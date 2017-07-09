« previous next »
Just play it out and see what happens.

3 wins (and a win in the FA cup sandwiched in) and let's see what ManC do.
Quote from: MULLENEDWINE on Today at 10:10:29 pm
Lads and lassies...I'm on a wave, a really fucking good one mind. Let's just see where this wave lands this season. Jump on with me, the water is warm.
 
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 10:13:32 pm
A lot of us were just half sperm half egg for the first 18. Never got to experience it. So kinda crave that experience.

I still think we can win it this season, and even if we don't, Klopp staying till 2026 gives a huge boost to future chances, esp if we strengthen our team with savvy diaz like transfers. Not too sad about it even if we don't win the title this season as title races and domination were never a regularity pre Klopp era. Journey matters just as much as the result.

The fact was that in the first half of the season we were on for 80 odd points, second half we have really hit our stride and if we were at this level from the start then we probably win it by March.

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:59:14 pm
We go again in 72 hours. I honestly think well see 7 or 8 changes. Milner, Keita, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bobby, Matip, Jota all potentially start.

I would make a lot of changes as well, a lot of that team looks like its running on fumes.

Hardly surprising with constant 2 games a week (incl some very big ones) for the last month and a half
This is still going to the last day and there is still a twist to come
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:53 pm
This is still going to the last day and there is still a twist to come
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:12:42 pm
The annoying thing about this result is that it will give City a boost.

Could crank the pressure up on them. Many ways to look at it. We're top of the league ffs.

If you'd have given me this position in the league a few months ago I'd have bitten your hand off.

If Newcastle can take points off City tomorrow in the desert derby it will make their Saudi overlords very happy to get one over their neighbours. Are we all dropping our morals for a few hrs and supporting the barcodes tomorrow lol?

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:15:49 pm
I would make a lot of changes as well, a lot of that team looks like its running on fumes.

Hardly surprising with constant 2 games a week (incl some very big ones) for the last month and a half
Absolutely.
We've still got a chance come on.

It's a decent performance after mid-week exertions, performance worthy of a win but at the same time, they played really well. A well drilled Conte team is as difficult as anything in world football today and they were a defensive masterclass it has to be said. He really too advantage of that week long preparation.

A bit more sharpness and a bit more freshness would have worked in our favour. That's the main thing to be wary of and the club will have to do all they can to keep them in as good a condition as much as possible. They don't look exhausted but there's the odd sharpness here and there that could be improved on.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:13:39 pm
So we have to be the bridesmaids every year because the PL allow these to cheat their wait to 90 whatever points every year, while Kavanaugh gifts them wins when they needs them and costs us. How can you compete with that?  We're fighting a losing battle.

What do you propose, we just win 38 games out of 38? You can't sit there and blame a few dropped points before Christmas while we're getting 90+ points
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:05:08 pm
City are the kind of team who are more likely to win than do either of those things.

And the "stating the bleeding obvious award goes to...."
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:13:39 pm
So we have to be the bridesmaids every year because the PL allow these to cheat their wait to 90 whatever points every year, while Kavanaugh gifts them wins when they needs them and costs us. How can you compete with that?  We're fighting a losing battle.

City will be the bridesmaid again this year, just like 2019.
Before the fannies get into self-combusting mode, lets remember that the only reason why we are still in the title race is because this very same Tottenham team have beaten Man City at the Emptyhad not so long ago.

I understand that we are all disappointed with the result tonight, but that result still doesn't change the fact that we are top of the table on May 7th, and we have the FA Cup final and the Champions League final to look forward to.

Enjoy the moment, because it will not last forever. We remember some really bad times not so long ago. Support Jurgen and the boys until the last whistle of the last game, because they have earned that unconditional support.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:07:16 pm
When are we going to win it again though? It'll take another 20 wins in a row and 100 odd points to beat this City side. Haaland et al will just make it tougher,

Why not next year?  We know we have to win almost every game but why the fuck give up now.  We've got the best team many of us will see.  Fucking enjoy it. 
Quote from: kj999 on Today at 10:19:03 pm
And the "stating the bleeding obvious award goes to...."

