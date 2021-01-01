« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:38:06 pm
The next 2 (non-pl) games this week are massive.  If we beat them and/or they lose to Atleico, it will be hard for them to reset for the remaining 7 games.

Not sure what more City could've done to beat us apart from finish their chances. We have a bit more we could  show, hopefully we can do that and get in their heads again.

No doubt we are going to have to be perfect and it's a long shot but we keep going. Our lowest point of 18/19 was facing a Barca side 3 nil down having watched City snatch another win. We still did ok then.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm
I checked their forum. They are gutted.
Did you have a full body and mind sanitization after braving that shit storm?
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:48:37 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:20:00 pm
They stepped up, we didn't.

Ali was great.  We were lucky.  They should've had us 3 -1.

I sit Mo, start Diaz on Saturday.

3-1? What is that based on?
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:46:56 pm
Did you have a full body and mind sanitization after braving that shit storm?
I wore PPE before going in ;)
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm
I checked their forum. They are gutted.

Some of the bitter c*nts should be filleted and hung as well as gutted.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:51:47 pm
The goal that was ruled out will have really hurt them. I was made up when they confirmed that Sterling was off.
Was great. Although I failed to understand Micah Richards afterwards. He seemed to hint it should stand. Was as baffling as Hodgson after our game.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 11:23:55 am
putting your hopes on Brighton  :lmao

I am not expecting that Brighton will get points against Man City. I am just hoping they will give them a tough game. Their away games are the real banana skins, but they must be tired for those ...

13.04. Atletico Madrid (A)
16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
22.05. Aston Villa (H)
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm
For once, they are reliant are a fairly small squad. We have to hope that the number of games and fatigue from the season catches up with them. Maddock had a piece earlier saying they have yet to go more than two matches without dropping points in 2022, so we need that trend to continue. They will be relieved to have our match out of the way, but you would imagine they are frustrated to miss out on three points given the disallowed goal and Mahrez's chance.

With all of this in mind, I still only give us a 10-20% chance of winning the title. You can go through each of their remaining 7 games and make an argument for why each team could get a point (new manager bounce (Leeds), tough away trip (Wolves / West Ham)), but they can grind out wins as well as anyone. We need the CL to distract them and both Madrid sides to give them tough games.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
I am not expecting that Brighton will get points against Man City. I am just hoping they will give them a tough game. Their away games are the real banana skins, but they must be tired for those ...

13.04. Atletico Madrid (A)
16.04. LFC (N)
20.04. Brighton (H)
23.04. Watford (H)
26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
22.05. Aston Villa (H)
Has Wolves been rescheduled yet? If so, away to Wolves and West Ham in four day is our best hope. The bolded games is a tough stretch for them.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:01:24 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm
For once, they are reliant are a fairly small squad. We have to hope that the number of games and fatigue from the season catches up with them. Maddock had a piece earlier saying they have yet to go more than two matches without dropping points in 2022, so we need that trend to continue. They will be relieved to have our match out of the way, but you would imagine they are frustrated to miss out on three points given the disallowed goal and Mahrez's chance.

With all of this in mind, I still only give us a 10-20% chance of winning the title. You can go through each of their remaining 7 games and make an argument for why each team could get a point (new manager bounce (Leeds), tough away trip (Wolves / West Ham)), but they can grind out wins as well as anyone. We need the CL to distract them and both Madrid sides to give them tough games.

That stat from Maddock is encouraging because we saw in 19-20 that we fully believed we would win the league because up to Christmas (i was celebrating a title win when we beat Leicester and they lost to Wolves) they were never putting up a consistent set of wins.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:19:53 am
Atletico making it a bastard of a game for them and dragging it to extra time wouldnt be unwelcome.
Ideal scenario would be that, coupled with an exit on pelanties.
Then... having to face us in an FA Cup Semi- and promptly being knocked out.
Meanwhile, we've got a HOME return in the CL, with little to worry about and less intensity and pressure than City who will have to face an absolute bastard of a team who can easily knock them out with the score being a paltry 1-0 away.
We can even haul the big guns of at around the 60th if things go our way.

What's needed against Atleti, is a classic European away performance- score one, then protect the lead and perhaps get another via a setpiece to really seal the deal... but "Classic European Tie"- and City/Guardola don't mix well.

