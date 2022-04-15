« previous next »
Red_Rich

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11600 on: Today at 12:30:05 am
Different day, same mantra ...

Quote from: Red_Rich on April 15, 2022, 01:47:50 am
Not going to worry about who can or can't beat City.  It's pointless.  That was draining in 18/19.  Just going to leave it in the lap of the Gods and see where we end up.  There will be a twist but it's no use trying to work out where it will come.  If it's meant to be, it's meant to be.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

vivabobbygraham

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11601 on: Today at 12:32:24 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:49:30 pm
Wolves have the 4th best defence in the league. Unfortunately, they also have the 4th worst attack. It will certainly be interesting to see how Man City's makeshift defence will handle the game ...
...and Connor Coady. Cresswell at West Ham. Bowen wants a move to us. Declan's nearly scouse and would crawl over hot coals to sign for us. Unluckeee. Let's not forget ADFC are struggling in defence. Then there is Stevie's team, last game of the season. After tonight, I think I'm more confident than before the spuds game. Tonight was massive for us. We are well in this
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

him_15

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11602 on: Today at 12:39:42 am
Let's focus on the FA cup final first.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11603 on: Today at 12:45:44 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 12:39:42 am
Let's focus on the FA cup final first.

I think there is another thread for that, pal
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11604 on: Today at 07:35:01 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:32:24 am
After tonight, I think I'm more confident than before the spuds game. Tonight was massive for us. We are well in this

I agree with you here. Before I was just hoping City would slip up somewhere, but couldn´t really see where it was going to happen.

After tonight I feel a few things :

1) We can still grind out wins in the way only Champions do. To do it playing this many games is just incredible to witness.
2) There is no gimmes in this League, and contrary to some I don´t think teams are going to simply be rolling over for City. Villa obviously won´t. West Ham are back in with something to play for. Even Wolves are win with a shout at European footy, and the Molineux is not an easy place to go. Of the remaining games we now have the ´easier´ run-in.
3) If we win all our remaining games and still lose the League, there is really absolutely nothing more we could have asked of this team. We still have an FA Cup and European Cup Final to play for, with a League Cup already in the bag. As in 2019, I still couldn´t be prouder to watch this team play. And as in 2019, I am expecting the pressure to once again get to City next season.
4) I feel it in my bones.....
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11605 on: Today at 09:06:10 am
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 12:39:42 am
Let's focus on the FA cup final first.

Why, do you think the players read RAWK?
G1-tiga

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11606 on: Today at 09:18:21 am
Went to bed last night exhausted, woke up beaming after last night. Massive result. We've done our part for now.

If Wolves or West Ham can do it (Wolves take us the whole 90, West Ham beat us so its definitely possible) then great, if not then fair play, it'll hurt but we have to cop for it. We've given an unbelievable account of ourselves over the season.

Absolutely love this side, they are incredible.

M4tt

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11607 on: Today at 09:26:45 am
We need City to draw twice really. Or a draw and a loss. Really can't see it happening, but Guardiola seems to have lost his head. All eyes on tonight!
Libertine

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11608 on: Today at 09:29:16 am
Important that we won last night to keep this alive going into the last week or so. Would have been horrible if City had been able to coast home given how well we've pushed them since January.

Having said that, their next two games are clearly key. If they win both, it's effectively over then and hopefully we rest some weary legs next Tuesday.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11609 on: Today at 09:45:06 am
I think it's great that they now play twice in the league before we play again. By the time we play Southampton we'll hopefully know what we need, or if we realistically need anything at all. And all being well there'll be another trophy on the sideboard.

I agree with anyone saying we're at the 'what will be will be' stage. If you're going to win the quad you probably need a gift or two from the gods. We've had plenty go against us down the years in the league, I won't list them all as we know them so well. Here's hoping for a couple to swing our way in the next 2 games.
Raid

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11610 on: Today at 09:50:23 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:45:06 am
I think it's great that they now play twice in the league before we play again. By the time we play Southampton we'll hopefully know what we need, or if we realistically need anything at all. And all being well there'll be another trophy on the sideboard.

I agree with anyone saying we're at the 'what will be will be' stage. If you're going to win the quad you probably need a gift or two from the gods. We've had plenty go against us down the years in the league, I won't list them all as we know them so well. Here's hoping for a couple to swing our way in the next 2 games.

Agree. We did what we needed to do to stay in it and this time next week we'll know for sure. Wolves' form is patchy but they can produce a result and West Ham are a more than capable outfit. Bowen should get some joy against their makeshift backline, if West Ham can get the ball to him.

It's 11 May and we are still in contention for a quadruple. Outstanding season, whatever happens from here.
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11611 on: Today at 09:59:31 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:06:10 am
Why, do you think the players read RAWK?

