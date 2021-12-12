Do you guys want 7 over 20 though? Id prefer 20 to be honest as we didnt get to celebrate 19



I dont want them winning it though as id love a treble. Honestly could careless if we lose in the FA Cup to be honest. If we win this weekend then awesome but I wont be that bothered, more concerned what happens in the league/CL



My only worry about them going out this week in the CL is it goes one of two ways, their campaign falls apart or they turn it up to ensure they get the league. Them having one eye on the CL is a good distraction for the league



But it truly is a double edged sword that one



I think deep down my ideal for the CL this week is City, Chelsea and Bayern all get knocked out which is possible, although extremely rare.



Its hard to seperate between league and CL but the problem is you cannot compare a tournament where you can win vs another competition which is still in someone else's hands. You cannot guarantee that City will drop points if they go through and some vague idea that they will is not good enough to risk a CL over.Thats not me saying we are fucked if City remain in the competition. But they are one of the best sides in world football and in the same way Id rather Chelsea and Bayern go out, its the same for City.