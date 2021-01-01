« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 220 221 222 223 224 [225]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 590442 times)

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8960 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Win our matches and see what happen in the end. In Klopp and the Red we trust!
Logged
Believer

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,572
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8961 on: Today at 09:37:55 am »
We're going to sing our way to the title.

That new Jurgen/Beatles 'I Feel Fine' song is an absolute belter  ;D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,149
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8962 on: Today at 09:39:28 am »
OK, lets put it this way. If anyone has offered us at the start of the season, for April 11th:

- League Cup win
- 1 point behind Man City, with 7 games to be played
- FA Cup semi-final
- CL semi-final

How many of you would have accepted that?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,680
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8963 on: Today at 09:41:38 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:39:28 am
OK, lets put it this way. If anyone has offered us at the start of the season, for April 11th:

- League Cup win
- 1 point behind Man City, with 7 games to be played
- FA Cup semi-final
- CL semi-final

How many of you would have accepted that?

Everybody. I think you are mistaking people talking about the state of play for people who are not happy.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,909
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8964 on: Today at 09:42:07 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:39:28 am
OK, lets put it this way. If anyone has offered us at the start of the season, for April 11th:

- League Cup win
- 1 point behind Man City, with 7 games to be played
- FA Cup semi-final
- CL semi-final

How many of you would have accepted that?

We all would. Its all to play for.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,188
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8965 on: Today at 09:42:53 am »
Still very much in it which youd have taken at almost every point this season

Dont know about anyone else but Im going to try really hard not to watch Citys games - cant go through that again, rooting for the other load of shit while they barely touch the ball for 90 minutes
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,508
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8966 on: Today at 09:42:57 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 08:03:40 am
I dont know why we ARENT talking about Taylor. The first goal from them was from a very dubious foul taken nowhere near the actual incident.. highlighted by the player 'fouled' still being on the floor yet the kick taken at least 10 yards away, and possibly rolling. if we'd done that it would certainly have been brought back. plus he gave quite a few soft free kicks to them but let fouls on us go, notably one where Fabinho was shoved in the back.

Nah. Ref was fine for the most part - this isn't a game where we can say an official influenced a result.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,508
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8967 on: Today at 09:44:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:42:53 am
Still very much in it which youd have taken at almost every point this season

Dont know about anyone else but Im going to try really hard not to watch Citys games - cant go through that again, rooting for the other load of shit while they barely touch the ball for 90 minutes

I don't know why/how people even bother watching their games!

If they're playing - I might check my phone a few times to see what the score is. No point putting myself through the stress and then it's a nice surprise if you check and they've dropped points.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8968 on: Today at 09:46:10 am »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 08:03:40 am
I dont know why we ARENT talking about Taylor. The first goal from them was from a very dubious foul taken nowhere near the actual incident.. highlighted by the player 'fouled' still being on the floor yet the kick taken at least 10 yards away, and possibly rolling. if we'd done that it would certainly have been brought back. plus he gave quite a few soft free kicks to them but let fouls on us go, notably one where Fabinho was shoved in the back.

On the flip side you could argue that Thiago did three questionable tackles and got one yellow. Taylor was surprisingly fair overall. Not perfect but not corrupt in this instance.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8969 on: Today at 09:47:36 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:44:09 am
I don't know why/how people even bother watching their games!

If they're playing - I might check my phone a few times to see what the score is. No point putting myself through the stress and then it's a nice surprise if you check and they've dropped points.

I haven't watched one of their games in years other than against us, I find the brutal efficiency when they play most teams to be utterly boring. This won't change.

Will keep a check and hope but won't torture myself to watch.

All we got to do is win our games, and that will put us in a good position for momentum, whether that is for the league, for another comp, or for next year to start running - we just need to build up some good momentum which will serve us well in some way down the line
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,188
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8970 on: Today at 09:48:46 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:44:09 am
I don't know why/how people even bother watching their games!

If they're playing - I might check my phone a few times to see what the score is. No point putting myself through the stress and then it's a nice surprise if you check and they've dropped points.

Watched them all in the 18/19 run in  was grim af :)
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,558
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8971 on: Today at 09:49:24 am »
City raise their game against us more than any other side.
The city we play against is different to the one that plays in any other game, stemming from the way we absolutely battered them in a few of our early games where nobody else would lay a glove...they really want to beat us.
We also play in a manner that no other team does, actually to their strengths so thats why these games are always massive and by fine margins (due to our quality)

They can also go on 7,8,9 game winning streaks and with their fixture list you'd think they will now.

