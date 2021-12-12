« previous next »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA
Do you guys want 7 over 20 though? Id prefer 20 to be honest as we didnt get to celebrate 19

I dont want them winning it though as id love a treble. Honestly could careless if we lose in the FA Cup to be honest. If we win this weekend then awesome but I wont be that bothered, more concerned what happens in the league/CL

My only worry about them going out this week in the CL is it goes one of two ways, their campaign falls apart or they turn it up to ensure they get the league. Them having one eye on the CL is a good distraction for the league

But it truly is a double edged sword that one

I think deep down my ideal for the CL this week is City, Chelsea and Bayern all get knocked out which is possible, although extremely rare.

Its hard to seperate between league and CL but the problem is you cannot compare a tournament where you can win vs another competition which is still in someone else's hands. You cannot guarantee that City will drop points if they go through and some vague idea that they will is not good enough to risk a CL over.

Thats not me saying we are fucked if City remain in the competition. But they are one of the best sides in world football and in the same way Id rather Chelsea and Bayern go out, its the same for City.
Would be happy with either of the two big trophies, I'm not fussy.  CL feels more likely at this point.
Quote from: spider-neil
I want City to go out as soon as humanly possible in the CL. It was the same when Spurs kicked them out. Whatever happens in the league beyond that, happens.

Fuck that

They have to get to the final (and lose to us)
Will be crossing my fingers that Villarreal can get a result against Bayern tonight and go through!
Klopp made a comment about the Newcastle fixture thats at 12.30 between the CL semis.

We have Everton on the Sunday so realistically will have Sunday / Wednesday / Saturday / Tuesday unless they move one of the PL matches
Quote from: tubby
Would be happy with either of the two big trophies, I'm not fussy.  CL feels more likely at this point.
I want all four ;)
Quote from: Nick110581
Klopp made a comment about the Newcastle fixture thats at 12.30 between the CL semis.

We have Everton on the Sunday so realistically will have Sunday / Wednesday / Saturday / Tuesday unless they move one of the PL matches

Everton will move to Saturday if we are given the first leg on Tuesday
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Absolutely want City out of Europe as soon as possible. If they go out Id make us strong favourites to win it. They could go through and wouldnt necessarily make them drop league points, just making it more likely they could win the league and Champions League. Simeone special on them this week please.

Obviously I hold no candle for City winning in Europe and the prospect of them in the Final would be monumental but sphincter and soul crushing tension.

That said, I want them playing a Semi Final against Real Madrid, if we are in the other Semi we probably need them drained and playing more super high stakes football matches.

If they go out, they can be rested for every league game and the likes Kevin DeB and Cancelo will start every one.


In short, I want City drained and fatigued when West Ham tear at them.


I want to win the league and if we face City in Paris, then history and our raucous fans will deliver the rest...
Quote from: Barneylfc∗
Everton will move to Saturday if we are given the first leg on Tuesday

Possibly but it's really, really short notice if so. You're right it'll have to move though.

Think if we get the Wednesday slot for the first leg we'll ask for the Newcastle game to be moved. From next season, the rule is that if you're scheduled to play 12.30 Saturday after a Wednesday CL game, then the league game gets moved to 7.45 on the Saturday night. They might do the same here.
