Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 12:48:08 pm
for it to remain true they'd have to drop points to watford. I mean, I'm all for it like.

Leeds actually.
In case you missed it - Leeds changed their manager a couple of months ago. They have not been the same since.

Over the last four games, they have the best record in the Premier League. Alongside some other club called "Liverpool".

They beat City a year ago. There will be no fear.

It is going to be absolutely rocking at Elland Road on Saturday evening, April 30th. Yes sirree.

Buckle up coz sh#t's about to get real.
They have shown they cant play 3 high intensity matches in a week without a drop off. They were gassed during the second half against Atleti and should have lost that game, then they were completely hammered by us in the first half of the FA Cup semi. We have to hope Real makes them suffer. And then, again, I think it has to happen around the games against real so most likely Leeds or Newcastle. They will most likely not drop points in the last 3 games if they can rest in between. Especially if De Bruyne plays every game. He's the difference maker for them since the start of 2022.
Playing against the fittest team in the league after the CL.

Leeds i think will take points off City. They have players back. Lots of speed in attack as well

I really hope Walker is out a while.
If Bamford and Phillips could stay fit for the City game, that would be ideal.
The newcastle game could be a really tough one for us I think.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:39:07 am
Yep. Ideally its a league or CL but the FA cup alone and its a great season and I would be delighted with that.

This is the greatest Liverpool side I've seen, perhaps the greatest in our history. A league cup and FA cup would be a huge disappointment. Klopp and this team deserve major trophies. I almost want it more for him and the players than for my own enjoyment!
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:31:59 pm
I'll take the league over #7. There, I said it. Seeing as that we'll *probably* get to the final of the CL it would mean heartbreak in that match, but if we have #20 to show for it then I'll be completely satisfied. Why not both though, eh? But if I absolutely had to make the choice, I'd still take the league title.

This is tough because if we did win the title but then lost in the final of the CL the week after to City for example I think I'd feel deflated again!

I think long term we'll want to add more European Cups to the cabinet. It's actually insane we could be in our third CL final in 5 seasons when we went 13 years between 05 and 18. If it wasn't for covid fucking everything up we may have got further in 19/20 or 20/21 as well. This current squad seems built for Europe but that won't last for ever as I think a lot of it is to do with Jurgen at the helm and the forwards we have at our disposal currently.

The title would be special because as many have mentioned we missed out on a proper parade and party and it would be symbolic of not letting oil money spoil the beautiful game for ever. City pipping us again would be bloody tough to take. Just once can we come out on top in a tight title race battle.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:31:59 pm
I'll take the league over #7. There, I said it. Seeing as that we'll *probably* get to the final of the CL it would mean heartbreak in that match, but if we have #20 to show for it then I'll be completely satisfied. Why not both though, eh? But if I absolutely had to make the choice, I'd still take the league title.



I've said that on here before too. Not getting to celebrate the league win properly and not getting to do the trophy lift at a packed Anfield needs addressing. The lads deffo want to do that, so if it's only one of the two, its the PL I choose.

Still think we'll do all 4 though ;)
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm
This is tough because if we did win the title but then lost in the final of the CL the week after to City for example I think I'd feel deflated again!

I think long term we'll want to add more European Cups to the cabinet. It's actually insane we could be in our third CL final in 5 seasons when we went 13 years between 05 and 18. If it wasn't for covid fucking everything up we may have got further in 19/20 or 20/21 as well. This current squad seems built for Europe but that won't last for ever as I think a lot of it is to do with Jurgen at the helm and the forwards we have at our disposal currently.

The title would be special because as many have mentioned we missed out on a proper parade and party and it would be symbolic of not letting oil money spoil the beautiful game for ever. City pipping us again would be bloody tough to take. Just once can we come out on top in a tight title race battle.

Only went 11 between finals (2007-18).
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:56:01 pm
Only went 11 between finals (2007-18).

Must have blocked that final from memory :/
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:28:34 am
We waited literally months for City to fuck up and they didn't. Seriously, you have to hold your hands up when your opposition is winning 18 of the final 19 games. That is half a season's worth of wins.

