De Bruyne is the main man for them, in the form he is in right now they will win most games against lesser teams where he plays the full 90. Either he creates so many chances or if necessary scores a worldie himself. He had two weeks rest during the internationals and since then has looked even better than ever.



Be interesting how Pep rotates for Atletico and our Semi. De Bruyne has played 80 against Burnley, 90 against atletico, 90 against us, most likely 90 against atletico on wednesday, will he then be able to play another 90 against us on saturday. I think Pep hasnt rotated as much as he has the last couple of years, will be interesting to see how this effects their performances.



They are somewhat lucky they play Brighton after that tough period in the league. Its probably the easiest team to play in the league right now. They've got nothing to play for and on top of that have been shit for most of the second part of the season. They will stroll past them even with a second string side out...