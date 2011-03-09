« previous next »
The PL run-in

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:18:19 am
But you're using your own rationale rather than that of an elite sportsman, with this squad, this manager, Anfield and our supporters, both home and away. Different gravy

There is also the management of this squad, which has been glossed over by everyone but ourselves. Its middle of April and these players look absolutely primed for an intense run-in. We can legitimately rotate out any position in our side and still be strong enough to overcome any team left outside of potential finals. Even if we had to rotate a couple of them out. City dont have that luxury - we saw that on Saturday. As thin as we need to spread ourselves, City will be thinner and they look to now be heavily reliant on De Bruyne. A bigger injury to him and they could have been massively on the ropes.

It will be so, so tough but its tough for City too. Our League games are harder, their CL tie is harder. Its gonna be hard for both but I dont think I have any reservations about our squad barring an injury catastrophe.

 
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:05:21 am
My fear is that to win all 4 trophies you start to spread yourself thin. We have to beat a tough Chelsea side who can rest players now in an FA Cup final. We have a tough semi and even tougher CL final if we get there and then there is the league with some very tough matches left whilst playing two matches a week till the end of the season.

City weren't at the races on Saturday and that's because they looked fucked after the AM match midweek. Could we end up doing the same in two possible finals trying to compete on all fronts.

Right now I would take the league title and fuck the others off if given a choice. If we pull off all 4 I would put it in the category of a miracle. Not being defeatist but realistically we could lose all of them because of chasing all of them.



We could rest players in league games to concentrate on the cups. But (if we make the CL final) wed have two tough fixtures and no guarantee of winning either and wed miss out on the league.

We just keep going like we have, stay in contention for the league for as long as we can and see what happens.
We've got the best squad I've possibly ever seen so think we'll be fine tiredness wise, we can rotate a lot without losing much, only issues come if say Thiago is injured then we need to run Naby in to the ground a bit more which probably injures him!

The daft time of the World Cup is probably great for us mind, will be amazing for all our players to get a nice break after this season rather than having to go straight in to a world cup.
It's pretty hard to stay grounded at the moment. I remember that spell in the title winning season where we got knocked out of the cup, the champions league and also lost the chance to go unbeaten at Watford. It's ludicrous really but at the time I couldn't help but feel upset we'd let that position go, when really full energy should've been on the fact that we were absolutely walking to our first title in 30 years...until covid, of course.

I'm determined to just enjoy this team and you have to think landing the quadruple is incredibly unlikely when you look at the fact it's never been done. We need a lot to go our way, the league is out of our hands, we've got a top team who want revenge in the cup final and we've still got a huge, huge task in the champions league. And yet, it's impossible not to dream.

I liked what Jürgen said after the game on Saturday. With this group of players it's possible. Just like he said after that first leg defeat in Barcelona. If anyone is to do it, why not this side under this manager? The way we've been playing and the mentality we possess makes it hard to imagine us losing a game any time soon.

But, that's how 19/20 felt too. It can all change quickly. If we end the season with just a league cup it'll feel desperately disappointing but it still will have been an incredible season from an incredible team. I'm rambling but I suppose my point is that we just have to enjoy this whatever happens. The good thing is I don't think nerves will play a part at Anfield like they have at other times over the years. Everyone knows what a team we have here, we've got major honours under our belt already and everyone just wants to drive us on to greatness. Everything is possible!
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:00:25 pm
West Ham away.
if West Ham get to the UEFA Cup Final, the City game is the Sunday before. Not a chance Moyes doesn't rest most of his first XI if that is the case, hopefully Frankfurt do a job on them and West Ham can still qualify for Europe on league position, otherwise it's a battering
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:51:13 am
We've got the best squad I've possibly ever seen so think we'll be fine tiredness wise, we can rotate a lot without losing much, only issues come if say Thiago is injured then we need to run Naby in to the ground a bit more which probably injures him!

The daft time of the World Cup is probably great for us mind, will be amazing for all our players to get a nice break after this season rather than having to go straight in to a world cup.

Cant see any reason why Jones and Elliott wont start some games as the 8s during the run in (I expect Jones to start tomorrow for example) - its really only Spurs, the CL semis/final and the FA cup final where itll be key to have Thaigo and Keita starting
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:05:21 am
My fear is that to win all 4 trophies you start to spread yourself thin. We have to beat a tough Chelsea side who can rest players now in an FA Cup final. We have a tough semi and even tougher CL final if we get there and then there is the league with some very tough matches left whilst playing two matches a week till the end of the season.

