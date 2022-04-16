With a bit of distance from the semi, it feels more than a win in the Cup. City making 7 changes, fair enough they had 2-3 injuries, but only bringing Mahrez on with Jesus limping off in the 83rd minute, not bringing anyone on (5 subs) to attack the game, tells me Pep is concerned. They dont have the squad we have. It almost seemed like they were ok with losing the game if it means they win the league. After the league game Pep was interviewed and he mentioned its 4 points dropped kinda stuck out, its obvious, but something in his voice made it seem like more pressure



Liverpool look determined to win every competition theyre in. 7 changes in the second leg of a quarter final at home to Benfica with a 3-1 lead affords you to make those decisions. Why make them in the semi final of an FA Cup. Liverpool are the team that will throw the punches in this last round. City look to be absorbing them and tiring. They know how to see it out though, theyve done it before. But something feels a little different this year.



Neville (cant believe it anyways) said Liverpool are like street fighters. they are mentally and how they play. Theyll keep coming and coming and keep getting up. Theyre in the cultured group of street fighting players Liverpool always had. Souness and his ilk. Great players and bits of warriors. (Hey City.... You cant buy that) Jurgen looks refreshed right now. In there I think he loves a scrap, he has a full squad for the first time in a long time to fight with, if he does love a scrap no wonder he looks happy.