Anyway, they will drop points in the league. We just need them to draw a game, that's all. Hopefully, we do our business.
People keep "praising" City for being able to go on a run of so-and-so matches, but we do this as well.
Forgot that we tie them (18) with longest winning streak in the PL under Jurgen? Then we've got a 16 and a 14-match winning streak, IIRC- and a few 10,11 match streaks.
We drew yesterday to break a 10-match winning streak, so we can most certainly do another 7-game winning streak with relative ease, with a draw in one of the cups (and maybe even a 1-goal margin loss against Benfica) to afford us some respite/rest and re-focus. The winning streak thing is also largely about mentality, so a break in a streak sometimes affords a bit of mental respite.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 10:50:41 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm
Has Wolves been rescheduled yet? If so, away to Wolves and West Ham in four day is our best hope. The bolded games is a tough stretch for them.

Well, that is their first free midweek, if they beat Atletico Madrid. And you can add Real Madrid at home to that stretch ...

26.04. Real Madrid (H)*
30.04. Leeds (A)
04.05. Real Madrid (A)*
08.05. Newcastle (H)
11.05. Wolves (A)
15.05. West Ham (A)
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:26:12 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 11:23:55 am
putting your hopes on Brighton  :lmao
Wasn't it Brighton their last game of the season when we lost the title by a point? Brighton led 1-0 and lost however many to 1. It's bound to change...
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:33:03 am
I think that in the last 10-12 years, City have been incredible in tight situations in the league. They have not cracked when in a title run in during that period. They didn't crack under pressure of a 98 point title chase, I don't think they will crack now.
If this was the champions league, somehow I would be more confident, but this City team in the premier league is just too good. Plus our fixtures are much harder, playing Tottenham is going to be a real tough game and the overall situation could be a step too far for us, as we already look a bit jaded especially in midfield.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:36:01 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:33:03 am
I think that in the last 10-12 years, City have been incredible in tight situations in the league. They have not cracked when in a title run in during that period. They didn't crack under pressure of a 98 point title chase, I don't think they will crack now.
If this was the champions league, somehow I would be more confident, but this City team in the premier league is just too good. Plus our fixtures are much harder, playing Tottenham is going to be a real tough game and the overall situation could be a step too far for us, as we already look a bit jaded especially in midfield.
See, I disagree. They cracked when we won the title. Big time. You exclude that because of the qualifier "in the title race", but they were out of the title race, because they cracked. We won it in March, practically. They may crack again, albeit late.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 06:10:48 am
You can say no Augeuro, Kompany et al. But I think KDB is going to drag them kicking and screaming over the line. I hope Im wrong though.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 06:48:45 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:33:03 am
I think that in the last 10-12 years, City have been incredible in tight situations in the league. They have not cracked when in a title run in during that period. They didn't crack under pressure of a 98 point title chase, I don't think they will crack now.
If this was the champions league, somehow I would be more confident, but this City team in the premier league is just too good. Plus our fixtures are much harder, playing Tottenham is going to be a real tough game and the overall situation could be a step too far for us, as we already look a bit jaded especially in midfield.

City hasn't fucked up when in a tight title race, its only when the gap is massive that they lose the plot. The utter frustration is we'd still have our destiny in our own hands but for the 4 points City gained for the two worst handball decisions ever.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 07:24:04 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:10:48 am
You can say no Augeuro, Kompany et al. But I think KDB is going to drag them kicking and screaming over the line. I hope Im wrong though.

Hard to disagree. Not one to wish injury on a player but fingers crossed he snaps his ligaments.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:02:43 am
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm
For once, they are reliant are a fairly small squad. We have to hope that the number of games and fatigue from the season catches up with them. Maddock had a piece earlier saying they have yet to go more than two matches without dropping points in 2022, so we need that trend to continue. They will be relieved to have our match out of the way, but you would imagine they are frustrated to miss out on three points given the disallowed goal and Mahrez's chance.

With all of this in mind, I still only give us a 10-20% chance of winning the title. You can go through each of their remaining 7 games and make an argument for why each team could get a point (new manager bounce (Leeds), tough away trip (Wolves / West Ham)), but they can grind out wins as well as anyone. We need the CL to distract them and both Madrid sides to give them tough games.