City weren't at the races on Saturday and that's because they looked fucked after the AM match midweek. Could we end up doing the same in two possible finals trying to compete on all fronts.

Right now I would take the league title and fuck the others off if given a choice. If we pull off all 4 I would put it in the category of a miracle. Not being defeatist but realistically we could lose all of them because of chasing all of them.

I doubt Klopp and the players will give any thought to the Chelsea match. It's almost an irrelevancy at this point. Somebody wins the FA Cup every year. No one cares.

But to come back from 14 points down against a team as good as this City team and pip them to the title by winning 17 of the last 18 matches and putting up 52 out of a possible 54 points or whatever it is would be a feat almost certainly never to be repeated in any of our lifetimes. It will be remembered forever.

So just beat United tomorrow.

Nothing else matters.
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:11:04 pm
City have another 0-0 in them.

It may be a case of hope springs eternal but I think they've got another loss in them depending on De Bruyne's fitness. I'm hoping it's one where he comes back too early and it does for him or something, or it means they have to rest him around those Madrid games.

I think we've got another draw in us too though as the games pile up. But that might be enough.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:57:49 am
if West Ham get to the UEFA Cup Final, the City game is the Sunday before. Not a chance Moyes doesn't rest most of his first XI if that is the case, hopefully Frankfurt do a job on them and West Ham can still qualify for Europe on league position, otherwise it's a battering

Do teams get punished for fielding weakened teams?
Doubt West Ham can even put a weak squad out as their squad is that small.
I think City dropped points in the last few months due to a bit of complacency- they thought the title was done and dusted, so did everyone.

Now that they know they have to be almost perfect I think that's where they thrive, especially against sides that have little to play for. Hope I'm wrong.
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:05:21 am
My fear is that to win all 4 trophies you start to spread yourself thin. We have to beat a tough Chelsea side who can rest players now in an FA Cup final. We have a tough semi and even tougher CL final if we get there and then there is the league with some very tough matches left whilst playing two matches a week till the end of the season.

City weren't at the races on Saturday and that's because they looked fucked after the AM match midweek. Could we end up doing the same in two possible finals trying to compete on all fronts.

Right now I would take the league title and fuck the others off if given a choice. If we pull off all 4 I would put it in the category of a miracle. Not being defeatist but realistically we could lose all of them because of chasing all of them.

City looked fucked because after the AM match because Pepe won't rotate his billion pound squad and has an unbalanced side when he can't pack it with £50m dfeneders and midfielders.

We have been managing the squad for months now and it's showing in the ability to win matches and take off key players after 60 min or bring them on for the last 30 if necessary.

Working back - the Champions League final (if we make it) is a week after the end of the season so is irrelevant in terms of playing time. City will have played one less game than us if they get there as well (FA Cup Final) and will need to be going for every league game  if we're still hunting them down.

FA Cup - we're there now so we're going to try and win it on the day. Two aways either side but they shouldn;t be the hardest games we'll play in the run in.

The two Villarreal games are the best chance we have to rest players by going strong in the home leg. Newcastle away in between the two legs should be a chance to rotate midfield and attack.

Our other games are all at home and on current form we should win all of them with opportunities to rotate - United, Everton, Spurs and Wolves.

It's going to be difficult but it wouldn't be a miracle any more than the run in to 2001 - we won 9 and drew 1 of the last 10 games to win the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup and qualify for the CL.

Or the run in 2018-19 where we won 18 of our last 19 games in all competitions (lost away to Barcelona but won the home leg) to get 97 points and a European Cup.
One other element for what it's worth: Madrid are 15 points clear in la liga, so for their city games they'll be able to rest/rotate however the fuck they want. I still make city favourites there, but I think that's definitely useful in keeping those two games close [or better] which is again to our advantages.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:29:52 pm
City looked fucked because after the AM match because Pepe won't rotate his billion pound squad and has an unbalanced side when he can't pack it with £50m dfeneders and midfielders.

We have been managing the squad for months now and it's showing in the ability to win matches and take off key players after 60 min or bring them on for the last 30 if necessary.

Working back - the Champions League final (if we make it) is a week after the end of the season so is irrelevant in terms of playing time. City will have played one less game than us if they get there as well (FA Cup Final) and will need to be going for every league game  if we're still hunting them down.

