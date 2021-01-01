The bookies line and most models barely budged on this result despite them going 4 clear. Today was a foregone conclusion. It's not nice seeing them win a game so convincingly when we don't play but it was always going to be a home win.



I did a premier league table prediction and always had this game down as 5-0 for City. Dunno how anyone had any faith in Watford, they are horrible.The games originally I had as possible point drops for both teams were Newcastle and Spurs for us and West Ham and Wolves for themI wouldnt write Newcastle off for them either, but the Watford game was always a win for them so doesnt bug me at all. Tomorrow and Newcastle to me our 2 of our scariest fixtures left imo, think Spurs are shit after having seen them these last two games that I am not worried about that game