But when they do drop points, its always unexpected and teams that do get a result sit back and counter. I'm hoping the teams they face that have something to play for can make it happen again.
I feel the cup competitions will play a part also.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8972 on: Today at 09:49:56 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:44:09 am
I don't know why/how people even bother watching their games!

If they're playing - I might check my phone a few times to see what the score is. No point putting myself through the stress and then it's a nice surprise if you check and they've dropped points.

I gave up after their robbery at Arsenal. Where Rhodri had about 30 fouls and then scored the winner. Save the stress and anguish for our games.

Also as someone else has said - when they play most sides they're boring as fuck. (They were great to watch yesterday because they had someone who went toe to toe with them, when they're better than someone they're so boring)
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8973 on: Today at 09:53:05 am »
Their lack of a striker is overplayed sometimes (they do, for example - have one of Brazil's strikers..., and Mahrez with 20+ goals is a pretty accomplished finisher) - but maybe that'll play a factor. Both of us will have games where we concede a lucky breakaway to a shit team, and the ball just won't go in. Back in previous years they've had Aguero who would at least once in a game pop in the right place and need one chance - there's an argument they don't have that.

If we somehow wrestle it off them (and claw back a 13 point deficit to the most financially doped side in history) - the fact they spent £100m of oil money on a Wish David Beckham in Grealish rather than Kane or Haaland will be the reason.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,149
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8974 on: Today at 09:56:54 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:42:07 am
We all would. Its all to play for.

Exactly. There is absolutely no need for any negativity or bed wetting. We are having one of the best seasons this club has ever seen, we have a World class manager and a World class team, and we look fit and ready for the challenge ahead. Just enjoy the ride. This is an awesome time to be a LFC supporter ...
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,909
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8975 on: Today at 10:07:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:56:54 am
Exactly. There is absolutely no need for any negativity or bed wetting. We are having one of the best seasons this club has ever seen, we have a World class manager and a World class team, and we look fit and ready for the challenge ahead. Just enjoy the ride. This is an awesome time to be a LFC supporter ...

I get the frustration from the draw but even if we finish second then its a great achievement.

Plus we can crack on next year like we did the year we won it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8976 on: Today at 10:07:36 am »
Leeds away isnt a good fixture with the schedule City have.

Leeds have players back & are the fittest side in the league. That wont be easy.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8977 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
City have only dropped points against 4 sides this season and weirdly have done it in 8 games, so failed to beat us, Spurs, Palace and Southampton. Sadly theyve won every other game so far so doesnt bode well.

We still have a chance though, we just need to keep winning for as long as possible and see what happens.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,680
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8978 on: Today at 10:14:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:10:46 am
City have only dropped points against 4 sides this season and weirdly have done it in 8 games, so failed to beat us, Spurs, Palace and Southampton. Sadly theyve won every other game so far so doesnt bode well.

We still have a chance though, we just need to keep winning for as long as possible and see what happens.

The thing is 7 games isn't that many. Its very much the final stretch. There is not much football left and thats where City will think we are now playing well again, there is very little football to be played and the teams we are playing are nowhere near as good as us.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8979 on: Today at 10:14:57 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:42:53 am
Still very much in it which youd have taken at almost every point this season

Dont know about anyone else but Im going to try really hard not to watch Citys games - cant go through that again, rooting for the other load of shit while they barely touch the ball for 90 minutes

I did that in 08/09 and 18/19 and it is soul destroying
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,034
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8980 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:13 am
The thing is 7 games isn't that many. Its very much the final stretch. There is not much football left and thats where City will think we are now playing well again, there is very little football to be played and the teams we are playing are nowhere near as good as us.

It is less likely to happen the further we go into the season too, they simply aren't dropping points in the final 2 games of the season if thats all they need to win the title.

If its gonna happen it has to happen in the next couple for me.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8981 on: Today at 10:18:13 am »
Unless West Ham need something for a European Place..
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,909
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8982 on: Today at 10:18:43 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:15:14 am
It is less likely to happen the further we go into the season too, they simply aren't dropping points in the final 2 games of the season if thats all they need to win the title.

If its gonna happen it has to happen in the next couple for me.

Why arent they dropping points in the final two ?

People just need to stop over analysing every thing.

Just win our matches and if its enough then thats great. If not then go again next season.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,739
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8983 on: Today at 10:19:53 am »
Atletico making it a bastard of a game for them and dragging it to extra time wouldnt be unwelcome.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,330
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8984 on: Today at 10:20:10 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:15:14 am
It is less likely to happen the further we go into the season too, they simply aren't dropping points in the final 2 games of the season if thats all they need to win the title.

