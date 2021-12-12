The last game we dropped any points that season was against Everton. 29th game of the season. They won every game from mid January I think.



Yep, that was the day we handed over control for the first time since Christmas. We were four ahead with a game in hand after they lost to Newcastle at the end of January, and then they won every other game. Madness.I still think a draw isn't terrible but given the way that season went I just hope we go there, play our own game and take the points. When you compare our approach to the big away games that season to this one then there's a decent chance of that happening. Nil nils at United and Everton who we showed too much respect too despite both of them being shite, replaced by 5-0 at OT and 4-1 at Goodison this time. Chelsea we failed to win this season too but we went at them and certainly didn't drop points because of a lack of attacking intent. Whatever happens on Sunday I'm sure we won't allow ourselves to look back and wonder what if we just had a proper go at them.