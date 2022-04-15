Is it me being paranoid or does it seem that a lot of teams try harder against us than they do against City ? The oppo fans too seem to celebrate more when they score against us.



I felt like that at times last night.Being rational/objective/neutral - we never really felt fully in control last night so we probably gave them hope. And when we didnt get a third which we looked like we might, they found a second wind. City with their sterile football tend to give less chances away. Although when they do they can get rattled.For oppositions fans in particular, maybe more than players, Id say theyre more up for it when we come to town compared to City. Beating both us and City is a coup, but beating us feels more of a story. And over the years fans of most other clubs in the league will have witnessed us running their noses in it more than City, they probably relish getting one over on us.Asking as the players give just as much when playing City we cant really ask for more, but I do know where youre coming from. So many games this season, and in 18/19 too, it just felt they were fighting with all they had to take points off us (remember those Southampton and Newcastle away games). Doesnt often feel like that when City go away.