FA Cup - we're there now so we're going to try and win it on the day. Two aways either side but they shouldn;t be the hardest games we'll play in the run in.

The two Villarreal games are the best chance we have to rest players by going strong in the home leg. Newcastle away in between the two legs should be a chance to rotate midfield and attack.

Our other games are all at home and on current form we should win all of them with opportunities to rotate - United, Everton, Spurs and Wolves.

It's going to be difficult but it wouldn't be a miracle any more than the run in to 2001 - we won 9 and drew 1 of the last 10 games to win the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup and qualify for the CL.

Or the run in 2018-19 where we won 18 of our last 19 games in all competitions (lost away to Barcelona but won the home leg) to get 97 points and a European Cup.
Nice positive post backed up by numbers.
Potentially 11 games from immortality.  :-X
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:07 pm
Potentially 11 games from immortality.  :-X


Ah well. We had a good run.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Tue 3rd May      Villarreal A
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Thu 19th May(?) Southampton   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final

Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal's Champions League semi-final against Liverpool after suffering a hamstring injury.

The striker left the pitch after 61 minutes of Villarreal's 2-1 win over Getafe at the weekend, having scored the opening goal in Madrid. Manager Unai Emery said: Its a muscle injury, lets see how serious it is. We have to try to continue with patience so that he recovers.

Villarreal have now released a statement. It read: Gerard Moreno has a severe hamstring strain. His recovery time depends on how he responds to treatment.

https://theathletic.com/news/gerard-moreno-suffers-hamstring-injury-ahead-of-villarreal-facing-liverpool-in-champions-league/leIRch4O60bt/
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:23:10 pm
Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal's Champions League semi-final against Liverpool after suffering a hamstring injury.

The striker left the pitch after 61 minutes of Villarreal's 2-1 win over Getafe at the weekend, having scored the opening goal in Madrid. Manager Unai Emery said: Its a muscle injury, lets see how serious it is. We have to try to continue with patience so that he recovers.

Villarreal have now released a statement. It read: Gerard Moreno has a severe hamstring strain. His recovery time depends on how he responds to treatment.

https://theathletic.com/news/gerard-moreno-suffers-hamstring-injury-ahead-of-villarreal-facing-liverpool-in-champions-league/leIRch4O60bt/

severe hamstring strains don't get better in a week ... not usually.
While I dont think Saturday sends City into a crisis I do think it makes it harder for Pep to rotate significantly for fear they will drop points. His core team is already starting to suffer injuries through overloading and that will only get worse. All we can do is win our games like a metronome, ratcheting up the pressure until they break.

Were all a little paranoid because of 2018/19 but back then they had a deep squad and we didnt. We also have more ways of scoring than they do. When we rotate it doesnt mean putting out a weakened side in the way it does for them.

Theyre still slight favourites as they have a point in hand but I see this as 55/45 rather than the 70/30 others have mentioned and while were enjoying every game they are suffering.

One other comment from Saturday. The whole world got to see how awful their fan base is. Not just chanting through the minutes silence but NOT chanting for the rest of the game. A couple thousand left at half time too. Their own players will have noticed that.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 04:10:27 pm
While I dont think Saturday sends City into a crisis I do think it makes it harder for Pep to rotate significantly for fear they will drop points. His core team is already starting to suffer injuries through overloading and that will only get worse. All we can do is win our games like a metronome, ratcheting up the pressure until they break.

Were all a little paranoid because of 2018/19 but back then they had a deep squad and we didnt. We also have more ways of scoring than they do. When we rotate it doesnt mean putting out a weakened side in the way it does for them.

Theyre still slight favourites as they have a point in hand but I see this as 55/45 rather than the 70/30 others have mentioned and while were enjoying every game they are suffering.

One other comment from Saturday. The whole world got to see how awful their fan base is. Not just chanting through the minutes silence but NOT chanting for the rest of the game. A couple thousand left at half time too. Their own players will have noticed that.
Me too.
You can just see that they're at the edge- at boiling point- almost touching breaking point, stretching those muscles a tad bit more with each game.

This City is different to the one of 18/19
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:05:21 am
My fear is that to win all 4 trophies you start to spread yourself thin. We have to beat a tough Chelsea side who can rest players now in an FA Cup final. We have a tough semi and even tougher CL final if we get there and then there is the league with some very tough matches left whilst playing two matches a week till the end of the season.