I sure hope it's me, could do with a trophy now we've missed out on the league.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:47 pm
The fact was that in the first half of the season we were on for 80 odd points, second half we have really hit our stride and if we were at this level from the start then we probably win it by March.
Gotta learn from that and start next season running ig, maybe a few additions in the summer.

One thing I feel like most people miss out is that City's raising the standards to incredible levels, is that we have had to raise ours too, and those standards spill over to other facets like cups and CL. It's not a coincidence we are in so many cup finals, we are there because City's raising standards forced us to raise ours to incredible levels too, in comparison to the rest of the chasing pack.

I also have a thought experiment for those who are lamenting the not winning as much trophies. Would you be happy if in 2015 instead of getting Klopp, we got a Abu Dabhi like owner and went the Man City route winning heaps of trophies in that manner? Or would you prefer how we have done it so far but winning less trophies?
NEVER GIVE UP
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:20:39 pm
I sure hope it's me, could do with a trophy now we've missed out on the league.

You can have "archetypical wet knickered fanny award" as I was alluding to in my post.
You going for the quadruple?

How the fuck have we 'missed out on the league'? We're top with 3 games to go. Moreover, we had no fucking chance 3 months ago.

Jesus. Must be cheerful being as glass half empty as some of yous.
Amazed Origi wasn't used. Considering how we were throwing crosses in. We simply had to use him to unsettle their back 5.

Mane in particular is ineffective when there is no space in behind. Cannot understand the decision to be honest. Actually think it would have lifted the crowd too.

We cannot be critical, the fact we need to win so many consecutive games is a joke, it's indicative of how City and their Petro dollars have skewed the landscape of the game. To get 90+ points and 2nd place for the second time is pretty ridiculous.

Onwards though, let's win the cup and old big ears, great time to be a red.
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 10:21:50 pm
Gotta learn from that and start next season running ig, maybe a few additions in the summer.

One thing I feel like most people miss out is that City's raising the standards to incredible levels, is that we have had to raise ours too, and those standards spill over to other facets like cups and CL. It's not a coincidence we are in so many cup finals, we are there because City's raising standards forced us to raise ours to incredible levels too, in comparison to the rest of the chasing pack.

I also have a thought experiment for those who are lamenting the not winning as much trophies. Would you be happy if in 2015 instead of getting Klopp, we got a Abu Dabhi like owner and went the Man City route winning heaps of trophies in that manner? Or would you prefer how we have done it so far but winning less trophies?

It’s not about learning from anything. The team was coming off a crazy season last time out, we had players like Van Dijk back after serious injuries. We were always going to be stronger as the season went on.
Win the rest of the games remaining and we know we'll have 3 trophies. That's still a brilliant season.
Can I just shock you?

I like Saudi Arabia. Despite what I just said earlier.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:23:18 pm
Its not about learning from anything. The team was coming off a crazy season last time out, we had players like Van Dijk back after serious injuries. We were always going to be stronger as the season went on.
I felt like the Brighton, Brentford, Chelsea etc draws we could have done better if we had been better at controlling possession - if we had gotten a midfield addition, maybe a forward too in the summer of 21. Or maybe played tactically differently more controlled. So that was what I meant by learning.

19-20 we had 3 draws all season, this season we have 8 draws. Just gotta draw less.

Having said that tho, not blaming the team, 92 points being achievable is still incredible. City just raised the bar to a really high level and we gotta adapt. And there's still many cups to be won with the title not over.
I think we should get a despot oil country to buy our club and throw billions at the team every 6 months.
If its May 2026 and weve just dropped a couple of points that means we might finish on 90 odd points, 1-3 points behind the eventual champions again, we havent added to our 19 league titles and Klopp hasnt renewed then thats the point at which Ill get utterly pissed off.

I get it, I get why people are tonight and Im not going to tell people how to feel, but Im personally not going to get too upset when we still have a hungry, newly refreshed and invigorated Jurgen Klopp in charge.

Klopp said this is just the start only a matter of days ago, thats good enough for me. City are capable of chucking in an under par season like they did the season before last (as are we of course) No-ones guaranteed a 90+ point season, especially in one that hasnt even started yet.  ;D
City are shit as well. Don't let them most likely winning the league ever convince you that they are a better team than us.
We needed City to drop points prior to kick off, we still need them to drop points. The only thing that has changed is that we need a defeat instead of a draw.

