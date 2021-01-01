« previous next »
Author Topic: The PL run-in

Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 01:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:39:23 pm
My guess would be us on 17th, with Wolves v City on 19th.
City and Wolves both play on Sunday 15th, so they won't be Tuesday you would think. And I reckon Sky will want to televise both games so have them on different nights.

Yes makes sense. Not much turnaround for us from FA cup final there, but there we are. We'll fucking twat southampton if we need to.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

kaesarsosei

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 01:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:21:57 am
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Thu 19th May(?) Southampton   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final

Call me old fashioned, but having two league games after the FA Cup Final is pretty shit. I know it's been that way for a while but it still doesn't make it right.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 02:03:43 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:48:40 pm
Call me old fashioned, but having two league games after the FA Cup Final is pretty shit. I know it's been that way for a while but it still doesn't make it right.

Know what you mean - at the same time I think the fact there's not 3 weeks between the season end and the champs league final is [if we get there] in our favour. The wait before Madrid made for a pretty stale game.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Mister Flip Flop

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9963 on: Today at 02:10:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Another one to ponder.
Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.

 :o Eh knocked out
scalatore

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 02:19:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Another one to ponder.
Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.
I suppose it could be a tighter decision if we're talking only about having City more tired in their league games, but there's not a hesitation in my mind that I want City to get knocked out. Aside from any other considerations, it's just less fun to play a Premier League team in the final. (And, in case that sounds overconfident, it's also less fun to watch a rival Premier League team in the final if we're not there.)
