The PL run-in

Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:43:16 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:39:18 am
City could drop points in any of their remaining games. Theyre are well capable of dropping points unexpectedly. Last time we were chasing it took a Kompany wonder goal in one of the games.

Exactly this.

Just keep going and see where we end up.

If we won three trophies and missed out on the PL then I am confident we go again next year.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:46:10 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:43:05 am
We had to beat them last month.

Everyone else just shits their pants against them.

Well, not EVERYONE as they have dropped points in 6 fixtures other than Liverpool.
spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:49:04 am
Even if we only end up with one trophy we have to remember that we came closer than any other side ever. Small comfort but the effort we have put in this season has been incredible.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:52:08 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:32:37 am
Villas' problem is their defence. It's shit. And I don't think they'll be able live with City. Concede first and they'll cave given they have nothing to play for. But you never know... Funnier things have happened, as others have said.
That's the key. If Rodrigo passes after Cancelo's slip, City would have had a mountain to climb. Tight margins.

Imagine being top for so long only to lose it to us late on  :)
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:52:14 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:49:04 am
Even if we only end up with one trophy we have to remember that we came closer than any other side ever. Small comfort but the effort we have put in this season has been incredible.

We cant be ending up with just one trophy. Id happily take the domestic cup double this season but there is no way we can come out of this season with just the one trophy. We have an amazing squad, manager and the setup that we should really be putting up at least another trophy on the board.

We are not some plucky underdog thats fought way beyond its capabilities. We are a massive club with a very expensive team that has been one of the best in Europe for 3-4 years. There should be and there certainly is an expectations that we put trophies in the cabinet.
ToneLa

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 08:56:50 am
I reckon we will win the CL
FA Cup

Lose the league. But that's the idle guesses of just some bloke

I'm happy already this season just cause Klopp has signed up again. Just need Baldo to do one
spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:00:39 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:52:14 am
We cant be ending up with just one trophy. Id happily take the domestic cup double this season but there is no way we can come out of this season with just the one trophy. We have an amazing squad, manager and the setup that we should really be putting up at least another trophy on the board.

We are not some plucky underdog thats fought way beyond its capabilities. We are a massive club with a very expensive team that has been one of the best in Europe for 3-4 years. There should be and there certainly is an expectations that we put trophies in the cabinet.

We aren't plucky under dogs but we do have to recognise the strength of teams we're playing. Chelsea (current European champions) in the FA final. City a point ahead in the league with 4 games to play. Refuse to talk about the CL until after Tuesday. What's amazing is we've put ourselves in a position to win everything in may. I remember seasons where we had nothing to play for in April.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:01:03 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:56:50 am
I reckon we will win the CL
FA Cup

Lose the league. But that's the idle guesses of just some bloke

I'm happy already this season just cause Klopp has signed up again. Just need Baldo to do one
I reckon we'll win the lot.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:08:02 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:00:39 am
We aren't plucky under dogs but we do have to recognise the strength of teams we're playing. Chelsea (current European champions) in the FA final. City a point ahead in the league with 4 games to play. Refuse to talk about the CL until after Tuesday. What's amazing is we've put ourselves in a position to win everything in may. I remember seasons where we had nothing to play for in April.

Chelsea might be European champions but we are better than them. We could play City in the final then it is a toss of a coin. We should be looking to are capable of winning at least one of those.

The league is clouding everyone’s judgement and many people are using it to create a narrative that we are hard done to because for a lot of fans they prefer being the underdog, prefer being sad about their side and creating misery. In terms of the league, the first half of the season we were getting over last season and let’s not forget many people were saying we are not the same side, Van Dijk is slow and finished etc. The reason we are not top is because of that and really we had no right to challenge for the league. Now that we are, we should take it with a massive bonus and look forward to the fact that next season, things will be different and I would put my house on us not being 14 points back at any stage.

However it’s different in the cups. We are part of the elite and quite simply are the elite. We have to deliver an elite season and for clubs like us, that means silver wear.
UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:10:33 am
For City to drop points their games can't be just the other team surviving 20 efforts from City and trying to get a 0-0. It's impossible to play against City like that. I'd suggest a team needs to go 1-0 maybe even 2-0 up to get a point against them.
Nick110581

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:11:31 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:10:33 am
For City to drop points their games can't be just the other team surviving 20 efforts from City and trying to get a 0-0. It's impossible to play against City like that. I'd suggest a team needs to go 1-0 maybe even 2-0 up to get a point against them.

Palace survived like that.

Football isnt science.
killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:15:42 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:10:33 am
For City to drop points their games can't be just the other team surviving 20 efforts from City and trying to get a 0-0. It's impossible to play against City like that. I'd suggest a team needs to go 1-0 maybe even 2-0 up to get a point against them.

You have described the Palace game. City should have won that comfortably.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:22:32 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:56:50 am
I reckon we will win the CL
FA Cup

Lose the league. But that's the idle guesses of just some bloke

I'm happy already this season just cause Klopp has signed up again. Just need Baldo to do one

Feel he'll extend as well
UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:23:23 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:11:31 am
Palace survived like that.

Football isnt science.

I'm talking about in their remaining games in this context of them knowing they now can't put a foot wrong.

I know they dropped points this season but when you think it's already wrapped up you obviously get a little sloppy like we did after we won it a few seasons back.

In this context where City are ridiculously focused now, a team is going to have to get in their faces, put passes together and be clinical in the final third. They won't be able to be passive and hope for the best.
Fromola

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:23:44 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:43:05 am
We had to beat them last month.

Everyone else just shits their pants against them.

That'd mean though that out of our last 18 games we'd have had to win every single one.

You just can't drop points anymore. The midfield injuries/illness before Christmas cost us dear.

In 18/19 City turned around a similar lead after Christmas with 18 wins and a draw from the last 19, so it'd be annoying if we missed out with the same. Crucially though they beat us when they played us.
spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:25:24 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:10:33 am
For City to drop points their games can't be just the other team surviving 20 efforts from City and trying to get a 0-0. It's impossible to play against City like that. I'd suggest a team needs to go 1-0 maybe even 2-0 up to get a point against them.

City's record when going a 1-0 first is appalling, the trouble is it hardly ever happens.
