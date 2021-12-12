Absolutely want City out of Europe as soon as possible. If they go out Id make us strong favourites to win it. They could go through and wouldnt necessarily make them drop league points, just making it more likely they could win the league and Champions League. Simeone special on them this week please.
Obviously I hold no candle for City winning in Europe and the prospect of them in the Final would be monumental but sphincter and soul crushing tension.
That said, I want them playing a Semi Final against Real Madrid, if we are in the other Semi we probably need them drained and playing more super high stakes football matches.
If they go out, they can be rested for every league game and the likes Kevin DeB and Cancelo will start every one.
In short, I want City drained and fatigued when West Ham tear at them.
I want to win the league and if we face City in Paris, then history and our raucous fans will deliver the rest...