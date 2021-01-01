« previous next »
-Willo-

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:27:39 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:27:20 pm
If you didn't laugh ...

Hoping the mods take it easy on Sunday because there could be some very heinous comments made and I imagine I'll end up making a few myself  ;D

Hahaha
Jm55

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:28:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:52 pm


You've got a ref who claims he supports Altrincham, who was born and brought up in Wythenshawe and his entire family are Utd supporters and season ticket holders. There is no way on earth his is impartial when he refs our games. He's fucking clever though, he refs in a way that disrupts our rythmn

I keep hearing this but is there anything solid on it as surely if there is he shouldnt be refereeing anywhere near a Liverpool game?
PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:28:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:52 pm
You've got a ref who claims he supports Altrincham, who was born and brought up in Wythenshawe and his entire family are Utd supporters and season ticket holders. There is no way on earth his is impartial when he refs our games. He's fucking clever though, he refs in a way that disrupts our rythmn

I wonder if Klopp sets us up a certain way to counteract that.  I have no idea how he could, unless maybe hoof it more.
El Lobo

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:30:17 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 12:24:45 pm
Tierney was on-field referee for the match against Spurs, not VAR.  He was also the on-field referee who didn't award the penalty for the Rodri handball against Everton.  Andre Marriner was VAR for the Wolves game where City got a penalty for handball which should have been overturned, and he is 4th official for our game against City.

He's VAR for our game against City

Quote
Referee: Anthony Taylor (pictured). Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Andre Marriner. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.
Wool

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:30:46 pm
Said this would be the case to my brother, not even a surprise in the slightest. I really hope Klopp makes a reference to it before the game just to make it make headlines/raise a bit of awareness to hopefully minimise the fuckery.
JackWard33

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:31:21 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:14:54 pm
The conspiracy theories on refs are, probably, the best part of this forum. Even Lobo, who wont take the least amount of (perceived)nonsense on anything else, turns when it comes to this. Great entertainment.

This is a good reframe for reading all the guff - im going to try it thanks
Adz LFC

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:34:00 pm
PaulF

Re: The PL run-in
Today at 12:35:04 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:30:46 pm
Said this would be the case to my brother, not even a surprise in the slightest. I really hope Klopp makes a reference to it before the game just to make it make headlines/raise a bit of awareness to hopefully minimise the fuckery.

Would have been interesting if there was a market at the bookies on it. (the officials that is, though I wonder of the odds moved significantly after the announcement)
