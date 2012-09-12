Doesn't make it a myth. Doesn't mean Brighton are expected to match/exceed their xG in the same way as a Liverpool or City are.





Unless I've completely misunderstood how xG is compiled/calculated.



Brightons goalscorers have 27 goals with xG of 27.06. The underperformance comes from players who havent scored a single goal yet. with all our (Liverpool) goalscorers, G is also pretty much equal to xG overall. However all our non-goalscorers have an xG of less than 1 and close to zero in most cases, and so we have G just under xG overall.It could mean too many chances are falling to the wrong players for Brighton. It could also mean those players have had some bad luck or it could just mean theyre not very good at scoring. I havent looked at their scoring history prior to this season. Most are defenders or midfielders.Last season, their top goalscorer had 8 goals versus xG of 13.77. This season so far he has 8 with xG of 7.98.xG needs more context than just looking at goals versus xG.Im assuming the myth is that Brighton will start reverting to the mean, when based on previous seasons performances, theyre doing as expected as they have G below xG by about 26% to 28% every season.