Author Topic: The PL run-in

deano2727

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11360 on: Today at 07:45:58 pm
Its not over , but its not far off.

Im in the camp of lets rotate and focus on what we can control. If by some miracle city drop points in 2 games and we win ours while rotating, happy days. If not, lets have the best season in my lifetime and end the season with 3 cups.
lgvkarlos

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11361 on: Today at 07:46:13 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:33:32 pm
Man City need to lose one of three games. Unlikely, but its an entirely plausible scenario. Supporters of this club in particular should recognise that. 

He could bring in the likes of Gomez/Jota etc but no chance we rest the likes of Salah and VVD (as some are suggesting) when its that close. Peoples heads have fallen off after yesterday it seems.

Would have bitten your hand off to be in this scenario even 3 months back.
Even if they get beat we still have to better their goal difference, which means going full tilt in every game.
Personally i would trust the squad to do the business and rest key players.
Walton Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11362 on: Today at 07:48:28 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:46:13 pm
Even if they get beat we still have to better their goal difference, which means going full tilt in every game.
Personally i would trust the squad to do the business and rest key players.

To be honest I think we are MORE likely to get a 3:0 with Elliot, Jota,Tsimikas starting as they have more energy.  So i think we need to rotate not only to keep the 'big players' legs as fresh as possible but actually to increase our chances of winning these last 3 games convincingly (and hoping for the very faintest of miracles)
newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11363 on: Today at 07:48:28 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 07:46:13 pm
Even if they get beat we still have to better their goal difference, which means going full tilt in every game.
Personally i would trust the squad to do the business and rest key players.

Which makes Newcastles absolutely pathetic effort today even more annoying. Letting them score 2 additional goals with no contest in extra time.

Good to see that the oil clubs will stick together when needed - But fucking everybody else will raise their game against Liverpool.
Billy The Kid

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11364 on: Today at 07:50:18 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:41:47 pm
Yep, our focus should be on that now.

We should start the likes of Origi, Harvey and Jones in the league.

Lets assume we play a weakened team at Villa and wind up with a draw

How would you feel if 24 hours later Wolves spawned a win?
Iska

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11365 on: Today at 07:51:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:37:28 pm
They need to lose one AND we have to better their GD.
We can do that easily if they do lose one, theres four goals in it and thats a minimum two-goal swing.  Historically West Ham A is a nightmare game in a run-in but I cannot remotely see it here, theyre deflated, it isnt Upton Park, and theyre still a Moyes team.

In truth, insane as our run has been, Ive never really believed its on except the week before the game at the Etihad, because thats the only time it was in our own hands.  2018/19 has scarred deep - if they need to, the top sides are good enough to win out from about February.  Its ridiculous, makes a joke of the league, regardless of the fact that its been brought about by the high quality.  It isnt even a proper title race, even, the pressure doesnt do what it used to, its another stage in turning it all into lab rat football.

Earlier than February, even - I remember saying to my mate at Christmas that wed probably already dropped the points that will cost us the title.  The theory doesnt quite hold because we lost at Leicester the next day, but otherwise until last night wed drawn with city and Chelsea and I dont think had even been tied in the last half-hour of any game other than Wolves, and it still wouldntve been enough.  Amazing run and all, but an exciting title race it is not.
Fruity

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11366 on: Today at 07:51:37 pm
I think we need to just win on Tuesday and see what happens. We need to rotate as well. Most people have said if City were to drop points it is either West ham or Wolves away. It is a tough ask but you never know. I always thought if we were to win the league it would end up being by goal difference or something ridiculous as we never do things the easy way. I still have hope.
deano2727

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11367 on: Today at 07:51:53 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:50:18 pm
Lets assume we play a weakened team at Villa and wind up with a draw

How would you feel if 24 hours later Wolves spawned a win?

Would have , should have, could have really though, isnt it? Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Id be happy enough knowing we are going into the weekend final rested.
rodderzzz

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11368 on: Today at 07:52:42 pm
While Im under no illusions that City are very likely to win it now, I am surprised nobody is looking at Wolves away as a banana skin for them, they always seem to stutter against Wolves it feels.
JackWard33

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11369 on: Today at 07:54:54 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:42:04 pm
If they lose their next game and we win ours, the GD is essentially cancelled. They would need to beat our GD as much as wed need to beat theirs.

