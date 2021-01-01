Atletico making it a bastard of a game for them and dragging it to extra time wouldnt be unwelcome.
Ideal scenario would be that, coupled with an exit on pelanties.
Then... having to face us in an FA Cup Semi- and promptly being knocked out.
Meanwhile, we've got a HOME return in the CL, with little to worry about and less intensity and pressure than City who will have to face an absolute bastard of a team who can easily knock them out with the score being a paltry 1-0 away.
We can even haul the big guns of at around the 60th if things go our way.
What's needed against Atleti, is a classic European away performance- score one, then protect the lead and perhaps get another via a setpiece to really seal the deal... but "Classic European Tie"- and City/Guardola don't mix well.
Anyway, they will drop points in the league. We just need them to draw a game, that's all. Hopefully, we do our business.
People keep "praising" City for being able to go on a run of so-and-so matches, but we do this as well.
Forgot that we tie them (18) with longest winning streak in the PL under Jurgen? Then we've got a 16 and a 14-match winning streak, IIRC- and a few 10,11 match streaks.
We drew yesterday to break a 10-match winning streak, so we can most certainly do another 7-game winning streak with relative ease, with a draw in one of the cups (and maybe even a 1-goal margin loss against Benfica) to afford us some respite/rest and re-focus. The winning streak thing is also largely about mentality, so a break in a streak sometimes affords a bit of mental respite.