The funny thing is people have made large over our goal difference advantage. Well today has meant it going down to goal difference more likely.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:44:36 pm
We needed City to drop points prior to kick off, we still need them to drop points. The only thing that has changed is that we need a defeat instead of a draw.

The funny thing is people have made large over our goal difference advantage. Well today has meant it going down to goal difference more likely.

Its not really more likely.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:19:54 pm
Before the fannies get into self-combusting mode, lets remember that the only reason why we are still in the title race is because this very same Tottenham team have beaten Man City at the Emptyhad not so long ago.

I understand that we are all disappointed with the result tonight, but that result still doesn't change the fact that we are top of the table on May 7th, and we have the FA Cup final and the Champions League final to look forward to.

Enjoy the moment, because it will not last forever. We remember some really bad times not so long ago. Support Jurgen and the boys until the last whistle of the last game, because they have earned that unconditional support.


Here, here!  No British team has ever won the quadruple and there has been some great teams in history!  If we win 2 trophies this season it would still be a good one and Man city are not going to dominate forever; no team does. The premier league title will go to the last game of the season, like it always was going to be.

Cheer up everybody!! With all their billions Man City could only just win the premier league title. It gives us hope and something to build upon.   


Eddie Howe is alright, isn't he?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:46:17 pm
Its not really more likely.

For it to come down to goal difference, the likelihood is that we needed to draw a game and they needed to lose a game.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:50:38 pm
For it to come down to goal difference, the likelihood is that we needed to draw a game and they needed to lose a game.

Ah ok so yes i guess the chances are increased. I mean, its not coming down to goal difference but the scenario is possible.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:49:24 pm
Eddie Howe is alright, isn't he?
Hes a very nice man. A very very nice man
Life is weird.
I hope the weirdness happens like this:
a. Today's results fills Man City with relief.
Relief that they have breathing space, and a buffer.
b. This sense of relief paints over their shock and despair from the CL exit
c. They play bravely and patiently against Newcastle. 
Via luck mostly, the score remains 0-0 for 70 mins.
Man City don't panic, don't let up from their usual robotic game plan. Keep trying to score the perfect " go to byline and cut back " goal. Raheem keeps missing sitters. Man City know they have a buffer,  they patiently keep trying.
d. In the final minute, mis kick from Ederson lands via a lucky ricochet off someone at the feet of Joey Linton. In his own half. He pumps it forward. Edersob slips, and keeps slipping as he tries to backpedal. The ball takes 2 bounces and crawls over the line, with a helping hand from a diving Ederson, finally going in off his neck tattoo.

In the final minute of injury time, City create another chance, that Raheem blazes over from 1 yard again, for good measure.

Final score.
City 0 - 1 Newcastle.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:49:24 pm
Eddie Howe is alright, isn't he?

He's the best ;D
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:44:36 pm
We needed City to drop points prior to kick off, we still need them to drop points. The only thing that has changed is that we need a defeat instead of a draw.

The funny thing is people have made large over our goal difference advantage. Well today has meant it going down to goal difference more likely.

Looks that way, Wolves is our best bet I think. They can surprise a few at home with the crowd behind them.
Domestically the only teams City have failed to beat in the second half of the season were sides that got something off them in the first half of the season.  Palace, Southampton, Spurs and us.

The only other side that they didnt beat in the first half of the season were West Ham, who knocked them out of the League Cup at the London Stadium.   ;)

Ill take back a lot, if not all, of the things Ive said about David Moyes if he gets a win against them next weekend.

(I think Im probably safe though)
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:00:30 pm
Domestically the only teams City have failed to beat in the second half of the season were sides that got something off them in the first half of the season.  Palace, Southampton, Spurs and us.

The only other side that they didnt beat in the first half of the season were West Ham, who knocked them out of the League Cup at the London Stadium.   ;)

Ill take back a lot, if not all, of the things Ive said about David Moyes if he gets a win against them next weekend.

(I think Im probably safe though)

The thing is, with David Moyes, as long as the ball boys do their job, he will tame City.