I'd still rather they go out to Atletico. I want to win number 7 and the thought of meeting them in the final is sickening. That's no disrespect to Bayern (who I still expect to meet in the semis if we finish the job tomorrow) or either Madrid side but I really would fancy us against them over City. Like it or not we definitely have a psychological issue when we play City - our defence was visibly nervous. I'd rather play any of those other sides and our players would be more focused on getting the job done rather than playing City and all that entails.

Of course, I'd City do go out to Atletico they will have even more of an advantage in the title. But that's a risk I'd take right now. We need to end this season with a big trophy - we are too good not to. The FA Cup would be almost as important in the context of beating City to win it but lifting Big Ears would more than soften the blow of City winning the title again.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:05:18 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:02:43 am
I'd still rather they go out to Atletico. I want to win number 7 and the thought of meeting them in the final is sickening. That's no disrespect to Bayern (who I still expect to meet in the semis if we finish the job tomorrow) or either Madrid side but I really would fancy us against them over City. Like it or not we definitely have a psychological issue when we play City - our defence was visibly nervous. I'd rather play any of those other sides and our players would be more focused on getting the job done rather than playing City and all that entails.

Of course, I'd City do go out to Atletico they will have even more of an advantage in the title. But that's a risk I'd take right now. We need to end this season with a big trophy - we are too good not to. The FA Cup would be almost as important in the context of beating City to win it but lifting Big Ears would more than soften the blow of City winning the title again.

Yep, totally agree. Other people have mentioned as well, but I don't see why on earth we want them to continue in the CL, a trophy where the destiny is in our hands and is at very least the equal and in most cases a superior trophy to win than the league, for the chance of them dropping points in a competition which isn't in our hands.

I hope Atletico win. They wont , but I hope they do.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:13:21 am
Do you guys want 7 over 20 though? Id prefer 20 to be honest as we didnt get to celebrate 19

I dont want them winning it though as id love a treble. Honestly could careless if we lose in the FA Cup to be honest. If we win this weekend then awesome but I wont be that bothered, more concerned what happens in the league/CL

My only worry about them going out this week in the CL is it goes one of two ways, their campaign falls apart or they turn it up to ensure they get the league. Them having one eye on the CL is a good distraction for the league

But it truly is a double edged sword that one

I think deep down my ideal for the CL this week is City, Chelsea and Bayern all get knocked out which is possible, although extremely rare.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:17:04 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 09:13:21 am
Do you guys want 7 over 20 though? Id prefer 20 to be honest as we didnt get to celebrate 19

I dont want them winning it though as id love a treble. Honestly could careless if we lose in the FA Cup to be honest. If we win this weekend then awesome but I wont be that bothered, more concerned what happens in the league/CL

My only worry about them going out this week in the CL is it goes one of two ways, their campaign falls apart or they turn it up to ensure they get the league. Them having one eye on the CL is a good distraction for the league

But it truly is a double edged sword that one

I think deep down my ideal for the CL this week is City, Chelsea and Bayern all get knocked out which is possible, although extremely rare.

I want City to go out as soon as humanly possible in the CL. It was the same when Spurs kicked them out. Whatever happens in the league beyond that, happens.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 09:59:25 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 09:13:21 am
Do you guys want 7 over 20 though? Id prefer 20 to be honest as we didnt get to celebrate 19

I dont want them winning it though as id love a treble. Honestly could careless if we lose in the FA Cup to be honest. If we win this weekend then awesome but I wont be that bothered, more concerned what happens in the league/CL

My only worry about them going out this week in the CL is it goes one of two ways, their campaign falls apart or they turn it up to ensure they get the league. Them having one eye on the CL is a good distraction for the league

But it truly is a double edged sword that one

I think deep down my ideal for the CL this week is City, Chelsea and Bayern all get knocked out which is possible, although extremely rare.

Just want something big enough so the team get to celebrate with the fans.

We won't be having a parade for just the league cup, so need another trophy won.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:04:59 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:33:03 am
I think that in the last 10-12 years, City have been incredible in tight situations in the league. They have not cracked when in a title run in during that period. They didn't crack under pressure of a 98 point title chase, I don't think they will crack now.
If this was the champions league, somehow I would be more confident, but this City team in the premier league is just too good. Plus our fixtures are much harder, playing Tottenham is going to be a real tough game and the overall situation could be a step too far for us, as we already look a bit jaded especially in midfield.

