Would take 7 over the league every time, European cups is what truly separates us from the likes of United, Ronaldo won 2 leagues while at Madrid but no one really mentions it because they won 4 CL, CL>PL every time for me, Ill think well get both though.



It is nowadays as they managed to catch up on their 13 title deficit.Without wanting to get too ahead of ourselves, if it came down to a choice I would of course be delighted with either of them (over the moon with both).But for me it would have to be the league (and I say this as someone who already booked a ticket to Paris) for several reasons:1) We never got a chance to win it in front of our fans last time2) It would put us joint top with United, which combined with our European trophy haul would make us undisputably the most successful team in the country once more.3) The experience of winning a genuine title race would be massive (for both me as a fan who has never witnessed us win a close-fought title race, and for the team as well) - and I think it would leave Guardiola and City rattled for the season to comeOn the other hand, the European Cup remains the competition still firmly within our own hands, without needing to rely on anyone else dropping points/losing games. It would also put us one back in front of Bayern Munich in the tallies, and only one off AC Milan.I like the sound of both