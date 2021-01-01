Not gonna lie. Feeling a bit deflated.

Tuesday seems fairly meaningless now.



Natural - but a bit of perspective might help.Think back to August and think about where you expected us to be at this stage. This is on the back of a very disappointing season. A Champions League final, an FA Cup final, with the League Cup in the back already surpasses my expectations.I had wondered if we were capable of producing 90 point seasons, and whether the period 2018-2020 was just an anomaly. We are on course to do it again. I have no doubt we will win another league title under Klopp.Let's make it number 7, win the FA Cup, and go again next year.