The last 10-12 years arent that relevant though are they? The only true comparitor is 18/19 and even that squad was quite different from this one.

I think people are overestimating Citys ability to win every game in tight situations, in 18-19 theyre an Ihenacho finish away from probably losing that title, if that had gone in does that suddenly mean that theyre not capable of winning every games? I think the answer is that theyre capable of putting themselves in a great position to win their last 7 matches but its highly probably that if theyre to do so its going to involve elements of luck which are beyond their control, just as it did for both us and them in 18/19. What will likely decide where the title ends up is who has more of these incidents in their favour and with a 1 point gap it really could go either way.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:09:11 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:48:45 am
City hasn't fucked up when in a tight title race, its only when the gap is massive that they lose the plot. The utter frustration is we'd still have our destiny in our own hands but for the 4 points City gained for the two worst handball decisions ever.

I don't think about the Everton handball at all, because I am 100% certain Everton would have missed it or City would have scored a late winner anyway - Everton are that bad.

If we don't win the league there are 3 games that will haunt me:

Playing a full 45 mins at home to 10-man Chelsea and not even looking like scoring (in fact Chelsea and even Lukaku looked the more likely that second half)
Throwing away a 2-goal lead at home to Brighton
Losing away to a Leicester team wracked with injuries, in poor form, and who had played less than 48 hours earlier whereas we had been well-rested. Even a disappointing draw in that game would have us top now.

If we don't do it, thats where you need to look for the reasons why.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:10:28 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:09:11 am
I don't think about the Everton handball at all, because I am 100% certain Everton would have missed it or City would have scored a late winner anyway - Everton are that bad.

If we don't win the league there are 3 games that will haunt me:

Playing a full 45 mins at home to 10-man Chelsea and not even looking like scoring (in fact Chelsea and even Lukaku looked the more likely that second half)
Throwing away a 2-goal lead at home to Brighton
Losing away to a Leicester team wracked with injuries, in poor form, and who had played less than 48 hours earlier whereas we had been well-rested. Even a disappointing draw in that game would have us top now.

If we don't do it, thats where you need to look for the reasons why.

3-3 with Brentford is also up there.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:12:16 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:09:11 am
I don't think about the Everton handball at all, because I am 100% certain Everton would have missed it or City would have scored a late winner anyway - Everton are that bad.

If we don't win the league there are 3 games that will haunt me:

Playing a full 45 mins at home to 10-man Chelsea and not even looking like scoring (in fact Chelsea and even Lukaku looked the more likely that second half)
Throwing away a 2-goal lead at home to Brighton
Losing away to a Leicester team wracked with injuries, in poor form, and who had played less than 48 hours earlier whereas we had been well-rested. Even a disappointing draw in that game would have us top now.

If we don't do it, thats where you need to look for the reasons why.

Broken record, but I really hope people keep banging the drum until people like you understand.

The reasons why aren't in games we should have won....because every team has those every season. The reasons why are that we're up against a cheating sportswashing project who have been enabled by the PL and UEFA to spend eye watering sums of money on players that they never should have been allowed to if the PL and UEFA had literally just enforced their own rules.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:14:43 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:09:11 am
I don't think about the Everton handball at all, because I am 100% certain Everton would have missed it or City would have scored a late winner anyway - Everton are that bad.

If we don't win the league there are 3 games that will haunt me:

Playing a full 45 mins at home to 10-man Chelsea and not even looking like scoring (in fact Chelsea and even Lukaku looked the more likely that second half)
Throwing away a 2-goal lead at home to Brighton
Losing away to a Leicester team wracked with injuries, in poor form, and who had played less than 48 hours earlier whereas we had been well-rested. Even a disappointing draw in that game would have us top now.

If we don't do it, thats where you need to look for the reasons why.

I think I'll look at the Premier League allowing Abu Dhabi to do what they want rather than suggest one of our greatest ever sides has let us down.

Absolutely nothing we have done on the pitch has let us down.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:16:59 am
Not sure why so many are confident City will crack. Yes they have at times been less resilient than us. But on Sunday which team looked like they were struggling more under the pressure of the occasion? It was us. We've reeled in a big lead, but there was no sign on Sunday that they're in the process of cracking up.