Some do, Mo is Egyptian36
thejbs

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11612 on: Today at 10:01:16 am
Up against financial doping and weve come closer than any team to a quadruple. Hopefully we bag two more trophies, whichever they are.
meady1981

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11613 on: Today at 10:02:04 am
Do City look anywhere near as goosed as us?
Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11614 on: Today at 10:06:43 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:31 am
Some do, Mo is Egyptian36

Makes sense really. He has been way off the boil since posters have been saying he's worth all the money in the world. He's printing off posts as evidence to John Henry and won't start scoring again until he gets it.
red1977

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11615 on: Today at 10:07:28 am
Come on Wolves. Get these beat. Please don't lose 4 - 0.
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11616 on: Today at 10:12:52 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:02:04 am
Do City look anywhere near as goosed as us?

They can cruise through some league games but if a side can drag them into an arm wrestle they can be equally as vulnerable. Can Wolves and/or West Ham do that? Hopefully! Its possible as long as we dont see the familiar pattern of a City goal in the first 10.

As said above, whatever happens now the title race will go into the final week. Thats very impressive. If they win these two away games then theyll almost certainly win it but I think its great for us that by the time we play Southampton well have a fair idea of whats needed. Whether its just a case of needing to beat them, or whether we need to try and rack up the goals.

Youd better on City to win from here but weve kept ourselves on with a chance and now theres two games for them which will test their mettle a bit.
rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11617 on: Today at 10:12:53 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:07:28 am
Come on Wolves. Get these beat. Please don't lose 4 - 0.

I'm more worried that ADFC will get a dodgy penalty off a "honest as the day is long" referee Martin Atkinson or Paul Tierney who is on VAR
1892tillforever

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11618 on: Today at 10:26:22 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:22:30 am
I can't see one defeat for City being enough unless it's a freak 4 or 5-0.
They'll beat Villa by a minimum of 4. We've only won 3 league games since the turn of the year by more than 2.
If Wolves can get anything against City, then they're capable of getting something against us too.
I'd settle for 2 draws though.
Southampton are always capable of throwing in a shocker; one of their famous collapses in our game would be great timing! Then again, they could play brilliantly and beat us or grab a draw!

The cheats have played teams who put in pathetic efforts since our game. Brighton, Leeds, Newcastle, and Watford all folded ridiculously easily. If nothing else, Wolves and West Ham are better sides and capable of being more obstinate. It is highly likely the cheats will win both games but I have always maintained that they don't do well in-game during a hard slog. If a team is up for it and puts the cheats' backs against the wall, it is often a struggle for the twats. All we can ask from Wolves and West Ham is to give it a proper go and not completely collapse if they fall behind. I'm not convinced the cheats would have won last night's game in the same circumstances as us, especially being a goal down early away from home.

They never 'bottle' anything in terms of being nervous and playing like shit in general, but they can shit the bed if Plan A doesn't work during a match. Sadly, it usually does work.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11619 on: Today at 10:27:35 am
We've all been saying it's unlikely stevie gets anything on the final day but I guess there is a scenario where if he kept city to a certain number of goals he could still end up the hero. Which is pretty wild.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11620 on: Today at 10:44:03 am
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 10:44:02 pm
I'm not giving up on this. I believe. Do you believe?


FLRed67

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11621 on: Today at 10:56:37 am
Newcastle United? Joke of a club. Geordie "army? Toy soldiers, more like. Good work trying to hand the title to City on goal difference. Too bad you didnt get relegated before the planeload of cash arrived.

Unlike Wolves. A real club. Always liked them.  My favourite team when they were in the Championship. 

Beautiful city, beautiful club, great history.  Cool orange kit.

Come on you Wanderers! Vamos, Los Lobos!
macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11622 on: Today at 10:57:12 am
I m a gonna save myself the bother of watching the City game tonight and instead cheer on Leeds against Chelsea.
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11623 on: Today at 11:00:01 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:27:35 am
We've all been saying it's unlikely stevie gets anything on the final day but I guess there is a scenario where if he kept city to a certain number of goals he could still end up the hero. Which is pretty wild.

Without Virgil on his game, Danny Ings would have grabbed 1-2 goals last night, so that is a bit promising should Villa create a chaotic game on last day.
Doc Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11624 on: Today at 11:24:42 am
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 09:26:45 am
We need City to draw twice really. Or a draw and a loss. Really can't see it happening, but Guardiola seems to have lost his head. All eyes on tonight!

Well, if they were going to drop points in bsck to back games, their next few games offer the best opportunity to do so out of all the league games they've played. They're  tired, have defenders injured, facing the demoralizing fact that they've been knocked out of Europe due to an amazing collapse (and we might pick up that trophy) , face the stress of having us clawing back from 14 points behind to equal in points and thus breathing down their necks, play two away games in 3 days having played a game 3 days before the first of those two games,  and facing two teams that need to pick up the points.

