Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 10:16:33 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:04:23 am
, but if KdeB, Rodri or even Ederson were to miss 2-3 games then I would feel very confident.


It's all on the fella in bold for me. Mad given they've spent so much money but they look such a different side without him, and he seems to me to be the only one with that bit of 'something' about him that can get them over the line when the chips are down.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 10:21:41 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:04:23 am
Said it before but the only fixtures I have any regrets about are:

Brighton (h) - threw away a 2-goal lead, pretty inexplicably
Chelsea (h) - full 45 mins against 10 and didn't look likely to score whilst they actually looked more dangerous. I genuinely thought Chelsea were favourites for the title after that day
Leicester (a) - they had at least half their starters injured and the rest had played less than 48 hours earlier (getting ran ragged by City) whereas we were well-rested. A baffling performance.

Other games I have no regrets about at all, eg Brentford (a) was in the first month of the season, they were flying, we were still finding our feet - we can't regret that at all.

I'm 100% convinced we win every remaining game except the Spurs one. Yes we should and probably will beat them but Kane and Son are better than any other forwards we will face this season, including if we get to the CL final, and you can never write-off players of that calibre.

I also think that West Ham will not reach the Europa final, which will suit us. But I think Leeds, Wolves and West Ham (if that happens) are the only fixtures where City can drop points. I have never really prayed for an opposition player to pick up an injury, but if KdeB, Rodri or even Ederson were to miss 2-3 games then I would feel very confident.

30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)

That's 4 tricky away's for City in 2 weeks with a gimme against Newcastle sandwiched in. if City win all 4 of those aways then we have to say fair play to them. Ideal scenario is that they have at most a 1-goal lead from the first leg against Real.

None of those were inexplicable, they were completely understandable and normal. The whole point is, we can't afford to have normal slip ups because we're competing with a cheat. There's always dropped points. Before the invention of football in 92, the last time we won the league we dropped 35 points and still won it by 9 points. The whole concept of what is 'acceptable' in terms of dropped points has been skewed because we're competing with a cheating sports washing regime bankrolled by a human rights abusing nation. Dropping points is frustrating but every team drops points, every Champion drops points against teams they're better than.

If we win our last 6 games we'll get 94 points, which would be the 6th highest in PL history (7th highest if we still dont win it). As with when we got 97 points, it feels pretty daft to point fingers at certain games as to 'where we lost it' when our lads are setting records and not getting what they deserve because the FA and the PL don't have a single bollock between them.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:25:25 am
I don't think West Ham away will be difficult if WH reach the Uefa final as they will rest players vs City.

Will they though ?  The City game will be their first game in a week. If they do rest players it means they will go into final having not played in 10 days. They play Norwich on the 8th who will be down by then. Maybe they rest them in that game. If I were a West Ham fan I wouldnt want to be going to a final having been embarassed by City. And it's their last home game of the season. Wishful thing maybe I dunno
Moyes has been so kind to us in his career, I'm backing that to continue
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:34:54 am
I'd say there are a number of reasons.

  • Dropping points against Brentford and Brighton from winning positions
  • Drawing with Chelsea twice
  • Losing against Leicester
  • Injuries meaning we were a little short in a few games
  • Only signing Diaz in January when we could have done with him from the start of the season
  • Players like VVD, Matip and Thiago taking a little while to get back up to speed after injury
  • Not going hard enough for the win at Man City

These are all reasons certain Liverpool fans will give, I'm sure, if we don't win the league. Every single one of them does a great disservice to this team.

The actual reason is:

  • The PL, UEFA and the FA have enabled pure cheating in plain sight. Our rival for the title is able to spend what they want from the wealth of a nation when rules have been explicitly in place to stop that, and they've gotten away with it because those three associations have enabled and actually actively encouraged it. We find ourselves in a world where Man City can't sell out for their biggest games of the season, and at the same time are releasing accounts showing that they are commercially the most successful club in the world over actual behemoths like ourselves, United, Real, Barca and Bayern. And not one of those associations bats an eyelid at it, as if its all completely normal and explainable.

