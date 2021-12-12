I felt we'd get back into the leagiue when 14 points behind, but now I think it's most likely done. City have no one significant to play and referee decisions have decided the league.But we still have two more trophies in our hands and the worlds best manager for four more years so there's no point feeling sorry for ourselves.
People seem to be losing their shit because City didnt drop points to the team currently in 17th place in the league. They still have to go to the teams in 7th and 8th, both of which will most likely need points for European qualification. Its far from over.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I would agree - I may get flamed for this - but I think Man City will now win the league. The Quadruple was always a dream rather than a reality. I will be happy with the League, FA and European cups though
I didn't see their game today, did Leeds fabled forwards trouble City's heavily depleted back line? Glad we don't have to play Leeds to be honest. I reckon they'd be a tougher game than Newcastle.
I didn't see their game today, did Leeds fabled forwards trouble City's heavily depleted back line? Glad we don't have to play Leeds to be honest. I reckon they'd be a tougher game than Newcastle.
The Leeds forwards were utter trash. Raphinha was incredibly unimpressive
Probably everyone can shut up about their character now - its always been an over rated factor in football (how does a team have a character when its 11 + individuals ?!) and as much as we can tell they have a good team character and play their way despite the pressure Their level is as high as ours and basically we need them to have an unlucky finishing day and us not to
.hope persists
I am not sure that the title will be decided by the attacks. Both teams are perfectly capable of scoring against any opponent. In my opinion, the title will be decided by the defences. Whoever concedes less until the end of the season, will win the title ...
Well that makes them favourites as they have had the best defensive performances.
Not really. Since the turn of the year, our defence has been better than Man City's. And they keep getting new injuries to their defenders ...
Page created in 0.058 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.35]