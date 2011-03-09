My fear is that to win all 4 trophies you start to spread yourself thin. We have to beat a tough Chelsea side who can rest players now in an FA Cup final. We have a tough semi and even tougher CL final if we get there and then there is the league with some very tough matches left whilst playing two matches a week till the end of the season.
City weren't at the races on Saturday and that's because they looked fucked after the AM match midweek. Could we end up doing the same in two possible finals trying to compete on all fronts.
Right now I would take the league title and fuck the others off if given a choice. If we pull off all 4 I would put it in the category of a miracle. Not being defeatist but realistically we could lose all of them because of chasing all of them.
City looked fucked because after the AM match because Pepe won't rotate his billion pound squad and has an unbalanced side when he can't pack it with £50m dfeneders and midfielders.
We have been managing the squad for months now and it's showing in the ability to win matches and take off key players after 60 min or bring them on for the last 30 if necessary.
Working back - the Champions League final (if we make it) is a week after the end of the season so is irrelevant in terms of playing time. City will have played one less game than us if they get there as well (FA Cup Final) and will need to be going for every league game if we're still hunting them down.
FA Cup - we're there now so we're going to try and win it on the day. Two aways either side but they shouldn;t be the hardest games we'll play in the run in.
The two Villarreal games are the best chance we have to rest players by going strong in the home leg. Newcastle away in between the two legs should be a chance to rotate midfield and attack.
Our other games are all at home and on current form we should win all of them with opportunities to rotate - United, Everton, Spurs and Wolves.
It's going to be difficult but it wouldn't be a miracle any more than the run in to 2001 - we won 9 and drew 1 of the last 10 games to win the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup and qualify for the CL.
Or the run in 2018-19 where we won 18 of our last 19 games in all competitions (lost away to Barcelona but won the home leg) to get 97 points and a European Cup.