Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 569872 times)

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 02:06:18 pm »
Don't think Taylor is biased or bad at all these days and Tierney on VAR, while a questionable choice, is still by far preferable to the blatantly bent and inept Kavanagh.

Quit the whining, we're gonna go there and win.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 02:06:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:59:26 pm
Firstly, I'm not sure there's anyone here who is losing sleep that they're not taken seriously by the likes of you, Jack and a few others who don't like to be named (with respect). Particularly when those posters seem absolutely primed for any sort of questioning of officials with 'Haha tin foil hat conspiracy this is great haha' posts the moment they see it.

Secondly.....seriously? Why is there absolutely fuck all in the media about the sportswashing exploits of Man City, aside from 'fringe, random corners' of the broadsheets? Why was Guardiola never questioned anywhere nearly as much as Tuchel and Howe about his bosses, even now? The other week journalists were asking his opinion, with no hint of irony, on whether he thought it was fair that those two should be asked questions about his owners human rights records. Why do pundits never once acknowledge the reason for Man Citys 'dominance'? And why would you think its bad for the PL product? Opposition fans hate Liverpool, and are blasé about Man City.

Their boss is the most famous 'United fan' referee in history, due to his performances favouring them. Taylor famously supports Altrincham. Of course he does, why wouldnt you choose to support Altrincham when you live in an area hugely populated by United fans and have a United supporting family, and coming into football at a time when United are absolutely dominating English football. Fair point on Paul Tierney though, he's got no reason to be biased against Liverpool. He was born in Salford so I assume he supports them.

As a side note....what do you expect from your constant snide digs about conspiracies when you see these sorts of post? Instead of just you know....not replying? We're going into our biggest league game, in a competitive sense, for donkeys years and we get this news....and you want us to know how sensible, logical and grounded you are, is that it? Do you want us to think 'Ahhh that Knight, he's a sensible lad I'm gonna change my opinion'? Because you do know corruption has happened right? Not just in the world, but in football? Involving referees? In a big European League?


My favourite bit is keeping track of where the refs are from and being aware of who they supposedly support. Do you have a spreadsheet? Who have we brought in to track where they go for a pint?

Were all weird, including me, Lobo, so dont it too personally.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 02:08:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:39 pm
Debating those of you that believe theres an anti liverpool refs conspiracy is obv impossible - when someones convinced of something that has no demonstrable counter factual (eg I cant be certain City arent paying off refs) theres nowhere to go
 

Can you be certain that there is no under the table payments or otherwise happening? If you are, how can you be 100% certain?

How can you explain the repeated decisions given in favour of probably the most corrupt club the league has ever seen?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 02:08:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:39 pm
snip

If it's not 'conspiracy' it is incompetence. Why pick those referees for this game? Is it not hard enough for the refs, reffing the biggest PL game in god knows how long without having to avoid accusations of bias given where they're from [which didn't used to be allowed, incidentally]. Would it have been hard to pick literally ANYONE other than a ref Klopp has said 'I have no problem with any referee, only you?' for the VAR operative?

It doesn't have to be a full fledged 'conspiracy/match fixing/whatever for it to absolutely stink. People are completely right to be pissed off.

EDIT - for what it's worth and for a balance of sorts - Mike Dean shouldn't be near this fixture either.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 02:19:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:39 pm
Debating those of you that believe theres an anti liverpool refs conspiracy is obv impossible - when someones convinced of something that has no demonstrable counter factual (eg I cant be certain City arent paying off refs) theres nowhere to go

All i would say is that its sad this forum has become so infused with it (and its been more and more prominent in recent months)
Its not interesting to read (its whining, gnashing of teeth and conspiracy), its not about the team or players but about something outside our control. Its also small time stuff, frankly, that makes us no different from any other fan base - although some of you have taken it way further than other fans do in fairness

I cant imagine what its like to think that football is rigged against your team but still follow it and be massively into it  must be a decently unhappy place to be
I hope we get to leave these ideas behind soon because we are living through one of our greatest ever eras and Id struggle to believe a conspiracy theory around refs is what most of us want to fixate on and remember it for 

Completely agree with this.

all bar 1 or 2 of English referees being shite isn't really up for debate though.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 02:20:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:39 pm
Debating those of you that believe theres an anti liverpool refs conspiracy is obv impossible - when someones convinced of something that has no demonstrable counter factual (eg I cant be certain City arent paying off refs) theres nowhere to go

