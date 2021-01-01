Sorry but posts like this annoy me a lot. What do you mean remember the football more than the record books? This team actually won a title, won a CL, won a League Cup and has the chance of another CL and an FA Cup. The record books can be appreciated as well as the football.



Plus this is not the final season, there will be more chances to win stuff.



We are not a side that is full of woe like Newcastle in the 90s. We won the big stuff.



You forgot to add that this team has also won the uefa super cup and the fifa club world cup.