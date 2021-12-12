« previous next »
Offline Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10360 on: Yesterday at 09:59:59 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:55:49 pm
Real Madrid can do the demotivation. I'd like to see how they react to being eliminated from the CL and the gazillion of quid poured into the team, plus the gazillion extra that's given through off-shores, does not suffice to make a sructured purchase of a trophy they are entitled to.

I'll give you another scenario - tough game in Madrid, maybe with extra time even if they go through (it's just a goal advantage), maybe a couple of injuries to key players, and then they play the Barcodes knackered. Newcastle are in top-four form (12-2-4 since the beginning of the year, that's 2.1 ppg!). It's not nearly guaranteed that City will walk over them.

All I'm saying is that there are reasonable probability that City will drop points.

Well we all hope so, West ham away in my opinion also could be the one.
Online SamLad

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10361 on: Yesterday at 10:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 09:49:18 pm
At the end of the day, we all love our club dearly, some like to vent to get things off their chest, this a forum for discussions, not arguments with each other.
LOL.

welcome to RAWK, Ocean mate.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10362 on: Yesterday at 10:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm
Looking at the games left, I think West ham away, is our best chance of City dropping points, if they are out of Europe, have a full weeks rest and still have a chance of qualifying for Europe again, we all know what Antonio and Bowen etc can do If they are at it. Clutching at straws maybe, but as Rocky said " it ain't over, until it is over"

If we're still just one point behind on the final day then this could spring up a surprise I reckon. We play Wolves at home & City play Villa at The Etihad. Unlikely that Aston Villa will get anything, but I think Stevie might have them a lot more fired up than Wolves will be.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10363 on: Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:55:49 pm
Real Madrid can do the demotivation. I'd like to see how they react to being eliminated from the CL and the gazillion of quid poured into the team, plus the gazillion extra that's given through off-shores, does not suffice to make a sructured purchase of a trophy they are entitled to.

I'll give you another scenario - tough game in Madrid, maybe with extra time even if they go through (it's just a goal advantage), maybe a couple of injuries to key players, and then they play the Barcodes knackered. Newcastle are in top-four form (12-2-4 since the beginning of the year, that's 2.1 ppg!). It's not nearly guaranteed that City will walk over them.

All I'm saying is that there are reasonable probability that City will drop points.

They definitely can drop points but I disagree about the reasonable probability thing. Lets see anyway.
Offline Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10364 on: Yesterday at 10:02:53 pm »
Also if football was played on paper, we would win football bets all the time.
Offline Realgman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10365 on: Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm »
so scenario pick :)
would you prefer city to slip up against real ..which will guarantee them out of the champions league..or...
they slip up in their next league game (draw)

Neither guarantee liverpool either title... but which would you prefer ?

edit, sorry my spelling is gone to shit after a few guinness
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm by Realgman »
Offline Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10366 on: Yesterday at 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:00:37 pm
LOL.

welcome to RAWK, Ocean mate.

Lol, cheers mate.
Offline Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10367 on: Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm »
Be nice if a team again scores first against City, their record isn't great when teams do that.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10368 on: Yesterday at 10:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
so scenario pick :)
would you prefer city to slip up against real ..which will guarantee them out of the champions league..or...
they slip up in their next league game (draw)

Neither guarantee liverpool either title... but which would you prefer ?

edit, sorry my spelling is gone to shit after a few guinness

Real Madrid.
Will totally mess with Baldy's head.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10369 on: Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm
Be nice if a team again scores first against City, their record isn't great when teams do that.

effin Leeds. Golden chance today.
Weirdly, if Dan James had started at CF today, his pace might have counted better, higher chance of that being converted.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10370 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
so scenario pick :)
would you prefer city to slip up against real ..which will guarantee them out of the champions league..or...
they slip up in their next league game (draw)

Neither guarantee liverpool either title... but which would you prefer ?

edit, sorry my spelling is gone to shit after a few guinness

Draw in the league game because then that puts the CL and league in our hands.
Offline Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10371 on: Yesterday at 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:12:05 pm
Draw in the league game because then that puts the CL and league in our hands.

Yes I agree with that.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10372 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:55:47 pm
Barneys right, your team is shite. Barneys right, your team is shite

Keep me out if this please. Trying to be on my best behaviour  ;)
Offline Ocean Red

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 638
  • What doesn't kill you, makes you...stranger!!!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10373 on: Yesterday at 10:18:10 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm
effin Leeds. Golden chance today.
Weirdly, if Dan James had started at CF today, his pace might have counted better, higher chance of that being converted.

I know, baffled James didn't start, plus their best defender gets injured in the warm up.
Offline Number 7

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10374 on: Yesterday at 10:42:26 pm »
What really gets me is that these lot have made it a mission just to stop us. Its become more about stopping Liverpool than it has about winning the league. Their entire livelihood seems to revolve around us and Pep thinks and speaks more about us than he does about his own team. It really disturbs me.
Offline TSC

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10375 on: Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 09:16:44 pm
I don't think anyone is really giving up, they are just being realistic that City could win out from here, they might not  but there is a very good chance they do in the league.

