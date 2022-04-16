On the evidence of yesterday, I think its clear our squad at the moment is better equipped to deal with the stress of the title race, while also competing in the semis of the CL.
The rest and rotation against Benfica did us wonders and while City rested and rotated against us, they still seemed sluggish and the quality just wasn't there.
With what both teams have done over the last few seasons, they are both capable of winning every match from here on in, which is why its very difficult to predict where points will be lost. If and when it happens, it will be a shock because both will go into every match now as favourites.
If I had to guess, I would say, the highest probability of them dropping points in the league is against Leeds away and Newcastle at home. Both games are after the CL semis 1st and 2nd legs and with a quick turnaround.
We saw the advantage of a relatively easier CL draw in the quarters (of course the semi final tie against Villarreal will not be easy) But i think Real Madrid will be equally difficult for them in different ways. Despite being an aging side, they have more quality and just about enough shithousery about them to worry City.
The X factor in the Run-In could be injuries and injury management. We could probably cope a little better due to our depth, but I feel, if they get a couple of injuries to key players their goose could be cooked..