Offline spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10600 on: Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm »
Online farawayred

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10601 on: Yesterday at 05:56:22 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:28:55 pm
Quadrophenia!
Stop this, you quadrophils!
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10602 on: Yesterday at 06:06:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:56:22 pm
Stop this, you quadrophils!
Where's the quadrophernalia though?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10603 on: Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm »
I've been imagining Stevie G getting the Villa boys fired up on the last day. Coutinho, Watkins and Buendia bang in City's faces. Defensive masterclass from Cash. Ingsy on late to net the winner.
Online PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10604 on: Yesterday at 07:15:46 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:26:39 pm
Given City's consistency and teams giving it more of a go against us than them we really needed to beat them in their backyard.
It's beginning to look that way.  To fall short by one poxy point at the end of the season will hurt.
On the other hand, to scrape over the line would be utterly fantastic.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10605 on: Yesterday at 07:16:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:04:22 am
We will batter Spurs.

Hallelujah! KH has finally seen the light :wellin
Offline Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10606 on: Yesterday at 07:29:28 pm »
So this week we will be cheering on our club of course. But we will also be cheering on Real Madrid and Frankfurt.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10607 on: Yesterday at 07:37:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:16:02 pm
Hallelujah! KH has finally seen the light :wellin

Still wont win the league though.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10608 on: Yesterday at 07:37:41 pm »
Just read this on Twitter and it's crazy

This season will be Liverpool's first without playing a single game on a Monday in any competition since 1980-81.

The last time that happened ... we beat Madrid in Paris to lift the European Cup.

https://twitter.com/SenneH1990/status/1521178241419128833?t=2iWvjPdA2RnpBHjdZp6mEw&s=19
Offline wige

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10609 on: Yesterday at 08:20:39 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:37:41 pm
Just read this on Twitter and it's crazy

This season will be Liverpool's first without playing a single game on a Monday in any competition since 1980-81.

The last time that happened ... we beat Madrid in Paris to lift the European Cup.

https://twitter.com/SenneH1990/status/1521178241419128833?t=2iWvjPdA2RnpBHjdZp6mEw&s=19

That's the kinda stuff I need. Magnificent
Online PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10610 on: Yesterday at 08:33:14 pm »
How's the pope's health?
Offline VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10611 on: Yesterday at 08:37:20 pm »
I think west ham still have a chance in Frankfurt.

Dont forget their result vs lyon in france
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10612 on: Yesterday at 08:39:59 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 08:37:20 pm
I think west ham still have a chance in Frankfurt.

Dont forget their result vs lyon in france
Lyon should have taken the lead and it would been a different game. Under Bosz, their "dutch" style of play suits Westham to the ground.

On the other hand, Frankfurt are their kryptonite because they leave no space to run in behind and they are rapid on the counter.
Offline VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10613 on: Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm »
Its just fucking football. You never know.
Offline newterp

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10614 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm »
Salah might be caught for the Golden Boot race!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10615 on: Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm
Salah might be caught for the Golden Boot race!

Realistically only Son will catch him.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10616 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 09:47:33 am
My West Ham supporting friend is convinced theyll get something from the game against City if they go out of Europa. Last home game of the season, Mark Nobles last home game for the club.

I like this, I embrace this. But I'm still turning notifications off on that mother fucker.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10617 on: Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm »
No matter what happens I'm just really enjoying it. To be still in with a chance of the quadruple this late in the season is mind boggling. Still think City will shit the bed before the seasons over in the league.
Offline newterp

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10618 on: Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm
No matter what happens I'm just really enjoying it. To be still in with a chance of the quadruple this late in the season is mind boggling. Still think City will shit the bed before the seasons over in the league.

Tomorrow you will probably think City is going to win the league!
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10619 on: Yesterday at 11:14:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:37:41 pm
Just read this on Twitter and it's crazy

This season will be Liverpool's first without playing a single game on a Monday in any competition since 1980-81.

The last time that happened ... we beat Madrid in Paris to lift the European Cup.

https://twitter.com/SenneH1990/status/1521178241419128833?t=2iWvjPdA2RnpBHjdZp6mEw&s=19

What a superb fact that is. Who the fuck thinks of that?
Offline CS111

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10620 on: Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm
Realistically only Son will catch him.
Son would have been some player for us if we signed him 4-5 years ago.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10621 on: Today at 01:10:08 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm
Son would have been some player for us if we signed him 4-5 years ago.

Son would have never been a starter over Salah and Mane. Top player, but still not as good as them ...
Offline Garnier

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10622 on: Today at 04:56:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:33:14 pm
How's the pope's health?

Burnley are quite content with him i'm told
Online PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10623 on: Today at 06:03:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:10:08 am
Son would have never been a starter over Salah and Mane. Top player, but still not as good as them ...
Good rotation option though?
Online FLRed67

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10624 on: Today at 07:01:56 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:35:41 pm
Son would have been some player for us if we signed him 4-5 years ago.

Yup. More clinical than Salah or Mane. He would have had a field day playing for us.

Klopp loves him. Not sure why it never happened.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10625 on: Today at 07:12:23 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:01:56 am
Yup. More clinical than Salah or Mane. He would have had a field day playing for us.

Klopp loves him. Not sure why it never happened.

In what way is he more clinical?
