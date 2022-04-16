« previous next »
Quote from: The Test on April 16, 2022, 10:10:22 pm
Yeah its mad. And putting aside the cheating aspect for a second, when klopp and pep leave these projects its very likely pl / European football reverts to the norm. Its very possible this represents a level of consistency that wont be repeated.

make what klopp accomplishes even better without the cheating oil goat fuckers. I think as we look forward this team will surely be labelled as one of the greatest. We are living in blessed time. Hard to take it all in but cant imagine when it will be gone.
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 04:01:39 am
Why would the southampton game be on Thursday and not Wednesday? Makes no sense but I do see all the rescheduled games that week are on Thursday for some reason

Also we play first in 4/6 games with obvisously the last game being played at the same time

To me thats a big advantage. Only time they play before us is the Watford game and West Ham game because Southampton gets rescheduled
I think that's the date of the Europa League Final
On the evidence of yesterday, I think its clear our squad at the moment is better equipped to deal with the stress of the title race, while also competing in the semis of the CL.

The rest and rotation against Benfica did us wonders and while City rested and rotated against us, they still seemed sluggish and the quality just wasn't there.

With what both teams have done over the last few seasons, they are both capable of winning every match from here on in, which is why its very difficult to predict where points will be lost. If and when it happens, it will be a shock because both will go into every match now as favourites.

If I had to guess, I would say, the highest probability of them dropping points in the league is against Leeds away and Newcastle at home. Both games are after the CL semis 1st and 2nd legs and with a quick turnaround.

We saw the advantage of a relatively easier CL draw in the quarters (of course the semi final tie against Villarreal will not be easy) But i think Real Madrid will be equally difficult for them in different ways. Despite being an aging side, they have more quality and just about enough shithousery about them to worry City.

The X factor in the Run-In could be injuries and injury management. We could probably cope a little better due to our depth, but I feel, if they get a couple of injuries to key players their goose could be cooked..



You can get 33/1 both win all 7 games. Find that bonkers myself after the other season, worth a few quid on it.
Lamptey and Bissouma both out for Brighton?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:26:33 pm
Lamptey and Bissouma both out for Brighton?

Bissouma is suspended.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 16, 2022, 06:58:40 pm
There is no such a thing as jinx. I've kept telling you that Man City are nothing special, and you jumped all over me. I say what I see ...

So we have just beaten an ordinary team have we?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:27:21 pm
Bissouma is suspended.

Yep and Lamptey went off injured. Walkover for City then.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm
Yep and Lamptey went off injured. Walkover for City then.

Lets see.

Just do our job and go from there.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm
Yep and Lamptey went off injured. Walkover for City then.

Brighton won't take points off City anyway.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 05:30:38 pm
You can get 33/1 both win all 7 games. Find that bonkers myself after the other season, worth a few quid on it.

What price City only to win all 7?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:26:33 pm
Lamptey and Bissouma both out for Brighton?

Easy 3 points for City.
Saints match needs to be rearranged - can only be Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday

Europa League Final is 18th so if West Ham get there then wouldn't they want to avoid that date cause of TV?
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm
Brighton won't take points off City anyway.

Exactly, if there was one game I would actually money on for City to win it's Brighton. Biss and Lamp don't make a difference.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:29:10 pm
What price City only to win all 7?

City 7/2 to finish on 95 points
Liverpool 6/1 to finish on 94 points
Liverpool 9/1 to win the league on goal difference
City 80/1 to win the league on goal difference
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Tue 3rd May      Villarreal A
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Thu 19th May(?) Southampton   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
The 3rd May      Villarreal A
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Thu 19th May(?) Southampton   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final

Think it will be the Thursday cause of TV.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 06:38:36 pm
City 7/2 to finish on 95 points
Liverpool 6/1 to finish on 94 points
Liverpool 9/1 to win the league on goal difference
City 80/1 to win the league on goal difference

Thanks
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:43:15 pm
Think it will be the Thursday cause of TV.

We probably need it to be then too so there is an extra rest day before and after the cup final. Youd have to say thats now our toughest game left. Beat Villarreal to progress and the 14th May will be the longest any side has been in the hunt for all 4 trophies.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Villarreal H
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Tue 3rd May      Villarreal A
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sat 14th May      Chelsea
Thu 19th May(?) Southampton   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
I enjoy seeing this list every time after each win and getting shorter and shorter... Thanks, mate!

One thing that I want to say is that we don't need to win all our league games to become Champions. City must drop points to open the door for us, and that would allow us to draw one game and take the title on goal difference. We must strive to be perfect, but we don't have to be absolutely perfect. We've got this. 
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:59:21 pm
I enjoy seeing this list every time after each win and getting shorter and shorter... Thanks, mate!

