« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 561631 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,080
  • Seis Veces
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8320 on: Yesterday at 05:12:20 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 02:36:39 pm
Obviously City is the big one but thank god we are at home for Utd, Spurs and to a lesser extent Everton. These games will take it out of us. Spurs worry me a little bit. Anfield will be a big factor especially if we beat City.

Wouldn't be worrying about Spurs, they're fucking terrible. Two great attackers but dross literally everywhere else. If they're out of the top 4 race in early May I'd expect a comfortable win.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,575
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8321 on: Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 02:36:39 pm
Obviously City is the big one but thank god we are at home for Utd, Spurs and to a lesser extent Everton. These games will take it out of us. Spurs worry me a little bit. Anfield will be a big factor especially if we beat City.

If we beat City then we will beat all of them, we are just too good. But by beating City we give ourselves some wiggle room and thats on top of the fact that I reckon Citys head goes if they lose.

The next league match is the single biggest match we have played since the Champions league final in 2019.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8322 on: Yesterday at 05:40:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm
If we beat City then we will beat all of them, we are just too good. But by beating City we give ourselves some wiggle room and thats on top of the fact that I reckon Citys head goes if they lose.

The next league match is the single biggest match we have played since the Champions league final in 2019.

Too many games left to say that we win it if we beat them, we can beat City and draw one and can still potentially lose the league on GD.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8323 on: Yesterday at 05:54:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:12:20 pm
Wouldn't be worrying about Spurs, they're fucking terrible. Two great attackers but dross literally everywhere else. If they're out of the top 4 race in early May I'd expect a comfortable win.

They're giving an inform awkward Newcastle team a bit of a pasting at the minute :)
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8324 on: Yesterday at 05:58:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm
If we beat City then we will beat all of them, we are just too good. But by beating City we give ourselves some wiggle room and thats on top of the fact that I reckon Citys head goes if they lose.

The next league match is the single biggest match we have played since the Champions league final in 2019.

Agreed. Its huge. Not sure how i'll be able to concentrate on work to be honest.

I honestly do not care how we win but i think if your looking for City (or mainly pep, lets be honest) to lose their heads, we are gonna have to win comfortably IMO.

Anyone think Thiago will play against Benfica? I feel like he should be wrapped up in 3 layers of cotton wool this week.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8325 on: Yesterday at 06:05:59 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 02:36:39 pm
Obviously City is the big one but thank god we are at home for Utd, Spurs and to a lesser extent Everton. These games will take it out of us. Spurs worry me a little bit. Anfield will be a big factor especially if we beat City.

That's the nice contrast to 18/19 when we had to go United and Everton with the crowd treating it like a cup final (while both wanted their own team to lose when they played at home to City in the same run in so were half arsed).

Every game is going to be tough though when we're playing every 3-4 days through April and May. Just need to keep grinding them out like yesterday, we aren't going to be turning teams over.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,575
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8326 on: Yesterday at 06:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 05:40:21 pm
Too many games left to say that we win it if we beat them, we can beat City and draw one and can still potentially lose the league on GD.

Of course you are right, but I am expressing my opinion as a fan that I believe that will happen and we will win all our games or at least all we need to. Again that very well may be wrong seeing as I threw in the towel after the Chelsea draw, but thats what I think anyway.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,090
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8327 on: Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:12:20 pm
Wouldn't be worrying about Spurs, they're fucking terrible. Two great attackers but dross literally everywhere else. If they're out of the top 4 race in early May I'd expect a comfortable win.

They are massive game raisers though, they showed that v City the other week, they show it every time they come to Anfield, so you can't just dismiss them.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8328 on: Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:59:38 pm
They are massive game raisers though, they showed that v City the other week, they show it every time they come to Anfield, so you can't just dismiss them.

We can't dismiss them or any other team.. But let's not dismiss our great recent record against Spurs either.. We have enough to Twat them, especially if we have twatted city at the Etihad..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8329 on: Yesterday at 07:39:35 pm »
I'm a believer in fate. It won't be as close as 18/19 and we'll celebrate something, somewhere, somehow 🏆
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,503
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8330 on: Yesterday at 07:59:49 pm »
Was it 19/20 when we won it. I get mixed up.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,344
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8331 on: Yesterday at 08:34:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:59:49 pm
Was it 19/20 when we won it. I get mixed up.