I don't disagree with the actual reason, but that's, what, 12 years old now? 18ish if you count from when Chelsea started it all off in England.

Whilst it's completely valid argument and something that should be addressed, the reality of the situation is that its only since Guardiola came to city that the bar has been raised to the level it is now. Prior to that the title winning points totals were pretty consistent with the previous 10/15 years.

My point is, this manager and group has been competing in that reality for the last 4/5 seasons now. They know what needs to be done and by now so should we all. If City play to their level, then in all liklihood you get to drop about 20 points a season at an absolute maximum. Sometimes less. In that context, when you're a goal ahead with 5 minutes to play vs a promoted club, you have to see it out. When you're 2-0 up at home vs Brighton (a situation City found themselves in last night) you have to see it out. They become even more valuable points when you draw twice with City. At that point it's literally a case of who's best against the rest and those two fixtures in particular are ones where its very hard to make a decent case that they're 'acceptable'. An aberration (Leicester), poor performance vs a decent side (West Ham) and draws vs the current European Champions are kinda par for the course in most seasons, I feel. Those other two we were ahead and had good chances to kill the game. They felt big lost points at the time and as the fixtures run out, continue to feel bigger, to me at the very least.

The title isn't over, but I feel like I'm conjuring up scenarios where City might drop points, rather than looking at any with any real hope, Wolves away aside. It's why virtually no-one was taking a draw prior to the City match.

But that's all just cold reasoning and logic. It ignores the potential for tiredness on their part, for an injury to one/two keo players, a CL semi result kicking them in the guts and causing a mental issue for the next game, for the bounce of ball just not falling for them, or for one of those aberrations that always exist, coming in the next few games.

I'm far from defeatist here, we keep plugging away and do our job.

The main feeling for me though is utter pride in this team. They have been, are and will continue to be magnificent and a credit to themselves, the club, the supporters and the city. I hope for their sake they get the CL at the very least.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 10:35:39 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:22:59 am
Will they though ?  The City game will be their first game in a week. If they do rest players it means they will go into final having not played in 10 days. They play Norwich on the 8th who will be down by then. Maybe they rest them in that game. If I were a West Ham fan I wouldnt want to be going to a final having been embarassed by City. And it's their last home game of the season. Wishful thing maybe I dunno

Moyes has been so kind to us in his career, I'm backing that to continue

I wouldnt second guess any of the teams who either of us have left to play. West Ham have a bit of a injury crisis at CB so they might need to bed in a new partnership in their remaining league games. You might have a few of their 'back up' options wanting to make a point for starting in the final, if they get there. There's so many instances in PL history of tight title races being decided by teams dropping points to other teams that don't seem like they have anything to play for. There's no rhyme or reason to it really, there's games which have looked tricky and haven't been and games which have looked easy and haven't been. I doubt anyone would have called Man City dropping all of their points in 8 games against the same four teams.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 10:37:44 am »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 09:26:42 pm
Brighton an awful matchup for city (in the context of us wanting them to do anything)

Wolves is the one. Maybe the one inbetween the Real sandwich
They looked toothless without Trossard and Bissouma.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 10:39:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:37:44 am
They looked toothless without Trossard and Bissouma.

They've looked toothless all season if we're honest
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 10:43:41 am »
The most important thing is to be top after GW38 and we still have a chance. Going top yesterday wouldn't have made it a foregone conclusion.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 10:45:11 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:39:42 am
They've looked toothless all season if we're honest
Performance wise, they couldn't even get out of their half. Bissouma's touch and passing combined with Trossard's pace would have helped with that.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 10:47:10 am »
A positive is we added +1 to the goal difference gap. If we can win the goal difference it would allow us to draw a game if city were to lose one which is important..

..of course, they have Watford at home next. ???
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 10:59:21 am »
Never have I wanted a win for the owl so much!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 11:04:54 am »
Wolves away is the one where they most likely drop points imo. They don't concede many and should have drawn at The Etihad.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »

Dead right, and for me, its what hurts most, this liverpool team have already been robbed of what is deserved due to cheats, and it could happen again, and nobody will bat an eyelid...


Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:21:41 am

If we win our last 6 games we'll get 94 points, which would be the 6th highest in PL history (7th highest if we still dont win it). As with when we got 97 points, it feels pretty daft to point fingers at certain games as to 'where we lost it' when our lads are setting records and not getting what they deserve because the FA and the PL don't have a single bollock between them.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9653 on: Today at 11:08:54 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:04:23 am
Said it before but the only fixtures I have any regrets about are:

Brighton (h) - threw away a 2-goal lead, pretty inexplicably
Chelsea (h) - full 45 mins against 10 and didn't look likely to score whilst they actually looked more dangerous. I genuinely thought Chelsea were favourites for the title after that day
Leicester (a) - they had at least half their starters injured and the rest had played less than 48 hours earlier (getting ran ragged by City) whereas we were well-rested. A baffling performance.

Other games I have no regrets about at all, eg Brentford (a) was in the first month of the season, they were flying, we were still finding our feet - we can't regret that at all.


The other two games I agree with you about (Mo scores the penalty v Leicester and we're now top on goal difference...) but the Chelsea game is far different in my memory to yours. They had about three shots all game, none of them decent opportunities. Havertz scored with a header he couldn't repeat if he tried it 10 times, Mount (I think) put one wide and Lukaku had a shot blocked. That was it for their attack. After James was sent off and they settled into defending for the entire 2nd half, all they proved was that their defence excels when it can stay as a really low block without having to show any more ambition than that.

Anyway, it's nice we have a few days off now, before we go into a 4 game spell inside 9 days. Everton, Villarreal, Newcastle, Villarreal. That sounds easier to me than the Benfica-City-Benfica-City run we navigated just before the Utd game.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:59:21 am
Never have I wanted a win for the owl so much!

Indeed! But I don't think we can rely on him unfortunately!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9654 on: Today at 11:14:03 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 11:08:54 am
The other two games I agree with you about (Mo scores the penalty v Leicester and we're now top on goal difference...) but the Chelsea game is far different in my memory to yours. They had about three shots all game, none of them decent opportunities. Havertz scored with a header he couldn't repeat if he tried it 10 times, Mount (I think) put one wide and Lukaku had a shot blocked. That was it for their attack. After James was sent off and they settled into defending for the entire 2nd half, all they proved was that their defence excels when it can stay as a really low block without having to show any more ambition than that.


That Chelsea game to me showed the value of confidence above all else. They were european champions, we were coming off what must be one of the strangest seasons in living memory. We just didn't quite have that 'belief'. You play that game now, infact you even just play that second half now, and we win by 2 clear goals.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9655 on: Today at 11:14:04 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:22:59 am
Will they though ?  The City game will be their first game in a week. If they do rest players it means they will go into final having not played in 10 days. They play Norwich on the 8th who will be down by then. Maybe they rest them in that game. If I were a West Ham fan I wouldnt want to be going to a final having been embarassed by City. And it's their last home game of the season. Wishful thing maybe I dunno
Moyes has been so kind to us in his career, I'm backing that to continue

no i think that is correct
playing for a place in the final etc. too
all the teams are very beatable by city on paper but i still dont think they have gone the whole of 2022 winning 4 games in a row let alone 7.
Though this is the last stretch and they are a quality team. Last time around in 18/19 i was disheartened every time they won their game towards the end. But this time a little more zen about it

2 cups is a good season for us whatever happens and i hope that is not lost in all this bs hype about a quadruple....which it will be but thats ok.