All i would say is that its sad this forum has become so infused with it (and its been more and more prominent in recent months)
Its not interesting to read (its whining, gnashing of teeth and conspiracy), its not about the team or players but about something outside our control. Its also small time stuff, frankly, that makes us no different from any other fan base - although some of you have taken it way further than other fans do in fairness

I cant imagine what its like to think that football is rigged against your team but still follow it and be massively into it  must be a decently unhappy place to be
I hope we get to leave these ideas behind soon because we are living through one of our greatest ever eras and Id struggle to believe a conspiracy theory around refs is what most of us want to fixate on and remember it for

In the nicest way possible Jack, some of the people who you're talking about on RAWK and have already responded to you generally come across as some of the more passionate, positive supporters on RAWK (and again in the nicest way possible, the opposite would be true about certain posters who take a similar position to yourself). So I'm not quite sure your 'decently unhappy place to be' is really correct.

And you seem to struggle with the idea that you don't have to debate it. You can just ignore it, or read it and roll your eyes and move on. But you don't. So we now have a situation where such a huge game is given the officiating appointments its been given, one of whom has demonstrably been involved in costing us points and helping Man City to points this season (I'd hope to god you're not going to debate the performance of Tierney in those instances but who knows) and we've got people like yourself and Knight taking this almost abnormal pleasure in calling people out for questioning why the fuck that's happened when its a game that had Michael Oliver written all over it, and that Tierney in particular should be absolutely  nowhere near. At best, at absolute best, its the PGMOL going 'we wont be swayed'.

And it'll be the same at the weekend from you chaps. We'll either get 'Haha tinfoil hat conspiracy theorists still going on about referees' or we'll get 'see you silly tinfoil hat conspiracy theorists, there was nothing to worry about'.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 02:24:11 pm »
Having seen the shite that has gone on in Italy over the years, I'd never say there is no chance there is corruption going on, but my issue with the officials from Manchester who get our games is that, while they might be as clean as a whistle, they will show bias. You grow up in a Liverpool family/Liverpool area of the City, then you will have anti Manc bias and the same is true for Manchester refs.

City fans go mad when Taylor gets the Derby, they know what he is. As I have already said, someone who actually asked Kavanagh who he supports says he's 100% NOT City and is 99% sure he's a Utd fan.

Not a single Utd fan I know, and I'm talking about born in Manchester Mancs, who go the game, want us to win the League. They're in a horrible place, we could do the quad and they don't want that. They want City to win the League and if worst case scenario happens and we meet in the Final, they want us to win the CL, so that we can't do the quad, City can't do the Treble and City don't win the European Cup.

For games like this, they should not be appointing Manc refs.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 02:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:06:30 pm

My favourite bit is keeping track of where the refs are from and being aware of who they supposedly support. Do you have a spreadsheet? Who have we brought in to track where they go for a pint?

Were all weird, including me, Lobo, so dont it too personally.

See this, this just sums you up Knight. Its what I referred to before, a sort of abnormal pleasure in making out people are acting weirdly (you didn't answer any of the questions by the way :))

And yep you're right, we all have a spreadsheet with referees birthplaces on. I can't imagine there's an easier way to find that sort of info out (incidentally I also just very quickly found out from my kids TV presenting spreadsheet that Timmy Mallet is 66 and was born in Stockport. These speadsheets do come in very handy)
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 02:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:06:30 pm

My favourite bit is keeping track of where the refs are from and being aware of who they supposedly support. Do you have a spreadsheet? Who have we brought in to track where they go for a pint?

Were all weird, including me, Lobo, so dont it too personally.

I still know that Martin Bodenham is from East Looe in Cornwall and I cant remember a single decision he ever made.

To Jacks point. This is indeed the finest Liverpool team most os us has ever seen. And of course well remember them fondly whatever happens. But the game at the Etihad last time came down to incredibly fine margins and this one could again. It could be the difference between people saying Klopp only won one title or being a serial title winner. Any sniff of a controversial decision and PGMOL have made its much bigger talking point that it needed to be because they couldnt help themselves by picking two Manc refs.