If its gonna happen it has to happen in the next couple for me.

I dunno, if we go into the last game of the season still a point behind it still builds nicely into the whole 'Gerrard, Coutinho, Ings, Grealish, Douglas Luiz' storyline. Admittedly it'd still be very unlikely, but stranger things have happened. I do think we need to carry on with the 'one game at a time' mantra. We need to keep going top when we have the chance (we can next game against United, for 24 hours, we play Newcastle 6 hours before they play Leeds, we play Spurs the day before they play Newcastle).
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,680
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8985 on: Today at 10:20:40 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:18:43 am
Why arent they dropping points in the final two ?

People just need to stop over analysing every thing.

Just win our matches and if its enough then thats great. If not then go again next season.

Its a thread talking about the PL run in. Whatever happens its still an amazing season from us and nobody is criticising the team for that.

If all the debate is like you describe then lets not bother talking about anything and shut this thread down. You can discuss something and still be happy about whatever happens.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,596
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8986 on: Today at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 10:18:13 am
Unless West Ham need something for a European Place..

If we find ourselves in a situation where we're pinning our hopes on David Moyes, then we have no hope... ;D
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,034
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8987 on: Today at 10:24:24 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:18:43 am
Why arent they dropping points in the final two ?

People just need to stop over analysing every thing.

Just win our matches and if its enough then thats great. If not then go again next season.

I just don't see it thats all, they're a ridiculous team who have never faltered when it comes to winning the title in a close race, pressure doesn't get to them, I have a feeling if it happens it'll be the Wolves game.

Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8988 on: Today at 10:26:56 am »
We could end the season with 94 points, having lost only twice all season (potentially one less than the winners), a goal difference of at least +64 and still not win the league...

If that happens then you just have to hold your hands up.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:44 am by gazzalfc »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,330
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8989 on: Today at 10:30:02 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:24:24 am
I just don't see it thats all, they're a ridiculous team who have never faltered when it comes to winning the title in a close race, pressure doesn't get to them, I have a feeling if it happens it'll be the Wolves game.

They've had a close race once though, right?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8990 on: Today at 10:32:59 am »
De Bruyne is the main man for them, in the form he is in right now they will win most games against lesser teams where he plays the full 90. Either he creates so many chances or if necessary scores a worldie himself. He had two weeks rest during the internationals and since then has looked even better than ever.

Be interesting how Pep rotates for Atletico and our Semi. De Bruyne has played 80 against Burnley, 90 against atletico, 90 against us, most likely 90 against atletico on wednesday, will he then be able to play another 90 against us on saturday. I think Pep hasnt rotated as much as he has the last couple of years, will be interesting to see how this effects their performances.

They are somewhat lucky they play Brighton after that tough period in the league. Its probably the easiest team to play in the league right now. They've got nothing to play for and on top of that have been shit for most of the second part of the season. They will stroll past them even with a second string side out...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:02 am by Larse »
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,034
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8991 on: Today at 10:35:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:30:02 am
They've had a close race once though, right?

11/12, 13/14, 18/19.

They'd be 4/4 for title races if they win this year, I can't remember a time they were in a battle and come 2nd
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,056
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8992 on: Today at 10:35:45 am »
I think we can afford to rotate 2-3 big names midweek and they cant. That might mean he has to rest them in the semi. Even if he we make changes, I fancy the likes of Diaz to freshen us up. Really hope we win that one. Obviously makes us favourites for a second trophy and also reminds us theyre bearable if/when we face them in Europe too.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,330
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8993 on: Today at 10:38:27 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 10:35:38 am
11/12, 13/14, 18/19.

They'd be 4/4 for title races if they win this year, I can't remember a time they were in a battle and come 2nd

How are 11/12 and 13/14 relevant? Not being funny. But they were a different manager and literally none of the players are still there. And if we're being completely factual they did falter in both 11/12 and 13/14 anyway, it was just that their rivals also faltered.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8994 on: Today at 10:38:53 am »
Most unfortunate thing about the two draws with City is that we all start thinking about the games we didn't win against the rest of the league as the reason for not winning the title if City are perfect from herein. If they had beaten us fair and square yesterday then that would have made it easier for me to digest I think. We will be hoping that Brighton can do us a favour next and when they get turned over, the memory of that two goal lead at Anfield being frittered away will come back to the forefront of minds.

Anyway, two big games to come before we play PL again.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 220 221 222 223 224 [225]   Go Up
« previous next »
 