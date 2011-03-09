It's pretty hard to stay grounded at the moment. I remember that spell in the title winning season where we got knocked out of the cup, the champions league and also lost the chance to go unbeaten at Watford. It's ludicrous really but at the time I couldn't help but feel upset we'd let that position go, when really full energy should've been on the fact that we were absolutely walking to our first title in 30 years...until covid, of course.



I'm determined to just enjoy this team and you have to think landing the quadruple is incredibly unlikely when you look at the fact it's never been done. We need a lot to go our way, the league is out of our hands, we've got a top team who want revenge in the cup final and we've still got a huge, huge task in the champions league. And yet, it's impossible not to dream.



I liked what Jürgen said after the game on Saturday. With this group of players it's possible. Just like he said after that first leg defeat in Barcelona. If anyone is to do it, why not this side under this manager? The way we've been playing and the mentality we possess makes it hard to imagine us losing a game any time soon.



But, that's how 19/20 felt too. It can all change quickly. If we end the season with just a league cup it'll feel desperately disappointing but it still will have been an incredible season from an incredible team. I'm rambling but I suppose my point is that we just have to enjoy this whatever happens. The good thing is I don't think nerves will play a part at Anfield like they have at other times over the years. Everyone knows what a team we have here, we've got major honours under our belt already and everyone just wants to drive us on to greatness. Everything is possible!