Where's FiSh77 to come in here and call everyone c*nts and how they don't deserve this team and manager?I said before that if I absolutely had to make the choice, I'd choose the league title above all else. But regardless of what happens in the league, we have a fantastic opportunity to go on and finish the season with three trophies. Which will give us the opportunity to win two more before the year is done. It might not cement us as the greatest English side of all time (the quadruple obviously will), but we'd certainly be among the best. Which is still an amazing feat.