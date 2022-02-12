If we beat City then we will beat all of them, we are just too good. But by beating City we give ourselves some wiggle room and thats on top of the fact that I reckon Citys head goes if they lose.
The next league match is the single biggest match we have played since the Champions league final in 2019.
Agreed. Its huge. Not sure how i'll be able to concentrate on work to be honest.
I honestly do not care how we win but i think if your looking for City (or mainly pep, lets be honest) to lose their heads, we are gonna have to win comfortably IMO.
Anyone think Thiago will play against Benfica? I feel like he should be wrapped up in 3 layers of cotton wool this week.