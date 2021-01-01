We know one thing for sure, we are living rent free in Pep's head. Even when we are not playing Man City, he still talks about us alot.
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?
I think Newcastle is our hardest game left, and Wolves is theirsJust can't see them slipping up now, hope to god i'm wrong
Our next two games will be harder then our previous two. It's been an incredible effort so far, just need one final push and hope City have one fuck up in them. I don't think they do but we can only do our job.
I will say this, this Man City team is not the same team as in 18/19, no Kompany, Aguero, Silva. Real leaders, they might go on and win the league, they might not, but they are a weaker team then in 18/19.
Problem is the amount of games. That team went on a winning run from pretty much Jan - May. This team only needed a 7 match winning run.
I dunno, that was really tough today
Oh I know today wasn't easy. But we've got to go to an in-form Newcastle fresh from a massive Champions League match and they fucked us over with the kick off time. The game against Spurs will be dangerous as they look much more suited to playing the low block and fast counter attack style.
City will either lose one and draw one, or draw two. Either way their end of season will be devastating for the pricks.
