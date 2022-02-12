I think from a psychological POV it'll be them who are suffering. That was their chance to essentially deal a knock out blow - they were the dominant team, playing at home, went ahead twice, and only got a draw out of it. A win for us would have been great, but we'd still have been within the 'margin of error' with that so to speak - one draw and they're back level, one loss and they're back ahead. Now it's still within the margin of error, just to City's advantage. But one slip and we could be ahead of them again. Sleepless nights all round.
I agree with this, yesterday they had the chance to knock the stuffing out of us and they failed. They now know they have to be perfect, or we will go above them. The pressure is on them, but they also have the pressure from Mansoor to deliver the CL, they know that if they get past Atleti, they are likely, barring a mad upset, playing Real, who will have dumped out both PSG and Chelsea, Chelsea who beat them in last years final. I think they will also know, the pressure isn't on us, Klopp and the boys just deal with these games, FSG aren't on Klopps back like I imagine Mansoor is with Guardiola.