I'll take the league over #7. There, I said it. Seeing as that we'll *probably* get to the final of the CL it would mean heartbreak in that match, but if we have #20 to show for it then I'll be completely satisfied. Why not both though, eh? But if I absolutely had to make the choice, I'd still take the league title.

This is tough because if we did win the title but then lost in the final of the CL the week after to City for example I think I'd feel deflated again!I think long term we'll want to add more European Cups to the cabinet. It's actually insane we could be in our third CL final in 5 seasons when we went 13 years between 05 and 18. If it wasn't for covid fucking everything up we may have got further in 19/20 or 20/21 as well. This current squad seems built for Europe but that won't last for ever as I think a lot of it is to do with Jurgen at the helm and the forwards we have at our disposal currently.The title would be special because as many have mentioned we missed out on a proper parade and party and it would be symbolic of not letting oil money spoil the beautiful game for ever. City pipping us again would be bloody tough to take. Just once can we come out on top in a tight title race battle.