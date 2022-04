Quick question from a foreign red, if we (knock on wood) were to win the prem and at least make the UCL final, the parade would be on the 29th or 30th of May right? I want to watch the CL final in Liverpool if we make it, so i would want to book a flight soon before prices rise. If we don't win anything i'd still be content just to visit the city, but if someone has a clue about these things, would be nice if you let me know.