Both teams are so superior to others that a combo win out has been on the cards for weeks.  Repeat of a few years back.
Offline VictoryFor96

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10376 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm »
Any city loss in madrid will start a collapse and they will drop some pts. Very likely west ham game
Offline jckliew

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10377 on: Yesterday at 10:50:31 pm »
Unfortunately only Liverpool can live with City's oil funded players on the pitch.
The rest are just supporting stars in the performance.
Our dropped points at home to Brighton looks to be coming back to haunt.
Not to mention the dodgy referring that we had against us at Spurs and City had at Wolves And Everton.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10378 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm »
Would hope they lose in Madrid more than anything. If we go through on Tuesday and they go out the next night it'll be fucking bliss and set up for one hell of a final month.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10379 on: Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:02:02 pm
They definitely can drop points but I disagree about the reasonable probability thing. Lets see anyway.

to be honest there's never much chance with these sport washers. The same will occur with Newcastle in the next 4-5 years and Chelsea had largely been similar under Abramovic. Our achievements are honestly incredible given the amount of money some other clubs spend compared to us.

I think the RM game could easily knock the stuffing out of them. If they get knocked out of the CL then face 3 pretty tough games in 7 days, I fancy them to drop at least some points in those league fixtures. In any case, all we can do is keep winning our games. Villarreal first, and hopefully continue in the league after that. It'd be nice to see it go down to the last game at least, whereas if we lose or draw then it pretty much is out of our hands.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10380 on: Yesterday at 11:14:11 pm »
OK, lets put it this way.

If any of you can prove that Man City won't drop any points, and will win the league title, step forward. I am not interested in your "I feel", "I think", "I expect" and similar bullshit. Just hard evidence. If you don't have any evidence, just shut up and support Jurgen and the boys. They are doing a marvelous job at the moment, and your bitching, moaning and bedwetting is highly inappropriate.

Rant over ...
Online campioni

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10381 on: Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm »
People seem to be losing their shit because City didnt drop points to the team currently in 17th place in the league. They still have to go to the teams in 7th and 8th, both of which will most likely need points for European qualification. Its far from over.
Offline rob1966

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10382 on: Yesterday at 11:33:37 pm »
I think we will take max points from our remaining games, but sadly I don't see city dropping any either.

Brilliant effort from the boys, if we don't do it this season we will do it next.
Online Peabee

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10383 on: Yesterday at 11:38:17 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:50:31 pm
Unfortunately only Liverpool can live with City's oil funded players on the pitch.
The rest are just supporting stars in the performance.
Our dropped points at home to Brighton looks to be coming back to haunt.
Not to mention the dodgy referring that we had against us at Spurs and City had at Wolves And Everton.

It doesnt necessarily mean that if we changed the results against Brighton, et al, that the subsequent results  would all be the same.
Offline JJ Red

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10384 on: Yesterday at 11:39:32 pm »
As some have alluded too, with it starting to look a little more ominous in the league, our best bet is for Madrid to get their shit together for one final winner-takes-all occasion and knock Abu Dhabi out. It might just start to fuck with them a little bit.

However, some team is going to have to actually lay a fucking glove on them at some point if we want to win this. It was soul destroying watching Leeds, who i thought might actually be able to keep it closer in the circumstances. Since our game they have won 5-1, 3-0, and now 4-0, eradicating our GD advantage in the process.

It would just be nice if a team could get to 30 mins at 0-0 with them at the moment :)

The EPL is looking a forlorn hope at the moment. I think our best hope at the moment relates to romantic notions rather than the schedule itself i.e. that Fate has decided Stevie, Phil and Villa get the chance to right one of football's cruellest wrongs on the final day. Absolutely no reason for it because Villa are awful away from home but i'm starting to think that our best hope is just to try and take it to the final day, still a point behind, and hope for another Stevie miracle :)
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10385 on: Yesterday at 11:40:16 pm »
Oil v Oil next week. Hopefully Madrid fuck Abu Dhabi up midweek and it affects them mentally.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10386 on: Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm »
We just need to keep winning and cranking the pressure on City - they have at least one shite game in them surely.
Online didi shamone

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10387 on: Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm »
I felt we'd get back into the leagiue when 14 points behind, but now I think it's most likely done. City have no one significant to play and referee decisions have decided the league.
But we still have two more trophies in our hands and the worlds best manager for four more years so there's no point feeling sorry for ourselves.
Online SamLad

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10388 on: Today at 12:04:32 am »
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
People seem to be losing their shit because City didnt drop points to the team currently in 17th place in the league. They still have to go to the teams in 7th and 8th, both of which will most likely need points for European qualification. Its far from over.
ignoring the fact that (a) Leeds' top striker has been out for weeks (b) they have a new manager (c) they lost a player before kickoff, and (d) lost a good defender who was carried off during the game.

and .... some ppl are losing their shit because we actually dropped points this season.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #10389 on: Today at 12:10:24 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 11:56:40 pm
I felt we'd get back into the leagiue when 14 points behind, but now I think it's most likely done. City have no one significant to play and referee decisions have decided the league.
But we still have two more trophies in our hands and the worlds best manager for four more years so there's no point feeling sorry for ourselves.

Yeah we shouldn't feel sorry for ourselves - quite the opposite! All I'm saying is that this is football, City are favorites to do it of course - but this City team isn't in the same form that the 18/19 City side was that held firm. We shouldn't give up on the league yet, hoping is more fun anyway.. As long as we get 94 points and force City to be perfect to win it, that's all we can do. It's not impossible that one of these last 4 games for City ends in a draw.

Newcastle arent a simple proposition as we saw today and their recent form demonstrates. I can see them scoring against this City defense.

West Ham have some quality players - if they fail to make the Europa final I see this being a tough fixture for them. West Ham will be motivated to secure Europa League football again for next season.

Wolves can defend exceptionally well on their day and have historically caused City problems. Their form hasnt been great but they have motivation to fight for European football next season.

Aston Villa have some very good players as we know and will be motivated by the occasion, particularly Coutinho, Ings and Gerrard obviously.

It aint over.
