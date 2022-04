That is a brutal set of fixtures. Especially considering you look at city's next couple of league games and are probably looking at a pair of hammerings that won't offer us much encouragement. In the meantime we play our two biggest rivals and then a champions league semi.





Our games against United and Everton should only be difficult in name alone. Take away the rivalry and you couldn't really ask for two better teams to play at this stage of the season - one that has given up trying to be a football team and one that is absolutely dreadful, especially away from home. As long as we are on it, we should be fine. Also remember that we've already demolished both of them this season, away and arguably when they were better than they currently are.