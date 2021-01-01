« previous next »
The PL run-in

Supersuarez7

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 11:07:18 pm
Wow, what a match.....

Also I am glad we play real madrid in the final. The thought of playing Man City in the final and potentially losing to give them their first champions league trophy was a sickening thought.

Absolutely these 2 key points for me, and we owe this RM team a good battering from the last final we played, no Ramos, Mo and the boys will be well up for these
King Kenny 7

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 11:20:05 pm
That has got to have an effect on them over the next few games but they still have the squad and nothing else to play for  :(  so be hopeful yes but dont get carried away.


Time will tell, lets just beat Spurs.

Remember Conti told Pep he would beat us as well after that victory against City.
acks

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
If only City's game against Newcastle was a Saturday 12:30 kick off.
Caps4444

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 11:31:14 pm
Really need Newcastle to stand strong for the first 30 minutes.think if they can be level going into the second half, City will panic!

This will hurt 100 times more than the disallowed goal v Spurs in 18/19.

Shame they are not playing on Saturday.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10804 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm
Quote from: acks on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
If only City's game against Newcastle was a Saturday 12:30 kick off.

And against Chelsea and away.  :D
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10805 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm
City should never even be in contention if not for the bent refs, fucking annoying that they're even top. At least 4 points as a minimum are undeserved
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10806 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
Jumping the gun a bit, but Trent will need some help.that Vinicius Jr is a pest, but quick and tricky!
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10807 on: Yesterday at 11:45:30 pm
Quote from: acks on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
If only City's game against Newcastle was a Saturday 12:30 kick off.

Said the same thing in the CL Semis thread. If that had been the case I think they would have really struggled.

We need to do the business Sat night and pile the pressure one them.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10808 on: Yesterday at 11:47:11 pm

Massive pressure on City now. They bottled the CL and the whole world was watching. Yes, they only have the league to focus on but they know one slip and they lose the league too.

Obviously imperative we beat Spurs and make them sleep on us having a 2pt lead.

Im also really looking forward to the CL final now. Proper European royalty rather than a sports-washing abomination. Take nothing for granted but we will be favourites.

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10809 on: Yesterday at 11:52:49 pm
Playing competitive games leading up to Paris will give us an advantage..feel that Real will rest players and they may lose that competitive edge.as the final is 3.5 weeks away.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10810 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:10:28 pm
Have you come to terms with no Mbappe?

Why should I care about Mbappe? We have already signed a top attacker in January ...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10811 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
Man City will drop points. We need to win our remaining games ...
Reply #10812 on: Today at 12:00:13 am
Quote from: acks on Yesterday at 11:24:24 pm
If only City's game against Newcastle was a Saturday 12:30 kick off.

It's better we play first this weekend, great chance to go top and crank the pressure up on them when there's a chance their heads are mashed after tonight
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10813 on: Today at 12:11:30 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:44:48 pm
I wanted Madrid, we owe them one, we need to be prepared for the dirtiest bastards in the game, they will stop at nothing to win
We need to go for their juggler right from the off. Score 4 goals asap and kill them off.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10814 on: Today at 12:12:46 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:11:30 am
We need to go for their juggler right from the off. Score 4 goals asap and kill them off.

Bring in the clowns and bears!!
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10815 on: Today at 12:29:32 am
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 11:39:39 pm
Jumping the gun a bit, but Trent will need some help.that Vinicius Jr is a pest, but quick and tricky!

He's quick but not a clever player though.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10816 on: Today at 12:30:42 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:46 am
Bring in the clowns and bears!!
Bears? Did someone say bears?.  ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10817 on: Today at 12:47:28 am
I said in the champions league thread that the grandeur and aura of playing in a European Cup Final would have been overshadowed by a dark feeling of fear hoping we didnt lose to a PL club in the final. Just the lead up to it would have been gut wrenching. I know we would have been confident of beating them but to me this is so much better. Were back to a proper authentic European final now.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10818 on: Today at 12:49:21 am
Just watching their players at the final whistle they looked absolutely distraught. In the immediate post match interview Pep looked completely gone.

Remains to be seen how it affects them in the league but the pressure will be even more than it was before.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10819 on: Today at 01:01:17 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 12:49:21 am
Just watching their players at the final whistle they looked absolutely distraught. In the immediate post match interview Pep looked completely gone.

Remains to be seen how it affects them in the league but the pressure will be even more than it was before.
It's a shame they don't play earlier in the weekend. Still, playing 120 minutes won't help their cause.

They dealt with a similar scenario in 2019 when Tottenham knocked them out, but this one has to hurt more considering how close they were last year and how they probably thought they had already booked their ticket to Paris.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10820 on: Today at 01:09:04 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:01:17 am
It's a shame they don't play earlier in the weekend. Still, playing 120 minutes won't help their cause.

I think that us beating Tottenham on Saturday would put even more pressure on them ...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10821 on: Today at 01:17:14 am
The interesting bit will be who Guardiola decides to blame for his tactical mistakes when he took off a large proportion of attacking talent whilst keeping players coming back from injury on the pitch.

He is a Svengali who is never wrong. So the post match inquest should be interesting.

I have a feeling that there will be a reaction against Newcastle and they will win. However the real test will be in the remaining games when the hurt and recriminations of failing to win the Champions League will rear their ugly head.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10822 on: Today at 01:33:59 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:54:21 pm
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Tue 17th May     Southampton A
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May         Real Madrid


This is it ladies and gents. Possibly the greatest 3 weeks of our lives  :D


4 home games fantastic! 😎
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10823 on: Today at 01:50:05 am
Btw how many times did Lescott say City need to focus on the 3-peat. How Dumb is he? Did he just forget about 19/20? City are going for back to back nothing more Lescott you fucking knob

And hope we stop them from winning a single trophy this season
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10824 on: Today at 01:52:16 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 01:33:59 am
4 home games fantastic! 😎

ha, right !  ;D 8)
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10825 on: Today at 02:06:46 am
God knows whatever happens next, but at least i found my song for this season.

I am just proud of the lads.

https://youtu.be/ZHwVBirqD2s

""And did you think this fool could never win?
Well look at me, I'm coming back again
I got a taste of love in a simple way
And if you need to know while I'm still standing you just fade away

Don't you know I'm still standing better than I ever did
Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid
I'm still standing after all this time
Picking up the pieces of my life without you on my mind

I'm still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm still standing, yeah, yeah, yeah

Once I never could hope to win
You starting down the road leaving me again
The threats you made were meant to cut me down
And if our love was just a circus you'd be a clown by now

Don't you know I'm still standing better than I ever did
Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid
I'm still standing after all this time
Picking up the pieces of my life without you on my mind"

Cmon the reds!
