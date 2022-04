I never watched City's last ten or so games in 18/19. I couldn't do it to myself. I only just intensely followed them on livescore hoping in vain someone would take points off them. There were a few times when sides made it to 50-60 minutes+ without conceding only for City to then score and win it. Leicester comes to mind.



I won't be watching again and I'm not even sure I'll follow their games this time around at all. It's hugely disappointing.