They've played tougher teams prior, but taking account all of the above, these upcoming two games are arguably their toughest two they'll play this season bar our games against them. Just like our game against Villa had vastly more pressure than the one against United or Everton etc. Same season but stakes feel higher now. We'll see what City are made of over the next 2 weeks, at least domestically.

Personally,  I think they'll drop points in 3 games.
tray fenny

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11625 on: Today at 11:49:40 am
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:24:42 am
Well, if they were going to drop points in bsck to back games, their next few games offer the best opportunity to do so out of all the league games they've played. They're  tired, have defenders injured, facing the demoralizing fact that they've been knocked out of Europe due to an amazing collapse (and we might pick up that trophy) , face the stress of having us clawing back from 14 points behind to equal in points and thus breathing down their necks, play two away games in 3 days having played a game 3 days before the first of those two games,  and facing two teams that need to pick up the points.

They've played tougher teams prior, but taking account all of the above, these upcoming two games are arguably their toughest two they'll play this season bar our games against them. Just like our game against Villa had vastly more pressure than the one against United or Everton etc. Same season but stakes feel higher now. We'll see what City are made of over the next 2 weeks, at least domestically.

Personally,  I think they'll drop points in 3 games.
Cue the 0-4 win
Zlen

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11626 on: Today at 11:52:53 am
City won't lose.
So my prediction is draw with Wolves and another draw with Villa. ;D


Realgman

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11627 on: Today at 12:28:25 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:57:12 am
I m a gonna save myself the bother of watching the City game tonight and instead cheer on Leeds against Chelsea.

Kashinoda

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11628 on: Today at 12:46:41 pm
My boss is a season ticket holder at West Ham:



Result locked in I'd say.
KloppCorn

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11629 on: Today at 12:49:40 pm
Reckon Antonio can find some joy hopefully facing Laporte with Dias out. Prayers out to the bubble lord
VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11630 on: Today at 12:53:33 pm
I dont know why but 1L 1D 1W looks more possible to me than 2D 1W for man city's remaining games.

anyone feel same?
Oldmanmick

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11631 on: Today at 12:56:35 pm
Is it me being paranoid or does it seem that a lot of teams try harder against us than they do against City ? The oppo fans too seem to celebrate more when they score against us.
Crosby Nick

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11632 on: Today at 01:15:03 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Is it me being paranoid or does it seem that a lot of teams try harder against us than they do against City ? The oppo fans too seem to celebrate more when they score against us.

I felt like that at times last night.

Being rational/objective/neutral - we never really felt fully in control last night so we probably gave them hope. And when we didnt get a third which we looked like we might, they found a second wind. City with their sterile football tend to give less chances away. Although when they do they can get rattled.

For oppositions fans in particular, maybe more than players, Id say theyre more up for it when we come to town compared to City. Beating both us and City is a coup, but beating us feels more of a story. And over the years fans of most other clubs in the league will have witnessed us running their noses in it more than City, they probably relish getting one over on us.

Asking as the players give just as much when playing City we cant really ask for more, but I do know where youre coming from. So many games this season, and in 18/19 too, it just felt they were fighting with all they had to take points off us (remember those Southampton and Newcastle away games). Doesnt often feel like that when City go away.
Realgman

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11633 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm
I think its as you mentioned, that citys game style once ahead is mind numbing, while we still attack with more dynamic football..
Its a more exciting game, with actual emotion involved...
meady1981

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11634 on: Today at 01:20:23 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Is it me being paranoid or does it seem that a lot of teams try harder against us than they do against City ? The oppo fans too seem to celebrate more when they score against us.

Because no one gives a shit about city.
Schmarn

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11635 on: Today at 01:33:05 pm
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 12:53:33 pm
I dont know why but 1L 1D 1W looks more possible to me than 2D 1W for man city's remaining games.

anyone feel same?

I'm reluctantly prepared to accept either.
didi shamone

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11636 on: Today at 01:43:37 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Is it me being paranoid or does it seem that a lot of teams try harder against us than they do against City ? The oppo fans too seem to celebrate more when they score against us.

Certainly opposition fans do. Virtually every fan of other clubs that I know want city to win. Both the Villa and Newcastle fans had the atmosphere of a vital game playing us, despite nothing being at stake. No one cares about city either way it seems.
Paul JH

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11637 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 12:56:35 pm
Is it me being paranoid or does it seem that a lot of teams try harder against us than they do against City ? The oppo fans too seem to celebrate more when they score against us.

If anything, it's because most fans go into games with them knowing they don't have a chance and they'll be trounced 4-0 ... so the atmosphere suffers. Soon as City go 1-0 up that's it. Silence and accept the inevitable.

Also, we are a more glamorous scalp than them, they're just a soulless machine, but at least with us, you're beating a massive club.

Tonight will either go frustrating for City and Wolves nick a freekick or get a pen from a back up defender, or City will hammer them said 4-0.