Im not saying the league is fixed and its all a big conspiracy. Just pointing out its an awful decision. Dont really see how anyone can disagree.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 02:30:50 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:24:31 pm
See this, this just sums you up Knight. Its what I referred to before, a sort of abnormal pleasure in making out people are acting weirdly (you didn't answer any of the questions by the way :))

And yep you're right, we all have a spreadsheet with referees birthplaces on. I can't imagine there's an easier way to find that sort of info out (incidentally I also just very quickly found out from my kids TV presenting spreadsheet that Timmy Mallet is 66 and was born in Stockport. These speadsheets do come in very handy)

Its a bizarre, pointless to actually engage with, trope that consistently raises its head on this forum and it should be called out on occasion. But Im not going to call it out by offering rational arguments because its an unfalsifiable conspiracy theory and Id be wasting my time. As for the personal comments, play nice Lobo.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 02:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:25:56 pm
I think its also an indication that the head of PGMOL either finds it funny, is too thick to realise, or just doesnt give a shit about annoying one of the biggest clubs in the league.

The PGMOL are probably just incompetent and a wider reflection of officiating standards in this country.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:08:54 pm
Can you be certain that there is no under the table payments or otherwise happening? If you are, how can you be 100% certain?

How can you explain the repeated decisions given in favour of probably the most corrupt club the league has ever seen?

Whatever your position on this is, the first part of your post is a deeply flawed argument and can be applied to pretty much anything eg prove to me that Santa Claus doesnt exist and by that I am in no way likening this to someone believing in Santa Claus, it isnt my intention to make an insulting comparison Im just illustrating that being 100% sure that something isnt happening is practically impossible.

The second part is subjective, a lot of them can be explained (and often are on a Monday morning on the VAR thread done by that ESPN journo), some of them, like the Everton one, its incredibly difficult to. My opinion on it is that in unexplainable is no where near frequent enough to consider it worrisome that theres some deep rooted corruption at play, if you feel that there is then fair enough its your prerogative and decisions like the choice of referee for the weekend will do little to help with that.

Each to their own, Ive said my piece on it enough times so I wont repeat it. What I will say is that I just truly hope that come Monday morning we arent sat here talking about a refereeing incident (unless its one thats benefitted us) as I really cant be arsed with it. Its draining as fuck and absolutely isnt what the game should be about, but unfortunately it often is about it, thats unarguable. Whether you believe thats down to incompetence or something more sinister is up to you.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 02:36:59 pm »
Not arsed if Curly Watts was ref, the Gallaghers ran the line and Ricky Hatton was on VAR because well still smash them. Will just be more of a sweet victory the more they try to stick obstacles in our way.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:29:05 pm
I still know that Martin Bodenham is from East Looe in Cornwall and I cant remember a single decision he ever made.


Ha ha - back in the day I feel like knowing a ref's name, you'd know where he was from almost as a 'surname' as that would be in the programme/on screen. Mark Clattenburg- chester le street. 
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 02:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:30:50 pm
Its a bizarre, pointless to actually engage with, trope that consistently raises its head on this forum and it should be called out on occasion. But Im not going to call it out by offering rational arguments because its an unfalsifiable conspiracy theory and Id be wasting my time. As for the personal comments, play nice Lobo.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:06:30 pm

My favourite bit is keeping track of where the refs are from and being aware of who they supposedly support. Do you have a spreadsheet? Who have we brought in to track where they go for a pint?

Were all weird, including me, Lobo, so dont it too personally.

:D

Splendid.

As for it being unfalsifiable, it depends what aspect you actually mean. Referees being biased towards certain teams? That's not unfalsifiable, its literally been confirmed by ex-referees. Referees and PGMOL being biased against Liverpool? Well sure, but then we've all got eyes and ears and can see performances from officials. We're well into double figures for who they could have chosen for this game, particularly in terms of VAR official, and yet they choose Taylor and Tierney. Whats actually baffling is this is the line of argument that you and a few others have taken when its so blatantly a ridiculously stupid (at best) decision.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 02:43:47 pm »
I used to hate the conspiracy shouts myself, but the penalty at the Etihad when the ball hit Moutinho in the chest, followed by the Everton handball to me says different.