Much like the 18/19 season....if we dont win the league certain games will be pointed to as moments where we "lost it". I mean cmon, that is hypercritical shit given the points we have put on the board..we are talking 90+ point seasons here its mental

These lads deserve one of the CL or PL, its been a remarkable season so far.
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 11:17:46 am »
Whatever happens, I have absolutely no regrets. We did the best we could in each moment. The lads have given us an amazing season, and no team can be perfect all the time. If at the end its not enough to win the league, so be it. We congratulate the winners, dust ourselves off, and go again.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 11:29:02 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:14:03 am
That Chelsea game to me showed the value of confidence above all else. They were european champions, we were coming off what must be one of the strangest seasons in living memory. We just didn't quite have that 'belief'. You play that game now, infact you even just play that second half now, and we win by 2 clear goals.

Lineup cost us that game - we played Milner over Keita which was a mistake and then we were unlucky not to have Alisson who saves that Kovacic spawn-strike imo
Just one of them thats bound to happen in a 38 game season  unfortunately weve had 4 or 5 where weve given up leads and thats likely too many when youre trying to finish ahead of city
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:29:02 am
Lineup cost us that game - we played Milner over Keita which was a mistake and then we were unlucky not to have Alisson who saves that Kovacic spawn-strike imo
Just one of them thats bound to happen in a 38 game season  unfortunately weve had 4 or 5 where weve given up leads and thats likely too many when youre trying to finish ahead of city

I'm talking about the home game.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 11:30:56 am »
one more cup though..... that would make it a great season
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 11:39:07 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 11:30:56 am
one more cup though..... that would make it a great season

Yep. Ideally its a league or CL but the FA cup alone and its a great season and I would be delighted with that.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 11:39:39 am »
Can be proud of the side whatever happens.
Going toe to toe again with a foreign state owned club who have simply cheated, bribed and faked their to the top.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 11:41:02 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:29:26 am
I'm talking about the home game.

Hah - my bad reading too quickly :)
Definitely shouldve won both Chelsea games sadly
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 11:43:33 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:29:02 am
Lineup cost us that game - we played Milner over Keita which was a mistake and then we were unlucky not to have Alisson who saves that Kovacic spawn-strike imo
Just one of them thats bound to happen in a 38 game season  unfortunately weve had 4 or 5 where weve given up leads and thats likely too many when youre trying to finish ahead of city

Keita should have started both Chelsea matches, home and away.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9664 on: Today at 11:44:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:41:02 am
Hah - my bad reading too quickly :)
Definitely shouldve won both Chelsea games sadly

Yes. I think if Thiago starts in the Carabao we win the final in normal time too.

Fortunately enough, we get a chance to run it back in not too long.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9665 on: Today at 11:45:06 am »

Deffo, and as lobsterboy says, we can be proud whatever happens...but we can look at the cup totals as well..against huge obstacles winning cups, they would almost seem worth twice as much..

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:39:07 am
Yep. Ideally its a league or CL but the FA cup alone and its a great season and I would be delighted with that.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9666 on: Today at 11:47:14 am »
To be honest, I'm more invested in the CL and FA Cup because that is in our hands. I am less invested in the league because that is not in our hands and when in a similar position last (being a point ahead) they held us off for months. All we can do in the league is win our games and see what happens. It's pretty much a miracle we're challenging at all given we were 14 points off the pace in January.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9667 on: Today at 11:50:35 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:44:32 am
Yes. I think if Thiago starts in the Carabao we win the final in normal time too.

Fortunately enough, we get a chance to run it back in not too long.

It's a pity that VVD, Fabinho and Thiago had off days vs City away but City did play out of their skins to pressure them into turnovers. I really wanted Keita to start the City away game because when you play City you need players that will keep the ball not rashly give the ball away trying to force the issue. Also, there was not enough pressure on Rodri and Silva so they were able to do what they liked.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9668 on: Today at 11:59:25 am »
Just like in 2018/19 when everybody was looking at Leicester for them to drop points (and it turned out to be the correct call), this time it is either Wolves or Leeds away I'm looking at.
Why Leeds?
They are catching up a bit of form, Sandwiched between two CL Real Madrid games, away on a saturday late afternoon. Also even Marchs Leipzig have shown they can hurt city and Leeds will want to wrap up not being relagated as soon as possible aswell, so they still have something to play for.
