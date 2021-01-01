Think that Brighton game will be tougher than people expect



Brighton probably in the top 5 teams I'dpick to take points off City at the Etihad. Style of play and lack of goals is tailor made for that City team to dominate and rip apart with little jeopardy.Obviously hope I'm massively wrong there.The injuries to KDB and Walker could be a big factor, depending on the timelines of them - games are thick and fast for both of us now, irrelevant of the outcome on Saturday and any sort of short to medium term layoff could have huge consequences, even simply for those players and the team losing rhythm at a crucial point of the season. So, whilst on paper there may be nothing but seemingly easy games for City - those closer and closer to the end of the season get trickier I think, because of their slightly worse (lol) squad depth and occasional struggles to score.For us, the same jeopardies lie in wait - potential injuries to key players, intensity of the games. This United and Everton would be beaten at home 95 times out of a 100 by this Liverpool team in usual circumstances, but they won't be usual circumstances given the stakes/fixture density. That said, I still think we beat them both. (Obviously we play Origi, Minamino and Gordon upfront vs Everton whilst doing so) It's the Spurs game that worries me. Kane and Son cause massive problems at the worst of times and the additions of Kulusevski, in particular, and Bentacur, have improved their midfield a lot I think. That is a really, really tricky fixture coming 3.5 days after a Champions League semi-final away game.A Quadruple would be dreamland, but seems so ridiculously unlikely that I'm still not really hoping for it. I'd bite you hand off for just one of the PL or CL now. I'd be hugely tempted to swap the league for a CL final vs Real as well, though that might just me being a fanny about the thought of facing (and losing) to City in the final.