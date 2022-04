Sorry if this has been covered earlier but can anyone explain why the champions league games are Weds then Tues for one tie and then Tues and Weds for the other? surely one tie getting longer between helps them overall, particular if there are teams from the same league, like this year.

Im all for calling out BT and the PL for prickish scheduling but there isnt much they can do with our tie as it has to be on Saturday due to the CL scheduling. albeit they could do a later time. Villarreal's game on Saturday is 1pm kick off as well