They were not in the Champions League semi-final that season, and they still had Kompany, Aguero and David Silva. It is not the same situation, and it is not the same Man City team ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manchester-city/leistungsdaten/verein/281/plus/0?reldata=%262018
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
They were not in the Champions League semi-final that season, and they still had Kompany, Aguero and David Silva. It is not the same situation, and it is not the same Man City team ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/manchester-city/leistungsdaten/verein/281/plus/0?reldata=%262018

That was a deeper squad with more steel to it, in my opinion. I remember that cursed Kompany goal against Leicester....... Our odds are better today than they were back then, in my mind.
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm
That was a deeper squad with more steel to it, in my opinion. I remember that cursed Kompany goal against Leicester....... Our odds are better today than they were back then, in my mind.

Agreed. There was more depth and experience on that Man City team, and more leaders. I really can't see them winning all 3 remaining away games at Leeds, Wolves and West Ham this season, especially since they also have to play Real Madrid twice ...
The hell is this?
Have I missed a 39th game announcement? Pre-season?
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:06:10 pm
If Bamford and Phillips could stay fit for the City game, that would be ideal.

Bamford is fit again?
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
The hell is this?
Have I missed a 39th game announcement? Pre-season?

A pre-season game in Thailand ...
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Bamford is fit again?

No chance he'll be anywhere near the team for City.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:02:57 pm
Bamford is fit again?

Yes, he is back in training, but probably won't be ready for Man City. But even without him, Leeds have Raphinha, Rodrigo, James and Harrison who can all hurt a tired Man City team ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm
A pre-season game in Thailand ...
Thanks mate. Didn't think they'd show pre-seasons also on this table.
Although it does makes sense.
Keep the faith everyone. I didnt think Brighton would affect them. Its the away games where they will drop points.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:31:59 pm
I'll take the league over #7. There, I said it. Seeing as that we'll *probably* get to the final of the CL it would mean heartbreak in that match, but if we have #20 to show for it then I'll be completely satisfied. Why not both though, eh? But if I absolutely had to make the choice, I'd still take the league title.

I genuinely think we'll win all of our remaining games and I just can't take playing first most of the time before City and then waiting for them to drop points that they may naever will. Again. Like 18/19. Cue the inevitable thoughts of "if we had only drawn with West Ham instead of losing, if Mo had only scored the pen against Leicester for the point", etc, etc. What annoys me most recently is the draw with City at the Etihad. We've proved that we're in much better form than them by smashing them in the FA Cup semi. And the win over United where we just toyed with them. We started slowly and had a pretty terrible first half which ultimately cost us the win against City. We really needed to win that one.

Couple all of that with the fact that we won #19 with no fans and didn't get to celebrate it properly and I just desperately want to see Hendo lifting the Premier League trophy on the open bus parade. Please for the love of God, let City drop points somewhere.

Would take 7 over the league every time, European cups is what truly separates us from the likes of United, Ronaldo won 2 leagues while at Madrid but no one really mentions it because they won 4 CL, CL>PL every time for me, Ill think well get both though.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm
No chance he'll be anywhere near the team for City.

If he training again he may be an option off the bench.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:18:47 am
Would take 7 over the league every time, European cups is what truly separates us from the likes of United, Ronaldo won 2 leagues while at Madrid but no one really mentions it because they won 4 CL, CL>PL every time for me, Ill think well get both though.
The European Cup makes you elite. Foreigners don't really care about league titles.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:18:47 am
Would take 7 over the league every time, European cups is what truly separates us from the likes of United, Ronaldo won 2 leagues while at Madrid but no one really mentions it because they won 4 CL, CL>PL every time for me, Ill think well get both though.

It is nowadays as they managed to catch up on their 13 title deficit.

Without wanting to get too ahead of ourselves, if it came down to a choice I would of course be delighted with either of them (over the moon with both).

But for me it would have to be the league (and I say this as someone who already booked a ticket to Paris) for several reasons:
1) We never got a chance to win it in front of our fans last time
2) It would put us joint top with United, which combined with our European trophy haul would make us undisputably the most successful team in the country once more.
3) The experience of winning a genuine title race would be massive (for both me as a fan who has never witnessed us win a close-fought title race, and for the team as well) - and I think it would leave Guardiola and City rattled for the season to come

On the other hand, the European Cup remains the competition still firmly within our own hands, without needing to rely on anyone else dropping points/losing games. It would also put us one back in front of Bayern Munich in the tallies, and only one off AC Milan.

I like the sound of both  ;D