Theyre as mentally and physically tired as they would have been if wed beaten Spurs. Nothing has changed too much in my eyes - it was out of our hands then and it still is now, but were still very much in the mix. You have to keep fighting on all fronts whilst its all still to play for.

Every time we drop points the tired stuff starts. Yes weve played a lot of footy but we just werent good enough yesterday. Whats there to quantify the theory that we drew because we were tired? Did we run less or do less sprints than usual?

Its not about not fighting its about trying to win the maximum

If you dont believe what youre watching you can just look at the minutes theyve played this season and compare to them to the max players usually record - salahs busy setting unwanted records for example

It doesnt matter how much they want it theyre not machines and fitness / sharpness is relative to your opponents - Madrid will be resting, running whatever players they want as much as they want and will arrive peaking at the final, we have zero prospect of doing that if our key players dont get rest from where they are now
didi shamone

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11370 on: Today at 07:55:09 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:50:18 pm
Lets assume we play a weakened team at Villa and wind up with a draw

How would you feel if 24 hours later Wolves spawned a win?

Rotation doesn't necessarily equate to a weakened team, that's why Klopp is constantly doing it.  Ultimately what we think here is only opinion and Klopp will do it his way. Id be surprised if he doesn't rest a few.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11371 on: Today at 07:58:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:37:28 pm
They need to lose one AND we have to better their GD.

If they lose, how much we have to score against Villa in order to have better GD?
SpionBob

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11372 on: Today at 07:59:11 pm
Let's get a win vs Villa and see what happens. Wolves and West Ham away are no picnics.
kasperoff

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11373 on: Today at 08:00:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:39:59 pm
It's not what people on here think that matters. All the players will be tested to see if they are physically and mentally able to play, if not they will be rested. Let's not kid ourselves that we know better than the medical team.

This is it. Virgil and Salah will be rested when they need to be, and no doubt we want them playing in the cup finals. This rotation debate really needn't be one. We've rotated well all season and will continue to do so. If we rotate either of them, it won't be a sign of waving the white flag, it'll be because they need rest. Klopp takes player welfare more seriously then any manager I've ever known.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11374 on: Today at 08:03:41 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:58:00 pm
If they lose, how much we have to score against Villa in order to have better GD?
Assuming they lose by one, we'd have to win by 4 clear goals.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11375 on: Today at 08:06:20 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:33:32 pm
Man City need to lose one of three games. Unlikely, but its an entirely plausible scenario. Supporters of this club in particular should recognise that. 

He could bring in the likes of Gomez/Jota etc but no chance we rest the likes of Salah and VVD (as some are suggesting) when its that close. Peoples heads have fallen off after yesterday it seems.

Would have bitten your hand off to be in this scenario even 3 months back.

We have gone from needing one simple result to now needing a couple of perfect scenarios. Its not happening.
meady1981

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11376 on: Today at 08:08:06 pm
I dont know why everyones getting their knickers in a twist. Man City were and are winning all their shoe-ins whatever we did or do.
League was lost at the Etihad, that was our chance. Just enjoy everything else.
HardworkDedication

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11377 on: Today at 08:08:33 pm
Dias, Stones and Walker all out for the rest of the season. It's not a forgone conclusion that they will win the league.
Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11378 on: Today at 08:09:34 pm
Just out of curiosity, does anyone know the last time man city dropped points in 2 games in a row?
CanuckYNWA

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11379 on: Today at 08:20:31 pm
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 08:09:34 pm
Just out of curiosity, does anyone know the last time man city dropped points in 2 games in a row?

20/21 against Man Utd and West Brom in December. They had 3 back to back dropped points in that season in the first 13 games. If we ignore Covid season with no fans then it was 18/19 again in December against Leicester and Palace. Both times it was Home and Away games

Never back to back away games, last time they did that was 16/17 against Chelsea and Arsenal
kennedy81

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11380 on: Today at 08:20:50 pm
Realistically they'd need to draw two out of their last three. Hard to see it.
wige

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #11381 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm
Personally think our 2nd choice 11 is absolutely sufficient to best Villa.

For me, the focus turns on ensuring our first choice 16 is fully fit and in perfect rhythm for the Champions League and FA Cup finals, in that order.
