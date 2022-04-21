It was a long shot even before the Tottenham game and now after it's almost impossible - unfortunately. Yes, they can possibly lose a game while we win comfortably, but they seem like a team that thrives on the bit of breathing space we giften them by not winning yesterday. Harsh, but that's how I see it. Having said that, we must try to win the remaining games of course and hope for the best.



Also, the narrative that "everybody just give up against them" is a bit tiring and is almost on par with some of the conspiracy theories football fans are liable to come up with. Most teams don't take them on because usually it would end up in disaster. Many/most of the teams in the league aren't adventurous in their style anyway and trying it for the first time against this City side is, on average, a bad idea. Their best chance is trying to shut up shop and get something on a set piece or on the counter (if you have the players to counter effectively).