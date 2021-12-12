« previous next »
FiSh77

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10120 on: Today at 08:33:45 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 05:08:32 am
It's a small thing, but regardless of the perceived difficulty of the remaining fixtures I really think if the scheduling of them was flipped we would be massive favourites. City are getting a much better spread of days than us, at least until next weekend.

Prefer it how it is now, we win each of our next 3 they go into their game knowing they can't afford to slip up, pressure will be massive on them
UntouchableLuis

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10121 on: Today at 12:17:16 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:48:44 am
I think the only way West Ham take points off City is if they are eliminated from Europe. If they have a final to look forward to there no way they put effort into the City game and key players will be rested.


There's no doubt about that for me. How many times have we seen teams reach finals in the past like Watford, Wigan etc and they completely write off their remaining league games if they're safe? Countless times.

It's all on Leeds and a glimmer of hope from Wolves. If City win vs Leeds comfortably I think it could be done unfortunately but of course if we go into the last game still a point behind a tiny part of you will always believe still.
MH41

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10122 on: Today at 01:30:53 pm
What annoys me about the run in, or perhaps the League in general, is that the game changing incidents for example a red card, a penalty, a goalkeeper being sent off, a twist of any sort doesnt happen anymore. The variable of luck (or perhaps bad luck) doesnt appear to exist. Its almost as if the Officials have been told to not ruin the match as a spectacle for the TV viewers (despite it actually making it perhaps more interesting for them)
As a result of this type of officiating Man City should win all their remaining games. They dont have to worry about bad luck. The officials make sure that doesnt happen.

My biggest fear last week against Everton was a red card against us, that despite our total superiority, may have turned the game in an instant, and may have influenced the outcome of the game.
That fear almost came to happen when Holgate made sure that the Officials were aware of the Mane push, at a time when they really should have been concentrating on Doucoures double foul on Fabinho, and Richarlisons persistent lying down.
Thankfully no action was taken against Mane. It would have been hugely unfair on us.

However, in the same game, we saw Gordon booked early on in the first half for diving. He then proceeded to kick the ball away at least twice in the first half, when we had a throw in. Perhaps the rules have changed, but surely thats another booking?
I remember Denis Irwin getting sent off against us, after getting a 2nd booking for kicking the ball away when we were awarded a free kick.
This very season, Raul Jimenez was sent off for Wolves v City, after receiving two bookings just 31 seconds apart, the 2nd for obstructing a free kick, ironically in the very same game where City got that controversial penalty and won the game 1-0.
Against Everton, we also saw Doucoure, booked in the first half, push Henderson back to the ground, when he was trying to get up after the lash out by Richarlison. Again no action taken by the officials against either Doucoure, nor Richarlison.

I think my point is that the Officials are now at a stage in the season where the margin is so fine, and the prize is so great, that the games must be refereed correctly. If its a booking, then get the yellow card out, whether the foul is in the 1st minute, or the 89th minute. If theres another foul, dont shirk producing a red card. Stop the timewasting, punish the tactical fouls etc

Sometimes games are evened up, won or lost due to game changing incidents. But that has almost been taken out of the game by the officials.

I have no issue or worries about our discipline, but other teams are taking advantage of this, with absolutely no deterrent. Everton last weekend  the fouls, the time wasting by Pickford and Richarlison,  from the 1st minute, yet only 2 mins added on at the end of the first half. Chelsea regularly, but particularly in the League Cup final where their midfield looked strong because they were allowed to get away with foul after foul. Man City are experts at it too.

I would love to say that I think there might be a twist in the title yet (and there still might be) but I really cant see it. Can you imagine Ederson being sent off early on, or after City have used their 3 subs? Can you imagine 2 early yellow cards leading to a red? Can you imagine the difference that would make to a game v City? Unfortunately I just cant see it being allowed. Such a shame. Luck should come into it, but the officials are determined to not allow it.   
We are therefore looking at a team outperforming City on the day. Possible of course, but made for difficult for them.

Ps. I hope this post comes back to bite me in the ass, lol!
Le Westalero

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10123 on: Today at 03:41:18 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:30:53 pm
I totally get your point. But in the end we've seen many times twists and turns because football is a funny game. Who thought we would sort out our issues from earlier this season and grow to such an force due to challenge after challenge after challenge?

Who thought we would win every game besides the 2 draws in the league this calendar year?

So yeah it's easy to say it's not over until it's over but that's simply the reality.

I was way more emotional 18/19 and hoped every week for a slip up of Manchester City. You know what, it nearly happened at Burnley and vs. Leicester.

So why shouldn't it be possible that there will be a similar scenario but this time with an better outcome for us?

I'm way more relaxed about the league this year than I was 3 years ago. But that is because from saying 'next year will be our year' and simply hoping for an better outcome, I see that we've built something and next year could really be our year.
Simply because this team, the staff and the whole environment proved that we're capable of that.

So, if City wins by one point or even more, let it be. I think we had some problems in the first half of the season, the team had to grow together again an we really pushed City to the max atm. If we win, great, incredible, if we lose, OK, on to the next.

Besides that we got 2 more trophies to play for this year and fully convinced that this team is capable of doing something special this year.

So keep your heads up, don't worry too much and let's see if there's something unpredictable coming soon in the league.  8)

P.S: it might be possible that Walker is out for the season (according to Pep) and Stones is also still out. Let's see how City will cope with that in the League and especially next week coming wednesday.
PeterTheRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10124 on: Today at 04:31:18 pm
We must win all of our remaining games. Man City will drop points. Lets see if tomorrow is the day ...
swoopy

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10125 on: Today at 04:33:04 pm
If we win tomorrow, it's going to be torture waiting until half 5 to cry the points home to Leeds.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10126 on: Today at 06:22:43 pm
Psychologically, teams will have more belief that they can get at City without Walker. Even Watford did on several occasions but they were wasteful. The likelihood of us winning number 7 just increased.
Samie

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10127 on: Today at 06:27:27 pm
It doesn't work like that. Apart from us and maybe Chelsea everyone shits their pants playing them.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10128 on: Today at 06:29:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:27 pm
It doesn't work like that. Apart from us and maybe Chelsea everyone shits their pants playing them.
The probability of them dropping points has increased by at least 1% which is something. For the CL final, we can really batter them. See how Lucho ran Cancelo ragged.
Barneylfc

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10129 on: Today at 09:04:11 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:33:04 pm
If we win tomorrow, it's going to be torture waiting until half 5 to cry the points home to Leeds.

Get yourself something to do. I'm going to watch Cliftonville hopefully win the league at The Oval 🥳
PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10130 on: Today at 09:43:45 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:33:45 am
Prefer it how it is now, we win each of our next 3 they go into their game knowing they can't afford to slip up, pressure will be massive on them
I don't think there's any less pressure on us. We go into every game knowing we can't afford to drop points.
I feel we are better equipped to deal with it though. When the chips are down and we need a goal we have Origi and Allison.
Bobinhood

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10131 on: Today at 09:52:08 pm
you just cant abhor
the winning of four
its never a bore
or a thing to ignore

unless you are blue
and/or going down too
in that case it's true
it might annoy you

SamLad

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #10132 on: Today at 10:06:08 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on April 26, 2022, 07:58:33 am
Get knocked out. I was over the moon when Spurs knocked out City.
doing it in such hilarious fashion, too.  :)