One thing that I want to say is that we don't need to win all our league games to become Champions. City must drop points to open the door for us, and that would allow us to draw one game and take the title on goal difference. We must strive to be perfect, but we don't have to be absolutely perfect. We've got this.

Not if City draw and win the rest of their games. If that was to happen then we would have to win every game to win the league.
Looks like we might to need to beat City and Chelsea In the cup finals (if we get there in CL) and beat United, Everton and Spurs still to win the league.

Couldn't be tougher but have faith in the lads.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:17:47 pm
Not if City draw and win the rest of their games. If that was to happen then we would have to win every game to win the league.
True. But I think that City are more likely to have a surprise loss than a surprise draw, whereas we are more likely to have it the other way around. Their 5 draws came against three teams - us and Saints twice and Palace. That's not random. I think that in a few weeks we will start talking about the goal difference being a deciding factor.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:38:50 pm
Looks like we might to need to beat City and Chelsea In the cup finals (if we get there in CL) and beat United, Everton and Spurs still to win the league.

Couldn't be tougher but have faith in the lads.

Well, we are better than all of them, so there is no reason to doubt Jurgen and our boys ...
City have another 0-0 in them.
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:11:04 pm
City have another 0-0 in them.

Wolves away.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:47:10 pm
True. But I think that City are more likely to have a surprise loss than a surprise draw, whereas we are more likely to have it the other way around. Their 5 draws came against three teams - us and Saints twice and Palace. That's not random. I think that in a few weeks we will start talking about the goal difference being a deciding factor.

Saw Brighton beat Tottenham pretty convincingly on Saturday at their place. Just like they played 2nd half against us. They play better against better teams. They're weird in that respect and they draw a lot. We beat United on Tuesday, Brighton will give them a game of that I'm sure.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:26:33 pm
Lamptey and Bissouma both out for Brighton?

Ah, shite! Just when it looked like Brighton were finding some form again. As some of said you wouldn't have expected anything but removing Bissouma and Lamptey and there's no point in even looking out for the result.
I expect both teams to drop points from here. City are already looking raggy and we will too soon enough. To be playing this number of games at that intensity of play is insane really.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:26:33 pm
Lamptey and Bissouma both out for Brighton?

If that's true it's 2 massive blows. Lallana will have to have a worldie and you know what? He'll be trying to do his mates a favour at the same time. Bissouma, in particular is a huge miss, though.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:43:15 pm
Think it will be the Thursday cause of TV.
Cant be on Wed because of Europa League final.
Doing it wed would make the most sense so 3 days rest btw the last 2 games(This applies to all teams playing that day) however TV wont happen
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:00:25 pm
West Ham away.

Depends if West Ham reach the EL final. If they do they are resting a bunch players in the City game as its only a few days before the final. In that case itll probably be a walkover for City.
Brighton away against the top 6

Arsenal they Beat 2-1
Chelsea they drew 1-1
Liverpool they drew 2-2
Man Utd they lost 0-2
Spurs they beat 1-0

Theyve only lost 3 away games all season vs Villa, Man Utd and Newcastle. They are WAY worse at home for some reason, with the 18th worst record at home in the PL

I would not write them off at all, they have the 6th best away record in the leauge. Also City have dropped more points at home than they have away.
With a bit of distance from the semi, it feels more than a win in the Cup. City making 7 changes, fair enough they had 2-3 injuries, but only bringing Mahrez on with Jesus limping off in the 83rd minute, not bringing anyone on (5 subs) to attack the game, tells me Pep is concerned. They dont have the squad we have. It almost seemed like they were ok with losing the game if it means they win the league. After the league game Pep was interviewed and he mentioned its 4 points dropped kinda stuck out, its obvious, but something in his voice made it seem like more pressure

Liverpool look determined to win every competition theyre in. 7 changes in the second leg of a quarter final at home to Benfica with a 3-1 lead affords you to make those decisions. Why make them in the semi final of an FA Cup. Liverpool are the team that will throw the punches in this last round. City look to be absorbing them and tiring. They know how to see it out though, theyve done it before. But something feels a little different this year.

Neville (cant believe it anyways) said Liverpool are like street fighters. they are mentally and how they play. Theyll keep coming and coming and keep getting up. Theyre in the cultured group of street fighting players Liverpool always had. Souness and his ilk. Great players and bits of warriors. (Hey City.... You cant buy that) Jurgen looks refreshed right now. In there I think he loves a scrap, he has a full squad for the first time in a long time to fight with, if he does love a scrap no wonder he looks happy.