City weren't at the races on Saturday and that's because they looked fucked after the AM match midweek. Could we end up doing the same in two possible finals trying to compete on all fronts.

Right now I would take the league title and fuck the others off if given a choice. If we pull off all 4 I would put it in the category of a miracle. Not being defeatist but realistically we could lose all of them because of chasing all of them.
Let's go for the 4. Other teams would love to be in our position.

Yes, we have many games within a short space of time but we can conserve our energy by killing games/ties off early and seeing them out.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:07 pm
Potentially 11 games from immortality.  :-X


Half the fun of remembering this year once it's done will come from Samie bricking it... :D
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:23:10 pm
Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal's Champions League semi-final against Liverpool after suffering a hamstring injury.

The striker left the pitch after 61 minutes of Villarreal's 2-1 win over Getafe at the weekend, having scored the opening goal in Madrid. Manager Unai Emery said: Its a muscle injury, lets see how serious it is. We have to try to continue with patience so that he recovers.

Villarreal have now released a statement. It read: Gerard Moreno has a severe hamstring strain. His recovery time depends on how he responds to treatment.

https://theathletic.com/news/gerard-moreno-suffers-hamstring-injury-ahead-of-villarreal-facing-liverpool-in-champions-league/leIRch4O60bt/
The quad is on baby!
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:29:52 pm
City looked fucked because after the AM match because Pepe won't rotate his billion pound squad and has an unbalanced side when he can't pack it with £50m dfeneders and midfielders.

We have been managing the squad for months now and it's showing in the ability to win matches and take off key players after 60 min or bring them on for the last 30 if necessary.

Working back - the Champions League final (if we make it) is a week after the end of the season so is irrelevant in terms of playing time. City will have played one less game than us if they get there as well (FA Cup Final) and will need to be going for every league game  if we're still hunting them down.

FA Cup - we're there now so we're going to try and win it on the day. Two aways either side but they shouldn;t be the hardest games we'll play in the run in.

The two Villarreal games are the best chance we have to rest players by going strong in the home leg. Newcastle away in between the two legs should be a chance to rotate midfield and attack.

Our other games are all at home and on current form we should win all of them with opportunities to rotate - United, Everton, Spurs and Wolves.

It's going to be difficult but it wouldn't be a miracle any more than the run in to 2001 - we won 9 and drew 1 of the last 10 games to win the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup and qualify for the CL.

Or the run in 2018-19 where we won 18 of our last 19 games in all competitions (lost away to Barcelona but won the home leg) to get 97 points and a European Cup.
They look like they are in trouble.  Don't be surprised if they get more injuries.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:38:47 pm
severe hamstring strains don't get better in a week ... not usually.

If severe more like 3 weeks
There's just no pleasing some folk. To be in the remaining competitions is what dreams are made of. Players want to win all trophies that are available both domestically and European.

Although Klopp bemoans fixtures, deep down you know he's buzzing and ready for the challenge. A chance to become a living legend and one of our greatest managers.

We as fans should be rejoicing - let the medical and fitness teams worry about battle fatigue. The squad need our 100% support and commitment more than ever.

It's time to embrace our position as this may never come around again. YNWA
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Tue 3rd May      Villarreal A
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Thu 19th May(?) Southampton   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final

11 games over 40 days. Thats like the whole league season being played by 31st December in terms of days per game.
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 05:25:05 pm
Although Klopp bemoans fixtures, deep down you know he's buzzing and ready for the challenge. A chance to become a living legend and one of our greatest managers.

Win the quadruple and he'd be our greatest manager ever.
Win all our league games and fingers crossed city drop a game. See if city can handle the pressure.
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 06:08:01 pm
Win the quadruple and he'd be our greatest manager ever.
That's what it's all about; a chance to become the best team ever. We should be embracing it and enjoying every second.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:53:39 pm
11 games over 40 days. Thats like the whole league season being played by 31st December in terms of days per game.
Hopefully we dispatch Villarreal at Anfield and rest players for the return leg.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:17:19 pm
Hopefully we dispatch Villarreal at Anfield and rest players for the return leg.

I think well be okay. Klopps rotation even had Van Dijk getting a rest this week.  Trent had an injury break. Konate has played a few games recently but hell be reasonably fresh still given his minutes this season, and that also means Matip shouldnt be tired. We rested Henderson at the weekend. We have five elite forwards for the front three.
