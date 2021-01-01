« previous next »
afc turkish

  Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 09:08:51 pm »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 09:08:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:56:37 pm
He'll look like this by the time Klopp has finished with him



Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

wige

  • wiggy-woo!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
They lost at home to a team in form. Does anyone seriously think there is a good chance they will progress?!

Yeah, they're one goal down and missed a fair few chances in the first leg, agree they conceded a lot too. Still, they've got a decent team West ham.
farawayred

  Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 09:29:50 pm »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 09:29:50 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 09:10:07 pm
Yeah, they're one goal down and missed a fair few chances in the first leg, agree they conceded a lot too. Still, they've got a decent team West ham.
So does Eintracht, they are no push-overs.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Caps4444

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 pm »
I remember when we played them in our penultimate game in 2016/2017.and we won comfortably
Key is they need to have something to play for..hopefully a Europa League spot is on the line.otherwise the motivation wont be there.

Need United not to pull away from them!
Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10564 on: Yesterday at 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 08:58:53 pm
This is huge.although West Ham will probably fall away.they are not playing as well as they did a couple of months ago.have lost quite a few games on the bounce..

Could be because they don't have a big squad and playing in Europe is catching up with them.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10565 on: Today at 06:15:54 am »
Spurs are in pretty good form as well, won't be easy
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10566 on: Today at 07:51:58 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:15:54 am
Spurs are in pretty good form as well, won't be easy

Before yesterday they hadnt had a shot on target in their previous two games. Theyll always be dangerous against us because of Kane and Son and the way they look to hit on the break. Im not too convinced about a fair few of the more defence and midfield though. Theyre having to play second choice wing backs for example. Play anywhere near our best and we should be fine.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10567 on: Today at 08:55:45 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:51:58 am
Before yesterday they hadnt had a shot on target in their previous two games. Theyll always be dangerous against us because of Kane and Son and the way they look to hit on the break. Im not too convinced about a fair few of the more defence and midfield though. Theyre having to play second choice wing backs for example. Play anywhere near our best and we should be fine.

This isn't the right thread for reasonable analysis.
You have to be a bedwetter or optimistic with religious fervour.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10568 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
We will batter Spurs.
kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10569 on: Today at 09:04:41 am »
Spurs is the only chance we drop points - but IMO we actually win all our remaining games. For once, a fixture change has helped us - I think playing Spurs at 745pm on a Sat night at Anfield is a colossal advantage and I'm not as worried about them as I would have been for a Sat 1230 or even a 2pm Sunday.

We will do our part in the league I'm convinced. But if anything City have improved in recent weeks and I'm losing hope they will slip up. All we can ask for at this stage is that Madrid take them to ET and a morale-sapping loss for City there would be fantastic.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10570 on: Today at 09:09:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:04:22 am
We will batter Spurs.

Totally agree.
I don't think we drop points from here in. But every time City win, that 'winning streak' they need gets shorter.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10571 on: Today at 09:18:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:09:50 am
Totally agree.
I don't think we drop points from here in. But every time City win, that 'winning streak' they need gets shorter.

It was never a long winning streak they needed. People referenced 18-19 but that was something mad like 14 wins out of 15. There was no way City could do that. 7 however was more than doable.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10572 on: Today at 09:24:19 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:44:13 pm
in a few weeks we'll know how our season has ended up.

all the speculation on this thread made me remember when we kicked off in Istanbul.  I was watching in a pub in Toronto and shouted "Just make us proud, lads, just make us proud."  And by Christ, they did.

well right now, if these players, under this manager, playing this football don't make you proud-- regardless of what trophy or trophies we end up with -- as Jurgen would say, I can't help you.



They are an amazing football team but we need to be putting one more pot in the cabinet this season, be it FA Cup or CL. 1 pot and 2 lost finals, assuming we get through, would be an underachievement.
Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10573 on: Today at 09:47:33 am »
My West Ham supporting friend is convinced theyll get something from the game against City if they go out of Europa. Last home game of the season, Mark Nobles last home game for the club.
