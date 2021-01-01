Another one to ponder.

Would you rather city have two tough games against Madrid and sneak through on penalties. Or two seemingly easy games, ie low intensity, but get knocked out.



I suppose it could be a tighter decision if we're talking only about having City more tired in their league games, but there's not a hesitation in my mind that I want City to get knocked out. Aside from any other considerations, it's just less fun to play a Premier League team in the final. (And, in case that sounds overconfident, it's also less fun to watch a rival Premier League team in the final if we're not there.)