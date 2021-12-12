Can you be certain that there is no under the table payments or otherwise happening? If you are, how can you be 100% certain?



How can you explain the repeated decisions given in favour of probably the most corrupt club the league has ever seen?



It's really hard to prove a negative.Flipping it though what actual evidence do you have that a team is paying off refs?The City game v Everton and the handball is unexplainable. Beyond that I'm not sure there's anything that goes into that category. Nothing that springs to mind. They got the benefit of the decisions against Arsenal but to me that felt two 50:50 decisions going in their favour rather than obvious outright blatant cheating.I don't take that much notice to this in the detail others do. Maybe there's other decisions I've missed. I know e've had a few go against us. But there's things like the Mane possible red card in the 1st min v Chelsea where we've got the rub of the green. Opposition supporters will point to the penalty at the weekend as VAR helping Liverpool. I think it was a pen but people will point to that not being penalised in lots of other games until Liverpool needing a pen near then of a must win game to make it safe.It's very easy to think there's narrative or conspiracy against your club. Whether that's the referees, commentators, the wider media. Every fan base says exactly the same thing. The refereeing piece is mainly incompetence. Or at least that would be my bet based on the evidence I see. Anthony Taylor is not the best ref in England. That's Oliver. But Taylor is still the other English ref who gets UEFA games (whether club or international tournament). He's rubbish but it probably needs to be Taylor or Oliver for our games. It should be Oliver and not idea why PGMOL would add pressure to themselves and officials by doing otherwise.