I'd say there are a number of reasons.



Dropping points against Brentford and Brighton from winning positions

Drawing with Chelsea twice

Losing against Leicester

Injuries meaning we were a little short in a few games

Only signing Diaz in January when we could have done with him from the start of the season

Players like VVD, Matip and Thiago taking a little while to get back up to speed after injury

Not going hard enough for the win at Man City

These are all reasons certain Liverpool fans will give, I'm sure, if we don't win the league. Every single one of them does a great disservice to this team.



The actual reason is:



The PL, UEFA and the FA have enabled pure cheating in plain sight. Our rival for the title is able to spend what they want from the wealth of a nation when rules have been explicitly in place to stop that, and they've gotten away with it because those three associations have enabled and actually actively encouraged it. We find ourselves in a world where Man City can't sell out for their biggest games of the season, and at the same time are releasing accounts showing that they are commercially the most successful club in the world over actual behemoths like ourselves, United, Real, Barca and Bayern. And not one of those associations bats an eyelid at it, as if its all completely normal and explainable.

I don't disagree with the actual reason, but that's, what, 12 years old now? 18ish if you count from when Chelsea started it all off in England.Whilst it's completely valid argument and something that should be addressed, the reality of the situation is that its only since Guardiola came to city that the bar has been raised to the level it is now. Prior to that the title winning points totals were pretty consistent with the previous 10/15 years.My point is, this manager and group has been competing in that reality for the last 4/5 seasons now. They know what needs to be done and by now so should we all. If City play to their level, then in all liklihood you get to drop about 20 points a season at an absolute maximum. Sometimes less. In that context, when you're a goal ahead with 5 minutes to play vs a promoted club, you have to see it out. When you're 2-0 up at home vs Brighton (a situation City found themselves in last night) you have to see it out. They become even more valuable points when you draw twice with City. At that point it's literally a case of who's best against the rest and those two fixtures in particular are ones where its very hard to make a decent case that they're 'acceptable'. An aberration (Leicester), poor performance vs a decent side (West Ham) and draws vs the current European Champions are kinda par for the course in most seasons, I feel. Those other two we were ahead and had good chances to kill the game. They felt big lost points at the time and as the fixtures run out, continue to feel bigger, to me at the very least.The title isn't over, but I feel like I'm conjuring up scenarios where City might drop points, rather than looking at any with any real hope, Wolves away aside. It's why virtually no-one was taking a draw prior to the City match.But that's all just cold reasoning and logic. It ignores the potential for tiredness on their part, for an injury to one/two keo players, a CL semi result kicking them in the guts and causing a mental issue for the next game, for the bounce of ball just not falling for them, or for one of those aberrations that always exist, coming in the next few games.I'm far from defeatist here, we keep plugging away and do our job.The main feeling for me though is utter pride in this team. They have been, are and will continue to be magnificent and a credit to themselves, the club, the supporters and the city. I hope for their sake they get the CL at the very least.