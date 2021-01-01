« previous next »
Online Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 06:36:08 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 06:30:44 pm
Not gonna lie. Feeling a bit deflated.
Tuesday seems fairly meaningless now.
Natural - but a bit of perspective might help.

Think back to August and think about where you expected us to be at this stage. This is on the back of a very disappointing season. A Champions League final, an FA Cup final, with the League Cup in the back already surpasses my expectations.

I had wondered if we were capable of producing 90 point seasons, and whether the period 2018-2020 was just an anomaly. We are on course to do it again. I have no doubt we will win another league title under Klopp.

Let's make it number 7, win the FA Cup, and go again next year.


Online Ste08

  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 06:36:10 pm »
I don't think think people are giving up on our team, they just don't have any faith in the rest of the league to not roll over and rightly so.

We have two trophies that are directly in our own hands, we are still in a great position.


Online Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 06:36:19 pm »
I mean if we're banking on a loss, a win by 3 goals likely puts us above them.

Unless they spank West Ham and Wolves it'll go to the final day you'd think.



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 06:36:52 pm »
I'm resting Virj for Villa and Southampton by the way. We'll need him somewhat near his very best in the finals.


Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 06:37:07 pm »

They have to drop points midweek otherwise its done. Its likely done anyway but nothing more we could have done, this is what you get with sports-washing. In a way its a shame our success allows the pundits and Sky to pretend there is a level playing field.


Online Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 06:37:15 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:34:00 pm
We have 2 wins out of 8 games against the rest of the top 5. 

Likely not good enough to win the league, as we have spent all season hoping other teams can do for us, what we couldn't do for ourselves

You beat me to it. Its not problematic if it wasnt for the fact we need well over 90 points. Fergusons United won a lot of their titles by being flat track bullies. (Pretty sure the year they nipped us to it under Rafa they got almost full points against the bottom 10 and sod all against the top 10 pretty much)


Offline Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 06:38:22 pm »
I'm afraid that's all she wrote. Teams just give up against them. They're not dropping points in one game let alone two.

Aston Villa have nothing left to play for yet watch them give us a hell of a game even if we win while they lose 4-0 at the Etihad with 0 shots on target and 25% possession.


Online PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 06:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:35:01 pm
Mad that were going to have had 3 90+ point seasons in 4 years and have one title from it. If it wasnt for us City wouldve had processions every year.

IF we go on to finish 2nd - easy to look back at Brentford, Brighton, Leicester etc - but I find it interesting we havent won the 6 league games against Chelsea, Spurs and City - next step for the side next year is working out a route of attack against peers /teams almost as good

To be fair, we haven't lost any of those games, either. While Man City were beaten twice by Tottenham ...


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11328 on: Today at 06:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:37:07 pm
They have to drop points midweek otherwise its done. Its likely done anyway but nothing more we could have done, this is what you get with sports-washing. In a way its a shame our success allows the pundits and Sky to pretend there is a level playing field.
Winning the CL will surpass their season mate. Chin up!


Offline Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11329 on: Today at 06:41:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:39:52 pm
Winning the CL will surpass their season mate. Chin up!

Yep Im with you 100%. I was very happy in 2019 and will feel the same if we win in Paris.


Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11330 on: Today at 06:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:25:11 pm
Chelsea and Real Madrid is all that matters now.

Yep, our focus should be on that now.

We should start the likes of Origi, Harvey and Jones in the league.






Online CanuckYNWA

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11331 on: Today at 06:42:39 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 06:34:00 pm
We have 2 wins out of 8 games against the rest of the top 5. 

Likely not good enough to win the league, as we have spent all season hoping other teams can do for us, what we couldn't do for ourselves

This for me was the downfall of the league, 6 draws against Chelsea x2, Spurs x2 and City x2 is the reason at the end of the day. Draws are title killers. Better off losing 3 and winning 3 of those games for 3 extra points overall.


Online acks

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11332 on: Today at 06:43:28 pm »
Its the Var decisions that have gone in their favour and cost us that have been really grating. I can accept City battering teams 4-0 fair and square but stop giving them a helping hand ffs!


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11333 on: Today at 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: acks on Today at 06:43:28 pm
Its the Var decisions that have gone in their favour and cost us that have been really grating. I can accept City battering teams 4-0 fair and square but stop giving them a helping hand ffs!
Regardless of that, we can be proud of how well we've done so far. I think we'll start better next season because we can't forget that the likes of Virg and Matip weren't 100% fit at the start of this season.


Online lgvkarlos

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11334 on: Today at 06:48:41 pm »
I wouldn't change our season for any other teams, so I'm happy with where we are.


Online macmanamanaman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #11335 on: Today at 06:49:59 pm »
Quote from: acks on Today at 06:43:28 pm
Its the Var decisions that have gone in their favour and cost us that have been really grating. I can accept City battering teams 4-0 fair and square but stop giving them a helping hand ffs!

Yep, Wolves, Everton, Arsenal calls that they got for them.
And the Tottenham 2-2 game that went against us. Probably the West Hame one as well.

Huge swing of points there.


