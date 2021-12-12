Having seen the shite that has gone on in Italy over the years, I'd never say there is no chance there is corruption going on, but my issue with the officials from Manchester who get our games is that, while they might be as clean as a whistle, they will show bias. You grow up in a Liverpool family/Liverpool area of the City, then you will have anti Manc bias and the same is true for Manchester refs.
City fans go mad when Taylor gets the Derby, they know what he is. As I have already said, someone who actually asked Kavanagh who he supports says he's 100% NOT City and is 99% sure he's a Utd fan.
Not a single Utd fan I know, and I'm talking about born in Manchester Mancs, who go the game, want us to win the League. They're in a horrible place, we could do the quad and they don't want that. They want City to win the League and if worst case scenario happens and we meet in the Final, they want us to win the CL, so that we can't do the quad, City can't do the Treble and City don't win the European Cup.
For games like this, they should not be appointing Manc refs.