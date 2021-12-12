As some have alluded too, with it starting to look a little more ominous in the league, our best bet is for Madrid to get their shit together for one final winner-takes-all occasion and knock Abu Dhabi out. It might just start to fuck with them a little bit.However, some team is going to have to actually lay a fucking glove on them at some point if we want to win this. It was soul destroying watching Leeds, who i thought might actually be able to keep it closer in the circumstances. Since our game they have won 5-1, 3-0, and now 4-0, eradicating our GD advantage in the process.It would just be nice if a team could get to 30 mins at 0-0 with them at the momentThe EPL is looking a forlorn hope at the moment. I think our best hope at the moment relates to romantic notions rather than the schedule itself i.e. that Fate has decided Stevie, Phil and Villa get the chance to right one of football's cruellest wrongs on the final day. Absolutely no reason for it because Villa are awful away from home but i'm starting to think that our best hope is just to try and take it to the final day, still a point behind, and hope for another Stevie miracle