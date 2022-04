As it always should be, game by game. The only thing that matters in the world now is beating Everton. Hopefully like last night we can focus on getting games won as early as possible, until that though, you have to keep focusing on the task at hand. When we're playing Villarreal an away game against Newcastle should be an afterthought. Win that game by as many as you can then go to Newcastle and keep the title picture going by any means. Before that though as I say, Everton.