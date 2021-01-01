If you didn't laugh ...Hoping the mods take it easy on Sunday because there could be some very heinous comments made and I imagine I'll end up making a few myself
You've got a ref who claims he supports Altrincham, who was born and brought up in Wythenshawe and his entire family are Utd supporters and season ticket holders. There is no way on earth his is impartial when he refs our games. He's fucking clever though, he refs in a way that disrupts our rythmn
You've got a ref who claims he supports Altrincham, who was born and brought up in Wythenshawe and his entire family are Utd supporters and season ticket holders. There is no way on earth his is impartial when he refs our games. He's fucking clever though, he refs in a way that disrupts our rythmn
Tierney was on-field referee for the match against Spurs, not VAR. He was also the on-field referee who didn't award the penalty for the Rodri handball against Everton. Andre Marriner was VAR for the Wolves game where City got a penalty for handball which should have been overturned, and he is 4th official for our game against City.
Referee: Anthony Taylor (pictured). Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
The conspiracy theories on refs are, probably, the best part of this forum. Even Lobo, who wont take the least amount of (perceived)nonsense on anything else, turns when it comes to this. Great entertainment.
Said this would be the case to my brother, not even a surprise in the slightest. I really hope Klopp makes a reference to it before the game just to make it make headlines/raise a bit of awareness to hopefully minimise the fuckery.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.77]