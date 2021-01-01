Not gonna lie. Feeling a bit deflated.
Tuesday seems fairly meaningless now.
Natural - but a bit of perspective might help.
Think back to August and think about where you expected us to be at this stage. This is on the back of a very disappointing season. A Champions League final, an FA Cup final, with the League Cup in the back already surpasses my expectations.
I had wondered if we were capable of producing 90 point seasons, and whether the period 2018-2020 was just an anomaly. We are on course to do it again. I have no doubt we will win another league title under Klopp.
Let's make it number 7, win the FA Cup, and go again next year.