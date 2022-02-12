« previous next »
Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9040 on: Today at 02:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 02:44:39 pm
Douglas Luiz :lmao

He plays for Villa right?



Offline Pradan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9041 on: Today at 02:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:27:08 pm
Just win our games and what will be will be. Would be more galling now to chuck in a draw only to see them drop points somewhere.

Also - as and when the time comes I really hope people tone down the if wed beaten Brentford/Brighton wed be champions chat. If we do go on and win it City fans could say exactly the same about Palace and Southampton. Across a team all teams drop points they shouldnt. If we get 90 points plus again and come win it then it just shows up how ridiculous it is trying to compete with these pricks.

It also gives me huge pride though. Without Jurgen theyd already be celebrating 5 in a row without anyone remotely pushing them close.

If we do end up drawing, they could lose to say Wolves away and if we end up winning the rest, we could win the title on GD.

So dropping points might not be the end of the world. They would need to lose rather than draw, but they did lose to Palace at home so who knows.


Offline Andypandimonium

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9042 on: Today at 03:30:37 pm »
Win every game between now and season end, we are guaranteed two more trophies and what will be will be in the PL. For that reason (amongst others) I will concentrate 100% on the wonderful reds, will visit Anfield as often as possible to give the team the plaudits they deserve, and tune out media commentary as much as possible. Looking forward to the next few weeks as football is easily the best thing going on at the moment.

Up the reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf


Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9043 on: Today at 03:34:36 pm »
Some negativity here. Could view it as City gave their best and it still wasn't enough ;)


Online vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9044 on: Today at 03:38:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:34:36 pm
Some negativity here. Could view it as City gave their best and it still wasn't enough ;)

I wasted a ton of words earlier to say what you've just nailed in a sentence  :D


And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9045 on: Today at 03:49:17 pm »
Some of our after match interviews had our players referencing 18-19.


Online stonecold_jpm

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9046 on: Today at 03:50:19 pm »
Felt beforehand yesterday itll end in in a draw, we did get away with it after the first half but never doubted our team wouldnt keep on fighting. This big one is the semi final I think on Saturday the quadruple/treble on the line, an extra time winner would demoralise either side and galvanise the other like Utd did to Arsenal in 99. Also get in the others heads for the Champions League like Chelsea did beating City in last years semi final.


Online vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9047 on: Today at 03:57:01 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 03:50:19 pm
Felt beforehand yesterday itll end in in a draw, we did get away with it after the first half but never doubted our team wouldnt keep on fighting. This big one is the semi final I think on Saturday the quadruple/treble on the line, an extra time winner would demoralise either side and galvanise the other like Utd did to Arsenal in 99. Also get in the others heads for the Champions League like Chelsea did beating City in last years semi final.

Yes, psycholigically, be a big blow to them as the losers. Will impact on the rest of their campaign. The boss has targeted the semi. That's the one to win. He has a plan...


And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9048 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:34:36 pm
Some negativity here. Could view it as City gave their best and it still wasn't enough ;)

I think from a psychological POV it'll be them who are suffering. That was their chance to essentially deal a knock out blow - they were the dominant team, playing at home, went ahead twice, and only got a draw out of it. A win for us would have been great, but we'd still have been within the 'margin of error' with that so to speak - one draw and they're back level, one loss and they're back ahead. Now it's still within the margin of error, just to City's advantage. But one slip and we could be ahead of them again. Sleepless nights all round.


Offline Pradan

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9049 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:49:17 pm
Some of our after match interviews had our players referencing 18-19.

As in they were defeatist?


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9050 on: Today at 04:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 04:05:29 pm
As in they were defeatist?

Just in the context that they know that City can just reel off wins and they have seen this movie before.

Even Klopp referred to it to be fair. Just the general thing as they can just win all their games but we just have to win ours and hope for a miracle/luck/bad day at the office for City.

Don't think its quite 18-19 in its nature in that in that season the run from January from both was relentless and in this case we only have 7 games.



Online jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9051 on: Today at 04:20:00 pm »
They stepped up, we didn't.

Ali was great.  We were lucky.  They should've had us 3 -1.

I sit Mo, start Diaz on Saturday.




Offline stewil007

  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9052 on: Today at 04:21:55 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 04:20:00 pm
They stepped up, we didn't.

Ali was great.  We were lucky.  They should've had us 3 -1.

I sit Mo, start Diaz on Saturday.



What i read there is that their best was equal to how bad we were....which means we have more to give, yeah? :)


Offline Cafe De Paris

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9053 on: Today at 04:42:00 pm »
We will haunt them every step of the way. We will be there winning again and again when they play first and we play second, we will win. They will think why dont they give up!. We wont. We will keep going all of the way to the end. It wasn't enough a few years ago but with that momentum we won our 6th European cup. That may happen again. So we keep going.



Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9054 on: Today at 04:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 02:44:39 pm
Douglas Luiz :lmao

The 'Douglas Luiz gets revenge final'.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9055 on: Today at 04:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:58:04 pm
I think from a psychological POV it'll be them who are suffering. That was their chance to essentially deal a knock out blow - they were the dominant team, playing at home, went ahead twice, and only got a draw out of it. A win for us would have been great, but we'd still have been within the 'margin of error' with that so to speak - one draw and they're back level, one loss and they're back ahead. Now it's still within the margin of error, just to City's advantage. But one slip and we could be ahead of them again. Sleepless nights all round.

Not sure I agree with that. They actually have gotten over the setback against Palace and upped their levels and their form. Guardiola will pretty much surely be saying the same thing that its in your hands, its only 7 games and you can easily beat the teams we have left to play.

A lot of how they react could be dependent on what happens this coming week though.


Online JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9056 on: Today at 05:07:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:51:15 pm
Not sure I agree with that. They actually have gotten over the setback against Palace and upped their levels and their form. Guardiola will pretty much surely be saying the same thing that its in your hands, its only 7 games and you can easily beat the teams we have left to play.

A lot of how they react could be dependent on what happens this coming week though.

You keep saying that but they've only played 1 league game since the game against Palace and it was against Burnley who are awful. Maybe it'll prove to be the case but it's not really clear they've upped their game yet.

Other than that game they were 1-1 with Southampton until a 60th minute penalty in the FA Cup, they struggled to break down Atletico until the 60th minute and they drew with us.

There's still signs they might have a game in them where they just fall short and don't get the goal (as has happened 4 times in the league this season) imo.


Online courty61

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9057 on: Today at 05:07:48 pm »
If we can beat United then be interesting to see how they react us being top.

They were "14" points ahead (I know we had games in hand etc) and the optics of them being 2nd will be interesting - and the 2 upcoming games will also affect that too



Online duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9058 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:07:48 pm
If we can beat United then be interesting to see how they react us being top.

They were "14" points ahead (I know we had games in hand etc) and the optics of them being 2nd will be interesting - and the 2 upcoming games will also affect that too
It certainly keeps the pressure on, but we were top after the Watford game too, so its not new to them. But youre right we just have to keep winning and placing that pressure back on them and hoping at some point they slip up



Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9059 on: Today at 05:15:40 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:38:50 pm
I wasted a ton of words earlier to say what you've just nailed in a sentence  :D
;D Don't get the negativity on here. The stat I heard today was that they've lost a point every 3 games since turn of the year (or something along those lines). I'm optimistic. I won't be watching their games though.


Online courty61

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9060 on: Today at 05:19:17 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 05:12:45 pm
It certainly keeps the pressure on, but we were top after the Watford game too, so its not new to them. But youre right we just have to keep winning and placing that pressure back on them and hoping at some point they slip up

This is a whole day though. Not 20 mins



Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9061 on: Today at 05:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:58:04 pm
I think from a psychological POV it'll be them who are suffering. That was their chance to essentially deal a knock out blow - they were the dominant team, playing at home, went ahead twice, and only got a draw out of it. A win for us would have been great, but we'd still have been within the 'margin of error' with that so to speak - one draw and they're back level, one loss and they're back ahead. Now it's still within the margin of error, just to City's advantage. But one slip and we could be ahead of them again. Sleepless nights all round.
I genuinely wonder what this page would be like had we lost ;D

It's going to ebb and flow and someone will make a mistake. Not sure how many times we play before them over next few weeks. We just need to make it count and put them under pressure.


Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9062 on: Today at 05:45:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:48:37 pm
The 'Douglas Luiz gets revenge final'.

No Chelsea winning the league with you today KH?



Offline Byrnee

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9063 on: Today at 06:38:12 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/11/manchester-united-supporters-planning-glazers-protest-before-norwich-match

Good job we have them at home, or no doubt they would once again postpone the game and further fuck up our fixture congestion. It's that time of year when the big shiny toy they've been bought hasn't been as much fun as they thought so they've decided they have principles again...







   





Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9064 on: Today at 06:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 06:38:12 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/11/manchester-united-supporters-planning-glazers-protest-before-norwich-match

Good job we have them at home, or no doubt they would once again postpone the game and further fuck up our fixture congestion. It's that time of year when the big shiny toy they've been bought hasn't been as much fun as they thought so they've decided they have principles again...
It worked out well for them last season...


Online wemmick

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9065 on: Today at 06:55:28 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:49:53 am
Surprised to see so much negativity in this thread. The Emptyhad is our unhappiest hunting ground in recent years, and a draw is a good result. I understand all the business about having outcomes in our hands, but I don't see this year's race working out the same way as past years. Sorry if this has already been pointed out (I tired of reading all the posts), but ADFC have only won 5 of their last 9 league games (1 loss, 3 draws). It's not like they had momentum before yesterday's game, and they still don't have it now. It's a big ask even for them to flip a switch and crush 7 opponents in a row, despite what they've done before. We have been the best team in the league since recruiting Diaz, and I still think we're going to overhaul ADFC.