Even Lampard called it corrupt in a roundabout way in his interview.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 02:44:45 pm »
The fact that even Klopp took it up with tierney on the pitch suggests we arent all crazy here.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 02:45:26 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:39:55 pm
Ha ha - back in the day I feel like knowing a ref's name, you'd know where he was from almost as a 'surname' as that would be in the programme/on screen. Mark Clattenburg- chester le street. 
Graham Poll - The Thing from Tring.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 02:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:08:54 pm
Can you be certain that there is no under the table payments or otherwise happening? If you are, how can you be 100% certain?

It's really hard to prove a negative.

Flipping it though what actual evidence do you have that a team is paying off refs?

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:08:54 pm
How can you explain the repeated decisions given in favour of probably the most corrupt club the league has ever seen?

The City game v Everton and the handball is unexplainable. Beyond that I'm not sure there's anything that goes into that category. Nothing that springs to mind. They got the benefit of the decisions against Arsenal but to me that felt two 50:50 decisions going in their favour rather than obvious outright blatant cheating.

I don't take that much notice to this in the detail others do. Maybe there's other decisions I've missed. I know e've had a few go against us. But there's things like the Mane possible red card in the 1st min v Chelsea where we've got the rub of the green. Opposition supporters will point to the penalty at the weekend as VAR helping Liverpool. I think it was a pen but people will point to that not being penalised in lots of other games until Liverpool needing a pen near then of a must win game to make it safe.

It's very easy to think there's narrative or conspiracy against your club. Whether that's the referees, commentators, the wider media. Every fan base says exactly the same thing. The refereeing piece is mainly incompetence. Or at least that would be my bet based on the evidence  I see. Anthony Taylor is not the best ref in England. That's Oliver. But Taylor is still the other English ref who gets UEFA games (whether club or international tournament). He's rubbish but it probably needs to be Taylor or Oliver for our games. It should be Oliver and not idea why PGMOL would add pressure to themselves and officials by doing otherwise.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:41:25 pm
:D

Splendid.

As for it being unfalsifiable, it depends what aspect you actually mean. Referees being biased towards certain teams? That's not unfalsifiable, its literally been confirmed by ex-referees. Referees and PGMOL being biased against Liverpool? Well sure, but then we've all got eyes and ears and can see performances from officials. We're well into double figures for who they could have chosen for this game, particularly in terms of VAR official, and yet they choose Taylor and Tierney. Whats actually baffling is this is the line of argument that you and a few others have taken when its so blatantly a ridiculously stupid (at best) decision.

When someone points out that we all have our foibles, and explicitly includes themselves in such as assessment, that isnt a personal attack, which I think you know.

Whats unfalsifiable is the idea that Manc supporting refs were DELIBERATELY chosen because they would give decisions against Liverpool. The conspiracy part is unfalsifiable. Everyone accepts that refs arent perfect, were all much more elephant than rider (to use psychologist Jonathan Haidts analogy for the relation between conscious decision making (rider) and unconscious decision making (elephant).) I suspect most of us would accept that refs from Manchester arent the best choice for games involving Man City. I hope everyone would accept that the refs are sometimes inept and that VAR actually makes those worse very often. But its when you start talking corruption and theyre not even trying to hide it that you move into the unfalsifiable territory.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 03:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:33:45 pm
Whatever your position on this is, the first part of your post is a deeply flawed argument and can be applied to pretty much anything eg prove to me that Santa Claus doesnt exist and by that I am in no way likening this to someone believing in Santa Claus, it isnt my intention to make an insulting comparison Im just illustrating that being 100% sure that something isnt happening is practically impossible.

The second part is subjective, a lot of them can be explained (and often are on a Monday morning on the VAR thread done by that ESPN journo), some of them, like the Everton one, its incredibly difficult to. My opinion on it is that in unexplainable is no where near frequent enough to consider it worrisome that theres some deep rooted corruption at play, if you feel that there is then fair enough its your prerogative and decisions like the choice of referee for the weekend will do little to help with that.

Each to their own, Ive said my piece on it enough times so I wont repeat it. What I will say is that I just truly hope that come Monday morning we arent sat here talking about a refereeing incident (unless its one thats benefitted us) as I really cant be arsed with it. Its draining as fuck and absolutely isnt what the game should be about, but unfortunately it often is about it, thats unarguable. Whether you believe thats down to incompetence or something more sinister is up to you.