My one hope is that they put so much into that game that they can't sustain it for the last 7. KDB was pointedly saying afterwards that this must be the way they approach games for the rest of the season. But that may or may not be sustainable for them.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:19:06 am
11.05. Wolves (A)[/size]15.05. West Ham (A)




Them be were the juice is, where the banana skin lies. Let's see how beat up there are once they get there...
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:20:11 am
Feels quite annoying to score two well designed open play goals and concede from two set pieces.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:21:29 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:17:04 am
I want City to go out as soon as humanly possible in the CL. It was the same when Spurs kicked them out. Whatever happens in the league beyond that, happens.

I don't. If they don't have to play a Semi Final in the CL, you can kiss goodbye to the league, 100%. Even City are not machines, their great players are not robots. Make no mistake fatigue will play a part in this story.

City have to get passed Atletico and I expect they will.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:23:25 am
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 10:16:59 am
Not sure why so many are confident City will crack. Yes they have at times been less resilient than us. But on Sunday which team looked like they were struggling more under the pressure of the occasion? It was us. We've reeled in a big lead, but there was no sign on Sunday that they're in the process of cracking up.

My one hope is that they put so much into that game that they can't sustain it for the last 7. KDB was pointedly saying afterwards that this must be the way they approach games for the rest of the season. But that may or may not be sustainable for them.

I keep banging this drum but it doesnt require City to crack.

Were a point behind them with 7 games left and a better goal difference, all it requires is for us to take one point more and 4 less GD than them from the next 7 games.

I get why people are concerned that they might win all of their matches and of course they might but this narrative that its going to require some sort of capitulation is just mad, other than goal difference its as tight as it can possibly be, it could quite easily be decided by something as arbitrary as a dodgy sending off or a striker missing a sitter (and that could either be a Liverpool player, a City player or a player for any of the sides either of us play).

Worth remembering that they havent gone more than 2 games without dropping points this year either.

Long way to go, I think were viewed at about 33% to win the title which feels about right to me.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:24:40 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm
Was great. Although I failed to understand Micah Richards afterwards. He seemed to hint it should stand. Was as baffling as Hodgson after our game.

Commentators were trying to push the same line during the match.
Never hear the same when one of our goals gets ruled out though.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:43:37 am
We look back at yet more key incidents from referees

Man City handball v Everton
Jota pen at Spurs
Wolves ridiculous pen

Thats us well clear

What have we had thats actually won us the game in a single goal victory?
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:52:03 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:21:29 am
I don't. If they don't have to play a Semi Final in the CL, you can kiss goodbye to the league, 100%. Even City are not machines, their great players are not robots. Make no mistake fatigue will play a part in this story.

City have to get passed Atletico and I expect they will.

Why would you expect City to have fatigue but not us if we're both into the semis? We have mentally tougher games vs United and Everton to come as well.

City and us both have the squads to handle multiple competitions. If City get to the semis then they get to the final, I can't see Real Madrid beating them over two legs if Atleico can't. And then you face the prospect of City in the final where a loss would be unthinkable.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:56:31 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:52:03 am
Why would you expect City to have fatigue but not us if we're both into the semis? We have mentally tougher games vs United and Everton to come as well.

City and us both have the squads to handle multiple competitions. If City get to the semis then they get to the final, I can't see Real Madrid beating them over two legs if Atleico can't. And then you face the prospect of City in the final where a loss would be unthinkable.

Don't really understand that logic at all. Real are comfortably clear at the top of La Liga, so would potentially be able to rest players. And also have far better players, including probably the form player in Europe at the moment in Benzema. Atletico havent got past the quarter finals since 2017, Real in the same time have won it twice and had another semi. So yeah....really dont get the mindset that Atletico are just as likely to beat them than Real. Real are a far better team right now.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 10:58:05 am
Absolutely want City out of Europe as soon as possible. If they go out Id make us strong favourites to win it. They could go through and wouldnt necessarily make them drop league points, just making it more likely they could win the league and Champions League. Simeone special on them this week please.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 11:07:44 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:59:25 am
Just want something big enough so the team get to celebrate with the fans.

We won't be having a parade for just the league cup, so need another trophy won.

Completely agree. We obviously missed out in 2020 and I was away in 2019 so Id like to see one more parade before I pop my clogs.

My first one was 1965 and missed 77 and 78 because I was stranded in Rome and London so one more chance would be great.
