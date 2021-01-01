The bookies line and most models barely budged on this result despite them going 4 clear. Today was a foregone conclusion. It's not nice seeing them win a game so convincingly when we don't play but it was always going to be a home win.
I did a premier league table prediction and always had this game down as 5-0 for City. Dunno how anyone had any faith in Watford, they are horrible.
The games originally I had as possible point drops for both teams were Newcastle and Spurs for us and West Ham and Wolves for them
I wouldnt write Newcastle off for them either, but the Watford game was always a win for them so doesnt bug me at all. Tomorrow and Newcastle to me our 2 of our scariest fixtures left imo, think Spurs are shit after having seen them these last two games that I am not worried about that game