Yes
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,145
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8332 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:12:20 pm
Wouldn't be worrying about Spurs, they're fucking terrible. Two great attackers but dross literally everywhere else. If they're out of the top 4 race in early May I'd expect a comfortable win.

Been pretty clearly tbe 3rd best team in the league since Conte took over fwiw (underlying numbers wise), will be a tough game
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,068
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8333 on: Yesterday at 09:18:28 pm »
Bentancur and Romero look decent but theyve got plenty of players who are way, way below our level. Diaz will absolutely baptise that Emerson Royal.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8334 on: Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm
Been pretty clearly tbe 3rd best team in the league since Conte took over fwiw (underlying numbers wise), will be a tough game

3rd best team? 😂😂  Utd, Burnley and Boro all beat them at home recently, if they can Im certain we can do it pretty comfortably.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,145
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8335 on: Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm
3rd best team? 😂😂  Utd, Burnley and Boro all beat them at home recently, if they can Im certain we can do it pretty comfortably.

Yes can I just shock you football teams have variable results - this cant be news to you? Who have we lost to in the league this season?
Their underlying numbers are the 3rd best since Conte took over. Well be the favourites when we play them but its the toughest game we have left apart from City
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,153
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8336 on: Today at 12:39:37 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:51:23 pm
Yes can I just shock you football teams have variable results - this cant be news to you? Who have we lost to in the league this season?
Their underlying numbers are the 3rd best since Conte took over. Well be the favourites when we play them but its the toughest game we have left apart from City

Id be amazed if anyone disagreed with that closing observation. From my perspective there's a big jump from City to Spurs in terms of quality, and then another big jump from Spurs to everyone else we play. The way they play can hurt us, no doubt about it.

Would be bloody nice to beat City on Sunday and *probably* be able to drop two points somewhere, because winning 18 games in a row is incredibly tough, and that Spurs game reeks of Chelsea in 13/14 to me.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:13 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,099
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8337 on: Today at 02:00:21 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 05:40:21 pm
Too many games left to say that we win it if we beat them, we can beat City and draw one and can still potentially lose the league on GD.

They have Brighton, Watford, Leeds and Newcastle as well.  About +20 goal difference for them there.
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8338 on: Today at 06:08:43 am »

The 18-19 title race showed we can push them all the way.. but they also showed that they could handle the pressure and deal with everything we threw at them.. it was all about fine margins in the end, literally and figuratively. The league had not seen a title race like that ever before..

This time around, both teams and managers have the experience of 18-19 to learn from..

Plus there are other subtle differences.. neither side is as solid at the back as that campaign.. but I think we just about shade it at the back for solidity..

We also seem to have the more varied attack, with 5 genuine world class forwards who can change the game in a heartbeat..

The midfield battle will be key, but here again, we seem to be better off than the previous title race, with the addition of Thiago (just stay fit for a month please)

Yes, they have the easier run in on paper.. but we are better equipped than before to not only go to the Etihad a beat them, but pick up the required points for no. 20

It will be fine margins again.. but make no mistake, we have to win on Sunday..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,303
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #8339 on: Today at 07:12:26 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 11:56:05 am
https://www.espn.co.uk/football/english-premier-league/story/4628474/premier-league-without-var-liverpool-lead-table-above-man-citynewcastle-into-top-half

Interesting league table here showing that we'd be a point clear of City at the top if VAR didn't exist. If nothing else its a nice little weapon to use against the 'LiVARpool' muppets.

The tables are absolutely irrelevant. VAR does exist and it also doesn't specify things that it doesn't call or the quality of the calls that were made.

City got away with some serious moments against Wolves and Everton but Milner was a very lucky boy in the first half against Foden at Anfield, when we played absolutely fucking piss.

We need to go beat them, not bellyache about refereeing decisions we can't change.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 204 205 206 207 208 [209]   Go Up
« previous next »
 