Agreed. One could argue that City pissed away two points yesterday. Twice they had the lead and gave it away. Just we like we did at Anfield against them. I don't recall too many posters on RAWK feeling great about it. City and its supporters are in the wrong head space if they feel good about yesterday's draw. 


Online DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9066 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 06:38:12 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/11/manchester-united-supporters-planning-glazers-protest-before-norwich-match

Good job we have them at home, or no doubt they would once again postpone the game and further fuck up our fixture congestion. It's that time of year when the big shiny toy they've been bought hasn't been as much fun as they thought so they've decided they have principles again...

Fucking bellends.


Offline Victor

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9067 on: Today at 07:17:16 pm »
Fair to say that when city have dropped points this season it was against teams they werent expected to drop points against.

Nobody seems to expect them to drop points in the next  7 games.



Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9068 on: Today at 07:31:41 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 06:55:28 pm
Agreed. One could argue that City pissed away two points yesterday. Twice they had the lead and gave it away. Just we like we did at Anfield against them. I don't recall too many posters on RAWK feeling great about it. City and its supporters are in the wrong head space if they feel good about yesterday's draw.
I checked their forum. They are gutted.


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9069 on: Today at 07:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 06:38:12 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/apr/11/manchester-united-supporters-planning-glazers-protest-before-norwich-match

Good job we have them at home, or no doubt they would once again postpone the game and further fuck up our fixture congestion. It's that time of year when the big shiny toy they've been bought hasn't been as much fun as they thought so they've decided they have principles again...

:lmao

Fucking entitled twats, they've got one the most expensive squads ever, they have a huge wage bill, its not like they are paupers. Maybe they need to be looking at the stands and see why the club is a fucking mess, you "I'm scweam and scweam and scweam until I'm sick" bunch of spoilt wankers ;D




Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9070 on: Today at 07:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:58:04 pm
I think from a psychological POV it'll be them who are suffering. That was their chance to essentially deal a knock out blow - they were the dominant team, playing at home, went ahead twice, and only got a draw out of it. A win for us would have been great, but we'd still have been within the 'margin of error' with that so to speak - one draw and they're back level, one loss and they're back ahead. Now it's still within the margin of error, just to City's advantage. But one slip and we could be ahead of them again. Sleepless nights all round.

I agree with this, yesterday they had the chance to knock the stuffing out of us and they failed. They now know they have to be perfect, or we will go above them. The pressure is on them, but they also have the pressure from Mansoor to deliver the CL, they know that if they get past Atleti, they are likely, barring a mad upset, playing Real, who will have dumped out both PSG and Chelsea, Chelsea who beat them in last years final. I think they will also know, the pressure isn't on us, Klopp and the boys just deal with these games, FSG aren't on Klopps back like I imagine Mansoor is with Guardiola.




Online Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9071 on: Today at 07:47:06 pm »
Hate how much I've come to worry about the Spurs home game.

Harry and Son doing that annoying thing of being really really fucking good again.



Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9072 on: Today at 07:51:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:41:54 pm
I agree with this, yesterday they had the chance to knock the stuffing out of us and they failed. They now know they have to be perfect, or we will go above them. The pressure is on them, but they also have the pressure from Mansoor to deliver the CL, they know that if they get past Atleti, they are likely, barring a mad upset, playing Real, who will have dumped out both PSG and Chelsea, Chelsea who beat them in last years final. I think they will also know, the pressure isn't on us, Klopp and the boys just deal with these games, FSG aren't on Klopps back like I imagine Mansoor is with Guardiola.
The goal that was ruled out will have really hurt them. I was made up when they confirmed that Sterling was off.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9073 on: Today at 07:52:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:36:08 pm
:lmao

Fucking entitled twats, they've got one the most expensive squads ever, they have a huge wage bill, its not like they are paupers. Maybe they need to be looking at the stands and see why the club is a fucking mess, you "I'm scweam and scweam and scweam until I'm sick" bunch of spoilt wankers ;D

The thing is that wages and money arent everything, the club is run abysmally and theyve got every right to protest on that basis. The thing is, where the whole thing loses any legitimacy or authenticity is when they spend every summer crowing like a bunch of fucking kids and magically forgetting all of the issues that they protest about every year once its all gone to shit.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,470
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9074 on: Today at 07:57:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:36:08 pm
:lmao

Fucking entitled twats, they've got one the most expensive squads ever, they have a huge wage bill, its not like they are paupers. Maybe they need to be looking at the stands and see why the club is a fucking mess, you "I'm scweam and scweam and scweam until I'm sick" bunch of spoilt wankers ;D

Their club shop is stocking up on green and gold scarves as we speak.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,064
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #9075 on: Today at 07:59:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:31:41 pm
I checked their forum. They are gutted.

Obviously. Theyre Mancunian. Poor bastards.
Logged
