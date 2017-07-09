The fact was that in the first half of the season we were on for 80 odd points, second half we have really hit our stride and if we were at this level from the start then we probably win it by March.



Gotta learn from that and start next season running ig, maybe a few additions in the summer.One thing I feel like most people miss out is that City's raising the standards to incredible levels, is that we have had to raise ours too, and those standards spill over to other facets like cups and CL. It's not a coincidence we are in so many cup finals, we are there because City's raising standards forced us to raise ours to incredible levels too, in comparison to the rest of the chasing pack.I also have a thought experiment for those who are lamenting the not winning as much trophies. Would you be happy if in 2015 instead of getting Klopp, we got a Abu Dabhi like owner and went the Man City route winning heaps of trophies in that manner? Or would you prefer how we have done it so far but winning less trophies?