Weren't some of your earliest posts on RAWK talking about the 'Enfield Poltergeist'? :D
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 03:11:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:06:03 pm
Weren't some of your earliest posts on RAWK talking about the 'Enfield Poltergeist'? :D

Hahah I was waiting for someone to bring that up :lmao

They were but to be fair I never used the argument that you cant prove it isnt true.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 03:21:34 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:39 pm
Debating those of you that believe theres an anti liverpool refs conspiracy is obv impossible - when someones convinced of something that has no demonstrable counter factual (eg I cant be certain City arent paying off refs) theres nowhere to go

All i would say is that its sad this forum has become so infused with it (and its been more and more prominent in recent months)
Its not interesting to read (its whining, gnashing of teeth and conspiracy), its not about the team or players but about something outside our control. Its also small time stuff, frankly, that makes us no different from any other fan base - although some of you have taken it way further than other fans do in fairness

I cant imagine what its like to think that football is rigged against your team but still follow it and be massively into it  must be a decently unhappy place to be
I hope we get to leave these ideas behind soon because we are living through one of our greatest ever eras and Id struggle to believe a conspiracy theory around refs is what most of us want to fixate on and remember it for 

Whilst I agree with you that it is unlikely that refs are being paid off, it would be naive, with respect, to think that refs are merely incompetent and that every fanbase thinks that there is a conspiracy against their team. The facts do not support such alleged incompetence. It has taken VAR (where an official has the benefit of all angles) to expose such bias. It isn't incompetence but a blind bias that has its base in several factors, one of which, are the narratives spun by the media and so called pundits. Fans calling and exposing such bias should be entitled to do so without being labelled as being "sad" or "nowhere to go". You are right that we should be enjoying the ride and this team, in particular, is rising above such bias ("incompetence") and deserves both respect and admiration.  History is littered with examples of corruption by those few in power and Mike Riley and his bandits are not and should not be immune from criticism. The finest example I can put forward is Riley's performance in the Man Utd v Arsenal game where Man Utd broke the winning run of the Invincibles.  How does one explain such performance?? Certainly and surely cannot simply be disregarded as incompetence.
Notwithstanding the above, I am somehow okay with Anthony Taylor but Tierney on VAR is of concern.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 03:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:45:26 pm
Graham Poll - The Thing from Tring.

The classic of its genre.

FA Cup Final Joe Worrall was from Warrington I think.

And fairly sure there was a ref from a place called Great Bookham which is lovely stuff.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 03:29:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:03:39 pm
Debating those of you that believe theres an anti liverpool refs conspiracy is obv impossible - when someones convinced of something that has no demonstrable counter factual (eg I cant be certain City arent paying off refs) theres nowhere to go

All i would say is that its sad this forum has become so infused with it (and its been more and more prominent in recent months)
Its not interesting to read (its whining, gnashing of teeth and conspiracy), its not about the team or players but about something outside our control. Its also small time stuff, frankly, that makes us no different from any other fan base - although some of you have taken it way further than other fans do in fairness

I cant imagine what its like to think that football is rigged against your team but still follow it and be massively into it  must be a decently unhappy place to be
I hope we get to leave these ideas behind soon because we are living through one of our greatest ever eras and Id struggle to believe a conspiracy theory around refs is what most of us want to fixate on and remember it for

Why are they putting two refs from Manchester in charge of this fixture. What sort of logic leads you to the point where you think that is a good idea?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 03:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:54:11 pm
When someone points out that we all have our foibles, and explicitly includes themselves in such as assessment, that isnt a personal attack, which I think you know.

Whats unfalsifiable is the idea that Manc supporting refs were DELIBERATELY chosen because they would give decisions against Liverpool. The conspiracy part is unfalsifiable. Everyone accepts that refs arent perfect, were all much more elephant than rider (to use psychologist Jonathan Haidts analogy for the relation between conscious decision making (rider) and unconscious decision making (elephant).) I suspect most of us would accept that refs from Manchester arent the best choice for games involving Man City. I hope everyone would accept that the refs are sometimes inept and that VAR actually makes those worse very often. But its when you start talking corruption and theyre not even trying to hide it that you move into the unfalsifiable territory.

Biggest head to head game in years and out of all the refs they could choose they choose two Mancs. I'm sorry if that doesn't set alarm bells ringing in your head you're naive.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8546 on: Today at 03:34:33 pm »
2 fucking waste of oxygen c*nts in charge.

very nice ;D
