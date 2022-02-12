

The 18-19 title race showed we can push them all the way.. but they also showed that they could handle the pressure and deal with everything we threw at them.. it was all about fine margins in the end, literally and figuratively. The league had not seen a title race like that ever before..



This time around, both teams and managers have the experience of 18-19 to learn from..



Plus there are other subtle differences.. neither side is as solid at the back as that campaign.. but I think we just about shade it at the back for solidity..



We also seem to have the more varied attack, with 5 genuine world class forwards who can change the game in a heartbeat..



The midfield battle will be key, but here again, we seem to be better off than the previous title race, with the addition of Thiago (just stay fit for a month please)



Yes, they have the easier run in on paper.. but we are better equipped than before to not only go to the Etihad a beat them, but pick up the required points for no. 20



It will be fine margins again.. but make no mistake, we have to win on Sunday..