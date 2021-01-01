« previous next »
The PL run-in

Egyptian36

Re: The PL run-in
Some people are optimistic and some are not which is normal especially since City fixtures are not that hard and the end what a random guy thinks on an internet forum won't change the outcome of our games or City so using this to act like a super fan is just stupid.
killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:02:34 pm
Some people are optimistic and some are not which is normal especially since City fixtures are not that hard and the end what a random guy thinks on an internet forum won't change the outcome of our games or City so using this to act like a super fan is just stupid.


I dont mind if people dont think we will win the league as thats how I feel. I chucked in the towel at Christmas but we did amazing to get back into it but we needed to beat City. We didnt and I said they would win all their remaining games.

My issue is with people trying to act depressed about what we have won and what we could win and making us out to be some hard luck story.
Ocean Red

Re: The PL run-in
Let's all hope that Pep does fuck off in 2023, that gives Klopp at least another 3 years win even more League titles. Looking to the future.
CalgarianRed

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 08:34:30 pm
league and FA cups are major trophies, winning even one is a major achievment...

just over ten years ago was hodgson, poulson..to replace mascherano!!, konchesky..going out of the league cup to northampton town, and the champions league to Braga! 1-0 on aggregate... ffs finishing outside europe, and that with a decent end to the season cos of Kenny....

now you just watch this a few times.... just for perspective..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU59g0rDgRo

Perspective is cool. But we are not managed by Hodgsen nor we have Poulsen playing.

We have the best manager in the world and arguably the best team ever assembled at LFC.

So to end up with couple of Mickey Mouse Cups will be a massive disappointment.

I am not being pessimistic, I believe we will win the CL and itll be successful season which will eclipse anything City do.
killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 09:07:55 pm
Let's all hope that Pep does fuck off in 2023, that gives Klopp at least another 3 years even win more League titles. Looking to the future.

We have won a league and CL since he has been here. Guess what, it can be done.
SamLad

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 07:32:42 pm
It's still bullshit though,whatever happens.
wtf is that supposed to mean?
Caligula?

Re: The PL run-in
Where's FiSh77 to come in here and call everyone c*nts and how they don't deserve this team and manager?  ;D

I said before that if I absolutely had to make the choice, I'd choose the league title above all else. But regardless of what happens in the league, we have a fantastic opportunity to go on and finish the season with three trophies. Which will give us the opportunity to win two more before the year is done. It might not cement us as the greatest English side of all time (the quadruple obviously will), but we'd certainly be among the best. Which is still an amazing feat.
