:49:40 pm
Reckon Antonio can find some joy hopefully facing Laporte with Dias out. Prayers out to the bubble lord
he went off injured the other day I think.  is he fit for tonight?
Online Le Westalero

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 02:29:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:25:52 pm
I hope Wolves and WHam both get results of course.

Every couple of weeks I listen to the Gary Neville podcast. I never liked him too much but at least he's not hiding his bias towards United and I think he sometimes talks a little bit of sense.

So what he mentioned was that after Arsenal or Tottenham (or us), Wolves and West Ham would be the place to send City to if you're Liverpool and could chose that.

I think he's right, looking at the results WHU and Wolves had against the likes of us or Chelsea e.g.

So, as I mentioned earlier let's hope for a result. Maybe even 2 draws even if it's unlikely.
Offline SamLad

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 02:32:53 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Is it me being paranoid or does it seem that a lot of teams try harder against us than they do against City ? The oppo fans too seem to celebrate more when they score against us.
I think it goes beyond the fans.  I think most clubs look at their season's fixtures and immediately write off any points from City before a ball is kicked.

this permeates through the players, coaches etc so when those games roll around they're beaten before they get on the pitch.  then they concede early, mentally shrug, and start wondering where they'll be going for dinner that night.
Offline Zimagic

  Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:32:53 pm
I think it goes beyond the fans.  I think most clubs look at their season's fixtures and immediately write off any points from City before a ball is kicked.

this permeates through the players, coaches etc so when those games roll around they're beaten before they get on the pitch.  then they concede early, mentally shrug, and start wondering where they'll be going for dinner that night.

Except Us, Spurs & Crystal Palace and the occasionnal other game here and there.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 02:39:19 pm »
I think even if it were close tonight then we've got one more stab at it. If city 'only' won 1-0 tonight I think west ham will feel that much harder. We'd then only need a goal swing of around 3 v southampton to be top heading into the final game. If it's 4-0 or whatever tonight that's not so much the case of course.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Schmarn

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 02:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:39:19 pm
I think even if it were close tonight then we've got one more stab at it. If city 'only' won 1-0 tonight I think west ham will feel that much harder. We'd then only need a goal swing of around 3 v southampton to be top heading into the final game. If it's 4-0 or whatever tonight that's not so much the case of course.

I'd like to believe that (and will always retain a glimmer of hope till the final day if it's mathematically possible) but City need to start dropping points tonight. Any win, even a dirty 1-0 win will energise them much as our win last night gave us hope.

I would gladly accept a scenario where Wolves keep it scoreless for a half just to see how City respond to real some pressure. Save for their game against us, they have had zero pressure since the Rodri handball game against Everton. Even if it ends up with a Kompany style goal, I just want them to be tested.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm »
They were 0-0 at half time against Brighton. Still won 3-0. I checked the score at half time abs lower myself to get my hopes up.

Will only check after full time tonight but then that really means avoiding the other games too as no doubt theyll  be giving score updates.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 02:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 01:33:05 pm
I'm reluctantly prepared to accept either.

Not me.

I will only gleefully accept either.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 02:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:52:30 pm
They were 0-0 at half time against Brighton. Still won 3-0. I checked the score at half time abs lower myself to get my hopes up.

Will only check after full time tonight but then that really means avoiding the other games too as no doubt theyll  be giving score updates.

No news is good news, then....
I ll be watching Leeds and hope to get absolutely no score updates,  until the 89th min.....

"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Machae

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:28:52 pm
he went off injured the other day I think.  is he fit for tonight?

Tonight?

City playing Wolves
Offline Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 03:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:48:31 pm
I'd like to believe that (and will always retain a glimmer of hope till the final day if it's mathematically possible) but City need to start dropping points tonight. Any win, even a dirty 1-0 win will energise them much as our win last night gave us hope.

