PeterTheRed

  
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10880 on: Today at 11:05:23 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:35:57 am
Historically it's never affected them before in the league, and its *literally* happened every season the bald man has been here. We, probably myself included, said it might affect them when they went out to spurs in 18/19. It didn't.  I'd be made up if it derailed them, but I wouldn't expect it.

They were close to dropping points in the PL after their previous exits from the CL, but the likes of Aguero, David Silva and Kompany have dragged them over the line. They don't have leaders like that now ...
JackWard33

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10881 on: Today at 11:11:15 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:35:57 am
Historically it's never affected them before in the league, and its *literally* happened every season the bald man has been here. We, probably myself included, said it might affect them when they went out to spurs in 18/19. It didn't.  I'd be made up if it derailed them, but I wouldn't expect it.

Yeah good point. If anything they're used to ploughing the champions league in ludicrous fashion

The physical toll they're under is more of a problem than the mental one as there's no way they're not flagging this weekend, shame they don't have a tougher fixture
meady1981

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10882 on: Today at 11:14:02 am
Fully expect them to win 5-0.
One thing you can be sure of with them is they bounce back hard after they flop.

Oh matron!
VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10883 on: Today at 11:15:00 am
what d be craziest thing you can do if you offered a point dropping game of man city %100.

sharing a nude on insta maybe?  ;D
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10884 on: Today at 11:15:11 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:11:15 am
Yeah good point. If anything they're used to ploughing the champions league in ludicrous fashion

The physical toll they're under is more of a problem than the mental one as there's no way they're not flagging this weekend, shame they don't have a tougher fixture

I completely agree with this. It's why wolves and west ham remain our best bets - they're both fixtures running on the back of these and hopefully slaphead doesn't rotate too much as he's worried he's going to blow the league, and subsequently runs his best players into the ground. If it was west ham away this weekend I wouldn't go as far to say I'd be certain they'd drop points but I think the chances of them doing so would go up exponentially than against an average newcastle side at home.
lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10885 on: Today at 11:17:53 am
Quote from: daniel.owen89 on Today at 10:41:03 am
I think the manner of their exit is the best thing we could have hoped for:
  • Essentiallty thinking they are through until the 89th minute only to fall apart in dramatic fashion. (That has to knock anyones confidence
  • Having to go to extra time at the end of a long season when they are starting to pick up knocks

It remains to be seen whether this will help in the long run, but this was my dream scenario.

Yeah mine too (good first post buddy). It was a 'If Carlsberg did Man City CL exits'. Perfeck.

Sportswashing aside, I would give City credit if they now go on to win all these fixtures, they will still need mentality and nerve to do it.

Newcastle will be their first game back after Madrid and obviously if they don't get 3 points, the sky will fall in and every two-cent mediocre pundit will be asking about their demise.

Best thing for us to do is ignore them really, win our games and wait for an eye-brow raising moment to come up. West Ham have that last home game for Mark Noble and will fancy a little recruitment boost for the summer, who knows, let's find out...
gorgepir

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10886 on: Today at 11:19:13 am
I wonder if Diaz and Walker injuries are serious.
JohnSullie

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10887 on: Today at 11:19:21 am
[quote author=meady1981 link=topic=346098.msg18315288#msg18315288

Oh matron!


😅

JackWard33

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10888 on: Today at 11:21:35 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:15:11 am
I completely agree with this. It's why wolves and west ham remain our best bets - they're both fixtures running on the back of these and hopefully slaphead doesn't rotate too much as he's worried he's going to blow the league, and subsequently runs his best players into the ground. If it was west ham away this weekend I wouldn't go as far to say I'd be certain they'd drop points but I think the chances of them doing so would go up exponentially than against an average newcastle side at home.

Yeah thing is it could happen to us too (Villa away looks difficult because of the schedule)... either us or them would be well within our rights to have a game out of nowhere where we're just really leggy and drop points unexpectedly
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10889 on: Today at 11:23:58 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on: Today at 11:21:35 am
Yeah thing is it could happen to us too (Villa away looks difficult because of the schedule)... either us or them would be well within our rights to have a game out of nowhere where we're just really leggy and drop points unexpectedly

Again, I agree - particularly villa and southampton - but I've watched a fair bit of city this time out [I used to ignore at all times!] and it's surprising how [relatively] little he rotates, certainly less than Klopp has the past few months. I guess in itself that can cause an issue [I'd expect a side similar to newcastle, possibly even more rotated, against villa and southampton for example]. It's those 4 games [assuming the weekend goes to plan] that feel the deciders.
