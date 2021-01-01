Atletico making it a bastard of a game for them and dragging it to extra time wouldnt be unwelcome.



Ideal scenario would be that, coupled with an exit on pelanties.Then... having to face us in an FA Cup Semi- and promptly being knocked out.Meanwhile, we've got a HOME return in the CL, with little to worry about and less intensity and pressure than City who will have to face an absolute bastard of a team who can easily knock them out with the score being a paltry 1-0 away.We can even haul the big guns of at around the 60th if things go our way.What's needed against Atleti, is a classic European away performance- score one, then protect the lead and perhaps get another via a setpiece to really seal the deal... but "Classic European Tie"- and City/Guardola don't mix well.Anyway, they will drop points in the league. We just need them to draw a game, that's all. Hopefully, we do our business.People keep "praising" City for being able to go on a run of so-and-so matches, but we do this as well.Forgot that we tie them (18) with longest winning streak in the PL under Jurgen? Then we've got a 16 and a 14-match winning streak, IIRC- and a few 10,11 match streaks.We drew yesterday to break a 10-match winning streak, so we can most certainly do another 7-game winning streak with relative ease, with a draw in one of the cups (and maybe even a 1-goal margin loss against Benfica) to afford us some respite/rest and re-focus. The winning streak thing is also largely about mentality, so a break in a streak sometimes affords a bit of mental respite.