I would gladly accept a scenario where Wolves keep it scoreless for a half just to see how City respond to real some pressure. Save for their game against us, they have had zero pressure since the Rodri handball game against Everton. Even if it ends up with a Kompany style goal, I just want them to be tested.

They drew 0-0 with palace not long after the everton game, and since then obviously we've drawn with them in the league and they've been knocked out of a couple of cups [again, once by us]. As nick says Brighton was 0-0 at 55 or so mins and they got a bit of a lucky break when they scored their first.

I think what we're all basically hoping for is another 'leicester 2019' style game but this time a) no kompany screamer to break the deadlock or b) someone not missing a sitter at the death when there's a chance to level it or win it.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Schmarn

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:02:46 pm
They drew 0-0 with palace not long after the everton game, and since then obviously we've drawn with them in the league and they've been knocked out of a couple of cups [again, once by us]. As nick says Brighton was 0-0 at 55 or so mins and they got a bit of a lucky break when they scored their first.

I think what we're all basically hoping for is another 'leicester 2019' style game but this time a) no kompany screamer to break the deadlock or b) someone not missing a sitter at the death when there's a chance to level it or win it.

Aye, or a Kompany style screamer going in against them.  NEVEEEEES!
Online wige

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11659 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:48:31 pm
I'd like to believe that (and will always retain a glimmer of hope till the final day if it's mathematically possible) but City need to start dropping points tonight. Any win, even a dirty 1-0 win will energise them much as our win last night gave us hope.

I would gladly accept a scenario where Wolves keep it scoreless for a half just to see how City respond to real some pressure. Save for their game against us, they have had zero pressure since the Rodri handball game against Everton. Even if it ends up with a Kompany style goal, I just want them to be tested.


Not sure there's any real pressure on them at 0-0 tonight. A draw is fine for them.

It could add pressure to the West Ham game though.
Online Paul JH

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11660 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:05:54 pm

Not sure there's any real pressure on them at 0-0 tonight. A draw is fine for them.


Dunno if that is true for me? 0-0 and we'd only be a point behind them, the 'wobble' pressure would be on them for the West Ham game (media would be 'they could only draw v Wolves etc) so I think there's pressure on them tonight to get a win?

Don't be surprised by how much a little wobble, even if only 2 points, can put pressure on a team with only a few games to go. The West Ham game would absolutely be pressure for them if it's 0-0 tonight I agree.
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Online wige

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 03:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:10:57 pm
Dunno if that is true for me? 0-0 and we'd only be a point behind them, the 'wobble' pressure would be on them for the West Ham game (media would be 'they could only draw v Wolves etc) so I think there's pressure on them tonight to get a win?

Don't be surprised by how much a little wobble, even if only 2 points, can put pressure on a team with only a few games to go. The West Ham game would absolutely be pressure for them if it's 0-0 tonight I agree.

I just don't see there any reason for nerves/wobble to enter their performance tonight if the score-line is 0-0 later into the game. The league would still be entirely in their hands if that was the final result. There's no reason for them to stretch themselves or take risks. They'll likely plug away as city do - retain around 70% of possession, limit any sort of counter-attacking opportunities and keep trying to nick a winner.

1-0 down tonight and things change. And if it is 0-0 tonight, then the same scenario vs West Ham absolutely leads to pressure/nerves etc.

All that said, the wave of defensive injuries they've had have come at the perfect time if something is going to happen.

I retain hope, but little expectation.
Offline McSquared

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 03:28:10 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:56:37 am
Newcastle United? Joke of a club. Geordie "army? Toy soldiers, more like. Good work trying to hand the title to City on goal difference. Too bad you didnt get relegated before the planeload of cash arrived.

Unlike Wolves. A real club. Always liked them.  My favourite team when they were in the Championship. 

Beautiful city, beautiful club, great history.  Cool orange kit.

Come on you Wanderers! Vamos, Los Lobos!

Have you been to wolverhampton town ? 😂
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 03:33:22 pm »
The only important thing is that Wolves and West Ham have something to play for ...
