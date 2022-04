Want to say, just get through the first 5-10 minutes and see what happens but then we conceded within 5 against them too! Asker said than done at times.



Brighton are well drilled and yes to play well against good sides. At the same time they don’t score many so will have to be at their controlling best to have a chance of getting anything I think.



Trying not to think about it but then that means I can’t really watch Chelsea v Arsenal either as no doubt any score updates will come through.