Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 10:00:09 pm
We know one thing for sure, we are living rent free in Pep's head. Even when we are not playing Man City, he still talks about us alot.

Because he knows we are the genuine champions, massive fucking asterisk next to everything they've won
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 10:05:11 pm »
Also Man City are relying heavily on De Bruyne alot to make things happen for them recently, if he ends up missing a game or more, where are their leaders in their team?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm »
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 10:11:02 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?
Yes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 10:12:41 pm »
I think Newcastle is our hardest game left, and Wolves is theirs

Just can't see them slipping up now, hope to god i'm wrong
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 10:13:31 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?

That's a tough one to answer, I have to say both, can't split it to pick only one scenario.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9846 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 10:12:41 pm
I think Newcastle is our hardest game left, and Wolves is theirs

Just can't see them slipping up now, hope to god i'm wrong

That's because of what happened in 18/19 which some people think will happen again. I get that, but football is not played on paper, anything can happen.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9847 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 10:07:38 pm
Would you prefer beat them in CL final or win the league if you have to pick only one?

This is a pointless question. We are going to win the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9848 on: Yesterday at 10:25:50 pm »
I will say this, this Man City team is not the same team as in 18/19, no Kompany, Aguero, Silva. Real leaders, they might go on and win the league, they might not, but they are a weaker team then in 18/19.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9849 on: Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm »
Our next two games will be harder then our previous two. It's been an incredible effort so far, just need one final push and hope City have one fuck up in them. I don't think they do but we can only do our job.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9850 on: Yesterday at 10:37:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm
Our next two games will be harder then our previous two. It's been an incredible effort so far, just need one final push and hope City have one fuck up in them. I don't think they do but we can only do our job.

What does go in our favour is we are a team that does not have to play well and can still win, we have 5 forwards that can be clinical. Man City  don't have that, they basically play with 6 midfielders, no clinical forwards.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9851 on: Yesterday at 10:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Ocean Red on Yesterday at 10:25:50 pm
I will say this, this Man City team is not the same team as in 18/19, no Kompany, Aguero, Silva. Real leaders, they might go on and win the league, they might not, but they are a weaker team then in 18/19.


Problem is the amount of games. That team went on a winning run from pretty much Jan - May. This team only needed a 7 match winning run.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9852 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:30:17 pm
Our next two games will be harder then our previous two. It's been an incredible effort so far, just need one final push and hope City have one fuck up in them. I don't think they do but we can only do our job.

I dunno, that was really tough today
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9853 on: Yesterday at 10:43:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:38:25 pm
Problem is the amount of games. That team went on a winning run from pretty much Jan - May. This team only needed a 7 match winning run.

That is true, but the most they have won is 3 league games in a row in the year 2022. We have to pray that trend continues.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9854 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm
I dunno, that was really tough today

Oh I know today wasn't easy. But we've got to go to an in-form Newcastle fresh from a massive Champions League match and they fucked us over with the kick off time. The game against Spurs will be dangerous as they look much more suited to playing the low block and fast counter attack style.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9855 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm
Oh I know today wasn't easy. But we've got to go to an in-form Newcastle fresh from a massive Champions League match and they fucked us over with the kick off time. The game against Spurs will be dangerous as they look much more suited to playing the low block and fast counter attack style.

Yes true, but we will get enough chances against spurs, their defence is average, the amount of chances man utd and aston villa had against them was unreal. Newcastle away, they don't have clinical forwards, we can rotate and still beat them, but what has made this game harder is the ridiculous 12:30 kick off time.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9856 on: Yesterday at 11:16:10 pm »
City will either lose one and draw one, or draw two. Either way their end of season will be devastating for the pricks.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9857 on: Today at 12:58:27 am »
You know what.

We beat the Mankers twice.
We beat the Bitters twice.

If we lose the Prem by 1 point I wont care, we have gone again without spending silly sportswashing Millions and done ourselves proud.





Red Proud and True.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9858 on: Today at 01:43:58 am »
Paddy Power giving 12/1 on us and city winning all remaining games in the league. Bookies expect dropped points and they're rarely wrong. Here's hoping it's them.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9859 on: Today at 01:59:49 am »
We're doing our job, and so are they. It'll be won or lost in the next 2 matchdays. If City win both, I don't see them dropping points elsewhere. Likewise if we win our next two I don't see us dropping points either.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9860 on: Today at 05:49:16 am »
They were really banking on us dropping points yesterday lol.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9861 on: Today at 05:50:50 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:16:10 pm
City will either lose one and draw one, or draw two. Either way their end of season will be devastating for the pricks.
The pressure is on them. They were 14 points ahead and have been top for months. Imagine if they lost it on the final day for example.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9862 on: Today at 07:37:14 am »
I completely agree that City aren't the same side that got over the line in 18/19. They have been effective this year but never had huge periods of excellent football and dominance. They are fortunate to be in the CL semis as Atletico really could have scored a few against them in that second leg.

The problem is that they need to be properly tested in these last 7 games to see what they're made of. Brighton and Warford did absolutely nothing to test their resolve.
