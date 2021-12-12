« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm
Been pretty clearly tbe 3rd best team in the league since Conte took over fwiw (underlying numbers wise), will be a tough game

Tottenham are shite. They are not a team that can stop us from winning No.20 ...
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 05:39:10 pm
I agree with your overall point but, unless i'm misunderstanding you, I'm not sure that's accurate about 18/19- they started their brilliant run to the title while we were still top and chased us down brilliantly. We'd have gone 10 clear by beating them at the Etihad but they clawed it all the way back, watching as we dropped those points to West Ham, United and Everton.

City can do both- chase you down and run away with it when they've got their noses in front. That's why I think the only way the title is decided this weekend is if City win. A win for us and we could still very well end up needing to avoid dropping a single point which is obviously a huge ask.
Yep, youre right. Im not exactly sure what gameweek they pulled ahead that season. I seem to remember us being a point behind them for ages.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:58:17 pm
You'll be hoping in vain. They'll be queueing up to declare it's all over and that there's no chance. Just like they were before the new year had even set in. If there's one thing lots of RAWKites love to do it's publically throw in the towel

I threw in the towel after the draw against Chelsea but I dont think there should or will be any criticism of the team, we have done absolutely amazing to get back into the race and unlike in December we are pretty much close to the final in two other competitions. We wont even get enough time in wallow in defeat, if that is what happens.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:11:46 pm
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final


So Saints moves to the Wednesday of that week if we make the FA Cup Final
Quote from: S on Today at 06:17:21 pm
Yep, youre right. Im not exactly sure what gameweek they pulled ahead that season. I seem to remember us being a point behind them for ages.

The last game we dropped any points that season was against Everton. 29th game of the season. They won every game from mid January I think.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:11:46 pm
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N


Can't remember a 4 game sequence like that, I honestly believe we can win all 4, and go onto to amazing things this season.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:18:14 pm
I threw in the towel after the draw against Chelsea but I dont think there should or will be any criticism of the team, we have done absolutely amazing to get back into the race
This is key. I think a lot of people (myself included) would have thought a title challenge was unlikely then. Whats slightly harder to understand is anyone being overly critical on this side. The team at the top of the league are a financially doped superpower with a habit of breaking the rules, and were keeping pace whilst the rest fall by the wayside. That alone would make a hypothetical league title even sweeter.
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 06:23:52 pm
Can't remember a 4 game sequence like that, I honestly believe we can win all 4, and go onto to amazing things this season.

Add in United, Everton and potentially Bayern. Never had a month like it. Crazy.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:19:55 pm
The last game we dropped any points that season was against Everton. 29th game of the season. They won every game from mid January I think.
Yep, that was the day we handed over control for the first time since Christmas. We were four ahead with a game in hand after they lost to Newcastle at the end of January, and then they won every other game. Madness.

I still think a draw isn't terrible but given the way that season went I just hope we go there, play our own game and take the points. When you compare our approach to the big away games that season to this one then there's a decent chance of that happening. Nil nils at United and Everton who we showed too much respect too despite both of them being shite, replaced by 5-0 at OT and 4-1 at Goodison this time. Chelsea we failed to win this season too but we went at them and certainly didn't drop points because of a lack of attacking intent. Whatever happens on Sunday I'm sure we won't allow ourselves to look back and wonder what if we just had a proper go at them.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:19:55 pm
The last game we dropped any points that season was against Everton. 29th game of the season. They won every game from mid January I think.
They'd have given up if we'd beaten Leicester at Anfield.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:25:51 pm
Add in United, Everton and potentially Bayern. Never had a month like it. Crazy.
United and Everton are crap and we're at home.
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 02:19:46 pm
I thought in the 2 big games (Chelsea final and City home game); Henderson was off the pace..against top quality opposition, he can struggle sometimes.

I feel this season, Hendo has struggled when asked to play on right side of midfield and higher up the pitch.  His close control just isn't up to mark.  i actually thought he had played much better in the #6 role, either alongside Fabinho or as an alternative
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:42:56 pm
They'd have given up if we'd beaten Leicester at Anfield.

Absolutely agree with this. Shite goal to concede, slab head should have been sent off and anyone other than atkinson gives a pen against Keita. Was a strange night that.
Looks like the TV companies are expecting us to be in chasing mode. City only play before us once in the rest of the season.*
In our favour I think in terms of putting the pressure on.


*Though they would do a second time if we're in the FA Cup final, as the winning semi-finalist will have a game delayed to the final midweek

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:11:46 pm
Tue 5th Apr      Benfica A
Sun 10th Apr      Man City A
Wed 13th Apr      Benfica H
Sat 16th Apr      Man City N
Tue 19th April    Man Utd H
Sun 24th Apr      Everton H
Wed 27 Apr      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 30th Apr      Newcastle A
Wed 4th May      Bayern/Villareal
Sat 7th May      Tottenham H
Tue 10th May       Aston Villa A
Sun 15th May      Southampton A/FA Cup Final
FREE MIDWEEK   
Sun 22nd May       Wolves H
Sat 28th May          CL Final
When is the referee announced for the game? First time i'm actively waiting for the confirmation.
Quote from: Andar on Today at 07:33:17 pm
When is the referee announced for the game? First time i'm actively waiting for the confirmation.

Usually Monday afternoon but guess as this game week hasn't finished yet it'll be tomorrow instead.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:34:58 pm
Usually Monday afternoon but guess as this game week hasn't finished yet it'll be tomorrow instead.

Surely it has to be Oliver. The best in the league has to be in charge for the biggest game of the season.
